Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded

From February 20-25, water levels are expected to rise and possible flooding in several regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Yellow and orange levels of danger have been declared in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions, in Volyn and Polissia - the report says.

Details

As reported by the State Emergency Service, a rise in water levels is predicted on the Savranka, Kodyma, Velyka Vys, Chornyi Tashlyk, Mertvovod, Inhul, Southern Bug (Oleksandrivka – Mykolaiv section), Udy, Lopan, Merlo, Siversky Donets (Zmiiv and Izium posts) rivers and the Pripyat sub-basin.

Due to the thaw and precipitation, ice weakening and water rise are expected. Partial flooding of agricultural lands, economic facilities, as well as communication and electrification lines in riparian zones is possible.

Rescuers urged residents of coastal areas to be vigilant and take this information into account when planning economic activities.