A true embodiment of an officer: Dnipro resident Mykola Shevchenko died in battles with the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Mykola Shevchenko, an officer of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and a public figure from Dnipro, died in battles with the Russian occupiers. He joined the defense of his homeland in 2022.

A true embodiment of an officer: Dnipro resident Mykola Shevchenko died in battles with the occupiers
Photo: www.facebook.com/public.shevchenko

Mykola Shevchenko, an officer of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and a public figure from Dnipro, died in battles with Russian occupiers. He rose to defend the Motherland in 2022. This was reported on Facebook by his comrade-in-arms Hennadiy Butenko, according to UNN.

Details

Before the full-scale invasion, Mykola was involved in public activities, in particular, the "Sportliga ATO" project. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, he served in the 98th battalion of the Azov Territorial Defense, later became a battalion commander of the 111th Territorial Defense Brigade, and underwent training abroad.

Ukraine has lost a very decent person and a military officer of a new formation. It is absolutely true about him that the best die

- Butenko wrote.

Another serviceman, Yehor Pasechnyk, called the deceased a true embodiment of an officer. Another public figure and serviceman from Dnipro, Oleksandr Ostrovskyi, called Shevchenko the best representative of the Ukrainian nation.

Recall

Recently, UNN reported the death of Denis Kapustin, commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, better known as White Rex, in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Yevhen Ustimenko

