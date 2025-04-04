Since the beginning of January 2024, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated more than 130 Russian servicemen in the Kurakhove direction. The occupiers continue their offensive, moving mostly on foot and avoiding the use of armored vehicles.
Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions within the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk region, so it is impossible to say that the Russian occupation forces have completely taken the town, said Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit.
Russian troops switched from the use of armored vehicles to the tactics of small assault groups in the Kurakhove direction. The enemy also began using fiber-optic drones that are resistant to electronic warfare.
Russian troops conduct active assault operations in the urban area of Kurakhove and attack at the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk directions. The enemy tries to realize its numerical advantage, but suffers losses from Ukrainian forces.
Urban fighting continues in Kurakhovo, with Ukrainian units holding positions in the western part of the city. Russia's claims of full control over the town are not true.
The spokesperson for the Khortytsia military unit denied Russia's claims that Kurakhove had been completely captured. Fighting continues in the town, it is in a dilapidated state, and the Defense Forces are holding their positions.
Heavy fighting continues in the urban area of Kurakhove, as the occupants try to realize their numerical advantage. Fighting is also taking place in the areas of Dachne and Yantarne.
In the Kurakhove sector, 31 combat engagements were registered over the last day and the enemy's forces are amassing. The enemy is trying to infiltrate the combat formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces using thermal imaging cloaks.
Russian troops were spotted amassing in the Kurakhove sector to conduct assault operations. Over the past day, 31 combat engagements took place, and the occupants are using thermal imaging cloaks for night attacks.
Russian troops attacked Ukrainian fortifications in the areas of Shevchenko, Storozheve and Kurakhove. As a result of the shelling, some Ukrainian positions were destroyed, making it impossible to hold them.
Ukrainian troops control Kurakhove in Donetsk region, but are fighting hard to hold their positions. Russia is concentrating its reserves and trying to level the front line by deploying three large military formations.
On the southeastern outskirts of Kurakhove, the occupants are conducting active assault operations, trying to seize a road junction. The enemy is also using subversive reconnaissance groups disguised as civilians to seize administrative facilities.
Russian troops made 40 assault attempts in the Kurakhove direction, trying to break through the defense and take control of logistics routes. Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold the town and destroy enemy subversive reconnaissance groups.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces hold control of Kurakhov, repelling 39 enemy assaults in a day. The invaders reduced the use of armored vehicles compared to previous weeks.
russian troops intensified their offensive on the outskirts of Kurakhove in Donetsk region, trying to take control of the town. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding back the enemy's attacks and inflicting casualties.
About a thousand residents, including children, remain under constant shelling in Kurakhove. The White Angels special forces continue to evacuate the population, despite the deadly danger.
Over the last day, 148 combat engagements were registered. The enemy carried out 89 air strikes, fired over 4,000 rounds of fire and engaged over 1,500 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers.
Over the last day, 132 combat engagements took place, with the most difficult situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy launched 73 air strikes, carried out more than 610 drone attacks and about 3,000 shelling incidents.
The number of assaults on the Kramatorsk, Siversk and Toretsk directions decreased. The enemy probably took a tactical pause to replenish forces and equipment, and the situation in Toretsk has stabilized.
There were 122 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation is the most tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy is concentrating its main offensive efforts.
Two children were killed in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged in several settlements of the region.
DeepState reports on the enemy's advance in several localities. According to the General Staff, 107 combat engagements took place over the day, with 35 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.
There were 107 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled numerous enemy attacks in various sectors, including Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk and others.
At least 3 people were killed and 2 wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Pokrovsk district in Donetsk region. Residential buildings and infrastructure in Myrnohrad and Kurakhove were damaged.
The Russian army carried out 67 attacks in various frontline areas. Most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy tried to break into the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense in the area of Toretsk.
Water supply will be temporarily cut off in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka due to repairs. Over the last day, Russian shelling wounded 3 civilians in different localities of Donetsk region.
There were 197 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched 3 missile attacks, 78 air strikes and over 4,000 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems and kamikaze drones.
There were 167 combat engagements in the frontline, 53 of them in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy remains highly active, trying to advance in the vicinity of several settlements.
According to DeepState, the invaders occupied Zhelanne Druhe and advanced in several other settlements. In the Kurakhove sector, 53 combat engagements took place, bringing the total to 167 over the day.
The enemy conducted 7 air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 17 combat aircraft.