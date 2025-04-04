$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12135 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21201 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60327 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206374 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118641 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385246 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306246 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213036 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243848 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254915 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

General Staff: 145 combat engagements over the day, almost a third in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 145 combat engagements in the frontline, almost a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy carried out 79 air strikes and over 4,600 attacks, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.

War • August 19, 05:43 AM • 54536 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 46 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Over the last day, 139 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The highest concentration of attacks was in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 46 enemy assault and offensive attacks.

War • August 18, 05:32 AM • 107053 views

98 combat engagements over the day: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel attacks in various sectors

There were 98 combat engagements over the day. Russia launched 3 missile strikes, 64 air strikes, and used 463 kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling attacks at the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman and other directions.

War • August 17, 09:21 PM • 57867 views

94 military clashes occurred at the front during the day – General Staff

Ukrainian servicemen are steadfastly defending their native land, resolutely repelling 94 enemy attacks and counterattacking in certain areas, improving their tactical positions, despite the superiority of the Russian occupiers in manpower and equipment.

War • May 21, 08:17 PM • 49328 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces record 95 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 95 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which the enemy carried out 5 missile attacks, 39 air strikes, 309 kamikaze attacks, and 2910 attacks on Ukrainian positions using various types of weapons.

War • May 20, 08:27 PM • 90044 views

Russian troops are actively advancing in four directions, aviation is working in some places - General Staff

The Russian occupation forces are focusing their efforts on the Pokrovske direction, conducting active offensives on several fronts, facing fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops, who are confidently holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

War • May 20, 06:10 PM • 25299 views

General Staff: fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector near Starytsia and Vovchansk, occupants are trying to advance in the Kupyansk sector

According to the General Staff, the occupants have made a total of 58 attempts to force our soldiers out of their positions. Combat continues in 17 areas.

War • May 20, 02:54 PM • 47815 views

Enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Ukrainian troops are successfully repelling Russian attacks on many fronts, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovsk sector.

War • May 20, 11:59 AM • 25491 views

General Staff: situation on the frontline escalated, fighting in Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village

The situation at the front remains tense, with fighting continuing in the Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village. Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have fired 533 times and used more than 50 kamikaze drones, but Ukrainian troops are repelling the attacks and keeping the situation under control.

War • May 20, 09:05 AM • 37859 views

Russians suffered significant losses near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region - RMA

Russians suffered significant losses - 53 killed and wounded, as well as 14 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including 2 tanks and 11 armored vehicles, during an unsuccessful attempt to break through near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.

War • May 20, 07:22 AM • 31023 views

General Staff: Heavy fighting in the Siversky, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors

Fierce fighting continues in the Siversky, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, with over 90 combat engagements taking place, Ukrainian troops steadfastly holding their positions, hitting the enemy and destroying their equipment.

War • May 19, 03:08 PM • 83775 views

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 39 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day, fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kramatorsk sectors

Intense fighting continued on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war yesterday: 110 combat engagements and 39 additional combat engagements took place, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks, inflicting significant losses on the enemy, including 274 occupants killed and wounded, and 19 pieces of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged.

War • May 19, 08:23 AM • 38537 views

Ivanivske and Kurdyumivka became new areas of russian assault during the day - General Staff

Ivanivske and Kurdiumivka became new areas of Russian attacks during the day, while the Kramatorsk sector remains one of the hottest spots in the frontline.

War • May 18, 02:46 PM • 47726 views

Since the beginning of the day, russia has launched 15 missile and 70 air attacks, 452 strikes with kamikaze drones and 2843 artillery attacks

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements have taken place, during which the enemy launched 15 missile strikes, 70 air strikes, 452 attacks using kamikaze drones and opened fire on Ukrainian positions 2,843 times.

War • May 17, 09:57 PM • 28340 views

Russians are conducting active assault operations at the Pokrovske and Prydniprovskyi directions - General Staff

Russian-terrorist forces continue active offensive and assault operations in the Pokrovske and Prydniprovsky directions, launching 15 missile and 70 air strikes at Ukrainian positions, while Ukrainian troops steadfastly hold their positions in the face of intense fighting.

War • May 17, 06:25 PM • 60843 views

Battle continues in Kharkiv sector near Starytsia - General Staff

In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues near Stanytsia, the situation in Vovchansk is under control, and Ukrainian troops are improving their tactical positions in certain areas.

War • May 17, 08:40 AM • 17182 views

Situation at the front remains under control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but 5 combat engagements are still ongoing - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 114 combat engagements took place, 5 of them are ongoing. The situation remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, despite intense enemy shelling in many areas.

War • May 16, 09:41 PM • 31740 views

Since the beginning of the day 23 combat engagements took place - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 23 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, with Russian troops unsuccessfully trying to break through the defense in the area of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka three times, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports.

War • May 16, 08:46 AM • 22796 views

Explosions occurred in Nevske and Novolyubivka, Russians continue assaults in three directions in Luhansk region - RMA

Explosions have occurred in Nevske and Novolyubivka, causing destruction, while Russians continue to advance on three fronts in Luhansk region.

War • May 16, 06:39 AM • 24319 views

Situation in Kharkiv region partially stabilized, but occupants attack along almost the entire frontline - General Staff

Ukraine's defense forces managed to stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv sector, particularly on the northwestern outskirts of Vovchansk, despite intense fighting along the entire front line, which resulted in significant losses in manpower and equipment.

War • May 15, 05:57 PM • 41982 views

Russia is concentrating efforts to break through the defense west of Bakhmut - Voloshyn

Russian occupants are focusing their efforts on breaking through Ukrainian defenses west of Bakhmut, but they have not yet managed to cross the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal.

War • May 15, 12:42 PM • 20867 views

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 130 combat engagements in the frontline, Russians intensify attacks in the Pokrovsk sector

On May 14, 130 combat engagements took place on the contact line, during which the enemy intensively attacked Ukrainian positions, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, launching 2 missile strikes, 65 air strikes and 74 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

War • May 14, 05:02 PM • 34141 views

Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Lypky and Neskuchne in Kharkiv sector - General Staff

Combat actions continued in almost all areas of the frontline, but the occupants were most active in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, where 73 combat engagements took place. the Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Liptsy and Neskuchne in the Kharkiv sector.

War • May 14, 10:51 AM • 28839 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces engage in 148 combat engagements in the frontline

Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled 148 enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremia and Prydniprovsky, improving tactical positions in some areas despite intense enemy fire.

War • May 13, 09:16 PM • 45587 views

Over the day, russia launched 13 missile strikes, 118 air attacks, and 120 volleyball attacks

Over the past day, 155 combat engagements took place, with russia launching 13 missile attacks, 118 air strikes and 120 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities.

War • May 12, 05:28 AM • 27172 views

Over the day, russia launched 7 missile strikes, 108 air attacks, and 120 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems

Over the past day, russia launched 7 missile strikes, 108 air strikes and 120 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities in various regions.

War • May 11, 05:24 AM • 32044 views

Ukrainian troops engage in 95 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Over the past day, 95 combat engagements took place, during which the enemy launched 6 missile and 80 air strikes, and fired 127 times at Ukrainian positions and localities from multiple launch rocket systems.

War • May 10, 03:41 AM • 27224 views

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 76 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians attacked in two sectors with air support

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 76 combat engagements along the frontline over the last day, with the enemy conducting most of its attacks in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors, trying to improve its tactical position with the support of aviation, but suffering heavy losses.

War • May 9, 04:35 PM • 44569 views

DeepState: enemy advances near Vesele settlement

Russians advanced near the village of Vesele in Donetsk region, trying to break through the Ukrainian defense and reach Siversk.

War • May 8, 09:30 PM • 22759 views

Over 120 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians intensify activity in Orikhivsk sector - General Staff

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled 121 combat engagements in various sectors of the frontline, with the enemy conducting the most attacks in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors and intensifying their activities in the Orikhivsk sector, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

War • May 8, 05:11 PM • 23387 views