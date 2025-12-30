A true embodiment of an officer: Dnipro resident Mykola Shevchenko died in battles with the occupiers
Kyiv • UNN
Mykola Shevchenko, an officer of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and a public figure from Dnipro, died in battles with the Russian occupiers. He joined the defense of his homeland in 2022.
Details
Before the full-scale invasion, Mykola was involved in public activities, in particular, the "Sportliga ATO" project. Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, he served in the 98th battalion of the Azov Territorial Defense, later became a battalion commander of the 111th Territorial Defense Brigade, and underwent training abroad.
Ukraine has lost a very decent person and a military officer of a new formation. It is absolutely true about him that the best die
Another serviceman, Yehor Pasechnyk, called the deceased a true embodiment of an officer. Another public figure and serviceman from Dnipro, Oleksandr Ostrovskyi, called Shevchenko the best representative of the Ukrainian nation.
Recall
