Russian troops are actively advancing in four directions, aviation is working in some places - General Staff

The Russian occupation forces are concentrating their efforts on the Pokrovsk direction and continue active offensive actions in several directions at once. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that enemy aviation is operating with high intensity in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk directions - in total, the occupiers dropped 15 drones and used about three dozen unguided aircraft missiles.

The number of combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector increased to four today. The enemy attacked twice near Vovchansk and once in the vicinity of Starytsia and Lyptsi villages. The situation is under control - the General Staff said.

Three combat engagements are currently taking place in the Kupyansk sector, in the areas of Stelmakhivka and Synkivka. In total, the enemy has already tried to break through our defense 11 times this day.

On the Northern direction no changes.

In the Kramatorsk sector in the afternoon, the enemy intensified its activity near Chasovyi Yar and conducted three attacks. There is also fighting near Andriivka. The situation is under control. The occupants conducted another air strike, this time in the Druzhba area.

In a week, the "Army of Drones" destroyed more than a hundred occupants and 25 Russian tanks

The enemy continues to concentrate its efforts in the Pokrovske sector - - it has already made 32 attempts to advance. 24 attacks were repelled, eight are ongoing. The invaders conducted five more air strikes in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Umanske, Karlivka and Yelizavetivka.

Our soldiers are responding fiercely to the enemy. Today, as a result of the actions of Ukrainian troops, the invaders have already lost 366 people killed and wounded in this area. In addition, 22 units of enemy military equipment, including six tanks, were damaged and destroyed.

Kurakhove sector - 11 hostile attacks, three of them are ongoing. The situation is under control.

In other areas, according to the General Staff, there are no major changes.

Thanks to the flexibility of our defense system, Ukrainian soldiers are confidently holding their positions. The units of the Defense Forces keep the enemy's actions under fire control, perform maneuvers, and, under favorable conditions, carry out assault operations to dislodge enemy troops from the occupied lines - summarized the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

The head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the Ukrainian military is currently working in Vovchansk, where they are trying to recapture the territory currently controlled by the occupation forces.