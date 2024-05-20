Russian troops are actively advancing in four directions, aviation is working in some places - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79750 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107075 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149949 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154024 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250287 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174136 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165395 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148329 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225876 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113059 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34965 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44559 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38654 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62877 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56907 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250287 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225876 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211931 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237677 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224489 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79750 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56907 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62877 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112893 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113795 views
Actual
Russian troops are actively advancing in four directions, aviation is working in some places - General Staff

Russian troops are actively advancing in four directions, aviation is working in some places - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25265 views

The Russian occupation forces are focusing their efforts on the Pokrovske direction, conducting active offensives on several fronts, facing fierce resistance from Ukrainian troops, who are confidently holding their positions and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

The Russian occupation forces are concentrating their efforts on the Pokrovsk direction and continue active offensive actions in several directions at once. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that enemy aviation is operating with high intensity in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk directions - in total, the occupiers dropped 15 drones and used about three dozen unguided aircraft missiles.

The number of combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector increased to four today. The enemy attacked twice near Vovchansk and once in the vicinity of Starytsia and Lyptsi villages. The situation is under control 

- the General Staff said. 

Three combat engagements are currently taking place in the Kupyansk sector, in the areas of Stelmakhivka and Synkivka. In total, the enemy has already tried to break through our defense 11 times this day. 

On the Northern direction no changes.

In the Kramatorsk sector in the afternoon, the enemy intensified its activity near Chasovyi Yar and conducted three attacks. There is also fighting near Andriivka. The situation is under control. The occupants conducted another air strike, this time in the Druzhba area. 

In a week, the "Army of Drones" destroyed more than a hundred occupants and 25 Russian tanks20.05.24, 18:21 • 22299 views

The enemy continues to concentrate its efforts in the Pokrovske sector -  - it has already made 32 attempts to advance. 24 attacks were repelled, eight are ongoing. The invaders conducted five more air strikes in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Umanske, Karlivka and Yelizavetivka.

Our soldiers are responding fiercely to the enemy. Today, as a result of the actions of Ukrainian troops, the invaders have already lost 366 people killed and wounded in this area. In addition, 22 units of enemy military equipment, including six tanks, were damaged and destroyed.

Kurakhove sector - 11 hostile attacks, three of them are ongoing. The situation is under control.

In other areas, according to the General Staff, there are no major changes.

Thanks to the flexibility of our defense system, Ukrainian soldiers are confidently holding their positions. The units of the Defense Forces keep the enemy's actions under fire control, perform maneuvers, and, under favorable conditions, carry out assault operations to dislodge enemy troops from the occupied lines 

- summarized the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Recall

The head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the Ukrainian military is currently working in Vovchansk, where they are trying to recapture the territory currently controlled by the occupation forces.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
donetsDonets
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising