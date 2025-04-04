There were 145 combat engagements in the frontline, almost a third of which took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy carried out 79 air strikes and over 4,600 attacks, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in different directions.
Over the last day, 139 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The highest concentration of attacks was in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 46 enemy assault and offensive attacks.
There were 98 combat engagements over the day. Russia launched 3 missile strikes, 64 air strikes, and used 463 kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are repelling attacks at the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman and other directions.
Ukrainian servicemen are steadfastly defending their native land, resolutely repelling 94 enemy attacks and counterattacking in certain areas, improving their tactical positions, despite the superiority of the Russian occupiers in manpower and equipment.
Since the beginning of the day, 95 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which the enemy carried out 5 missile attacks, 39 air strikes, 309 kamikaze attacks, and 2910 attacks on Ukrainian positions using various types of weapons.
The Russian occupation forces are focusing their efforts on the Pokrovske direction, conducting active offensives on several fronts, facing fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops, who are confidently holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
According to the General Staff, the occupants have made a total of 58 attempts to force our soldiers out of their positions. Combat continues in 17 areas.
Ukrainian troops are successfully repelling Russian attacks on many fronts, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovsk sector.
The situation at the front remains tense, with fighting continuing in the Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village. Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have fired 533 times and used more than 50 kamikaze drones, but Ukrainian troops are repelling the attacks and keeping the situation under control.
Russians suffered significant losses - 53 killed and wounded, as well as 14 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including 2 tanks and 11 armored vehicles, during an unsuccessful attempt to break through near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.
Fierce fighting continues in the Siversky, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, with over 90 combat engagements taking place, Ukrainian troops steadfastly holding their positions, hitting the enemy and destroying their equipment.
Intense fighting continued on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war yesterday: 110 combat engagements and 39 additional combat engagements took place, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks, inflicting significant losses on the enemy, including 274 occupants killed and wounded, and 19 pieces of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged.
Ivanivske and Kurdiumivka became new areas of Russian attacks during the day, while the Kramatorsk sector remains one of the hottest spots in the frontline.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements have taken place, during which the enemy launched 15 missile strikes, 70 air strikes, 452 attacks using kamikaze drones and opened fire on Ukrainian positions 2,843 times.
Russian-terrorist forces continue active offensive and assault operations in the Pokrovske and Prydniprovsky directions, launching 15 missile and 70 air strikes at Ukrainian positions, while Ukrainian troops steadfastly hold their positions in the face of intense fighting.
In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues near Stanytsia, the situation in Vovchansk is under control, and Ukrainian troops are improving their tactical positions in certain areas.
Since the beginning of the day, 114 combat engagements took place, 5 of them are ongoing. The situation remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, despite intense enemy shelling in many areas.
Since the beginning of the day, 23 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, with Russian troops unsuccessfully trying to break through the defense in the area of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka three times, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports.
Explosions have occurred in Nevske and Novolyubivka, causing destruction, while Russians continue to advance on three fronts in Luhansk region.
Ukraine's defense forces managed to stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv sector, particularly on the northwestern outskirts of Vovchansk, despite intense fighting along the entire front line, which resulted in significant losses in manpower and equipment.
Russian occupants are focusing their efforts on breaking through Ukrainian defenses west of Bakhmut, but they have not yet managed to cross the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal.
On May 14, 130 combat engagements took place on the contact line, during which the enemy intensively attacked Ukrainian positions, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, launching 2 missile strikes, 65 air strikes and 74 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.
Combat actions continued in almost all areas of the frontline, but the occupants were most active in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, where 73 combat engagements took place. the Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Liptsy and Neskuchne in the Kharkiv sector.
Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled 148 enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremia and Prydniprovsky, improving tactical positions in some areas despite intense enemy fire.
Over the past day, 155 combat engagements took place, with russia launching 13 missile attacks, 118 air strikes and 120 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities.
Over the past day, russia launched 7 missile strikes, 108 air strikes and 120 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities in various regions.
Over the past day, 95 combat engagements took place, during which the enemy launched 6 missile and 80 air strikes, and fired 127 times at Ukrainian positions and localities from multiple launch rocket systems.
Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 76 combat engagements along the frontline over the last day, with the enemy conducting most of its attacks in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors, trying to improve its tactical position with the support of aviation, but suffering heavy losses.
Russians advanced near the village of Vesele in Donetsk region, trying to break through the Ukrainian defense and reach Siversk.
Over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled 121 combat engagements in various sectors of the frontline, with the enemy conducting the most attacks in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors and intensifying their activities in the Orikhivsk sector, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.