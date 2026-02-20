$43.270.03
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 5828 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 11749 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 13439 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 15772 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 30203 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 12939 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 19939 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 49979 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 82589 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

On February 20-25, water levels are expected to rise and possible flooding in a number of regions. Rescuers urge residents of coastal areas to be vigilant.

Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded

From February 20-25, water levels are expected to rise and possible flooding in several regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Yellow and orange levels of danger have been declared in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions, in Volyn and Polissia 

- the report says.

Details

As reported by the State Emergency Service, a rise in water levels is predicted on the Savranka, Kodyma, Velyka Vys, Chornyi Tashlyk, Mertvovod, Inhul, Southern Bug (Oleksandrivka – Mykolaiv section), Udy, Lopan, Merlo, Siversky Donets (Zmiiv and Izium posts) rivers and the Pripyat sub-basin.

Due to the thaw and precipitation, ice weakening and water rise are expected. Partial flooding of agricultural lands, economic facilities, as well as communication and electrification lines in riparian zones is possible.

Rescuers urged residents of coastal areas to be vigilant and take this information into account when planning economic activities. 

Antonina Tumanova

