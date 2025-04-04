$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15195 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27580 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64288 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213062 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122212 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391432 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310316 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213658 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244175 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255070 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131232 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213062 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391432 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254036 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310316 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2734 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13743 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44878 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71982 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57092 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Kurakhovo

News by theme

Kurakhove sector: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed over 130 occupants since the beginning of the month

Since the beginning of January 2024, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated more than 130 Russian servicemen in the Kurakhove direction. The occupiers continue their offensive, moving mostly on foot and avoiding the use of armored vehicles.

War • January 14, 08:43 AM • 25429 views

Fighting continues near Kurakhove, it is impossible to say that Russian troops have taken the town completely - OSGT “Khortytsia”

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions within the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk region, so it is impossible to say that the Russian occupation forces have completely taken the town, said Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit.

War • January 11, 09:39 AM • 37215 views

Occupants reduced the use of armored vehicles in the Kurakhove direction: why

Russian troops switched from the use of armored vehicles to the tactics of small assault groups in the Kurakhove direction. The enemy also began using fiber-optic drones that are resistant to electronic warfare.

War • January 8, 01:56 PM • 19753 views

Occupants continue to storm Kurakhove's urban development: what is known

Russian troops conduct active assault operations in the urban area of Kurakhove and attack at the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk directions. The enemy tries to realize its numerical advantage, but suffers losses from Ukrainian forces.

War • January 7, 11:02 AM • 29088 views

"We are not talking about full Russian control over the town": "Khortytsia" JFO on the situation in Kurakhove

Urban fighting continues in Kurakhovo, with Ukrainian units holding positions in the western part of the city. Russia's claims of full control over the town are not true.

War • January 6, 05:55 PM • 26037 views

The town is half-ruined: Khortytsia JFO spokesman answers whether Russians captured Kurakhove

The spokesperson for the Khortytsia military unit denied Russia's claims that Kurakhove had been completely captured. Fighting continues in the town, it is in a dilapidated state, and the Defense Forces are holding their positions.

War • January 6, 02:17 PM • 22401 views

Assault operations in Kurakhove urban area: the enemy is trying to break through the defense

Heavy fighting continues in the urban area of Kurakhove, as the occupants try to realize their numerical advantage. Fighting is also taking place in the areas of Dachne and Yantarne.

War • December 30, 08:16 AM • 31695 views

Russian forces accumulate in the Kurakhove direction - spokesman for the “Khortytsia” Joint Forces Operation Center

In the Kurakhove sector, 31 combat engagements were registered over the last day and the enemy's forces are amassing. The enemy is trying to infiltrate the combat formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces using thermal imaging cloaks.

War • December 26, 01:26 PM • 17740 views

Russian forces accumulate in the Kurakhove direction - spokesman for the “Khortytsia” Joint Forces Operation

Russian troops were spotted amassing in the Kurakhove sector to conduct assault operations. Over the past day, 31 combat engagements took place, and the occupants are using thermal imaging cloaks for night attacks.

War • December 26, 12:01 PM • 18317 views

Occupants destroyed some positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces in the east - Khortytsia separate military unit

Russian troops attacked Ukrainian fortifications in the areas of Shevchenko, Storozheve and Kurakhove. As a result of the shelling, some Ukrainian positions were destroyed, making it impossible to hold them.

War • December 17, 09:12 AM • 18115 views

Voloshyn: Kurakhove is under control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian troops control Kurakhove in Donetsk region, but are fighting hard to hold their positions. Russia is concentrating its reserves and trying to level the front line by deploying three large military formations.

War • December 16, 11:22 AM • 17932 views

Russians conduct active assault operations on the southeastern outskirts of Kurakhove and use subversive reconnaissance groups - General Staff

On the southeastern outskirts of Kurakhove, the occupants are conducting active assault operations, trying to seize a road junction. The enemy is also using subversive reconnaissance groups disguised as civilians to seize administrative facilities.

War • December 15, 07:36 PM • 35495 views

Voloshyn told what is happening in Kurakhovo: “Only yesterday there were 40 assaults”

Russian troops made 40 assault attempts in the Kurakhove direction, trying to break through the defense and take control of logistics routes. Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold the town and destroy enemy subversive reconnaissance groups.

War • December 10, 11:58 AM • 17646 views

Kurakhovo is under the control of the Defense Forces, but the enemy is pressing – almost 40 assaults were repulsed

The Ukrainian Defense Forces hold control of Kurakhov, repelling 39 enemy assaults in a day. The invaders reduced the use of armored vehicles compared to previous weeks.

War • November 28, 10:35 AM • 16767 views

russians are rushing to the outskirts of Kurakhove - spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit

russian troops intensified their offensive on the outskirts of Kurakhove in Donetsk region, trying to take control of the town. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding back the enemy's attacks and inflicting casualties.

War • November 26, 10:57 AM • 17461 views

Law enforcement officers show footage of evacuation from Kurakhove

About a thousand residents, including children, remain under constant shelling in Kurakhove. The White Angels special forces continue to evacuate the population, despite the deadly danger.

Society • November 6, 01:46 PM • 32817 views

General Staff: 148 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Over the last day, 148 combat engagements were registered. The enemy carried out 89 air strikes, fired over 4,000 rounds of fire and engaged over 1,500 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers.

War • October 24, 05:43 AM • 27910 views

132 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

Over the last day, 132 combat engagements took place, with the most difficult situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy launched 73 air strikes, carried out more than 610 drone attacks and about 3,000 shelling incidents.

War • October 23, 07:37 PM • 39508 views

Number of attacks decreased in three areas in Donetsk region: the reason is given

The number of assaults on the Kramatorsk, Siversk and Toretsk directions decreased. The enemy probably took a tactical pause to replenish forces and equipment, and the situation in Toretsk has stabilized.

War • October 23, 12:40 PM • 22481 views

There were 122 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 122 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation is the most tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy is concentrating its main offensive efforts.

War • October 22, 07:53 PM • 47071 views

Russian army kills two children and a woman in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region

Two children were killed in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged in several settlements of the region.

War • October 22, 08:10 AM • 30225 views

Invaders advance near Nelipivka, Kurakhove, Vodiane and Lysivka - DeepState

DeepState reports on the enemy's advance in several localities. According to the General Staff, 107 combat engagements took place over the day, with 35 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.

War • October 21, 09:55 PM • 81864 views

107 combat engagements in the frontline: most attacks took place in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

There were 107 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled numerous enemy attacks in various sectors, including Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk and others.

War • October 21, 08:00 PM • 42159 views

Shelling in Donetsk region: at least three people killed and two wounded in Pokrovsk district

At least 3 people were killed and 2 wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Pokrovsk district in Donetsk region. Residential buildings and infrastructure in Myrnohrad and Kurakhove were damaged.

War • October 21, 04:12 PM • 30550 views

General Staff: Russian army tried to break into our defense near Toretsk

The Russian army carried out 67 attacks in various frontline areas. Most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy tried to break into the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense in the area of Toretsk.

War • October 21, 01:29 PM • 20805 views

Four cities of Donetsk region will be left without water: what is known

Water supply will be temporarily cut off in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka due to repairs. Over the last day, Russian shelling wounded 3 civilians in different localities of Donetsk region.

Society • October 21, 09:09 AM • 27345 views

General Staff: almost a third of combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sector, enemy was concentrating in the area of Selydove

There were 197 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched 3 missile attacks, 78 air strikes and over 4,000 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems and kamikaze drones.

War • October 21, 05:26 AM • 21663 views

General Staff: 167 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector

There were 167 combat engagements in the frontline, 53 of them in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy remains highly active, trying to advance in the vicinity of several settlements.

War • October 21, 02:05 AM • 50659 views

Occupants seize Zhelane Druhe and advance in other areas - DeepState

According to DeepState, the invaders occupied Zhelanne Druhe and advanced in several other settlements. In the Kurakhove sector, 53 combat engagements took place, bringing the total to 167 over the day.

War • October 21, 12:43 AM • 73048 views

General Staff: number of combat engagements increased to 95 since the beginning of the day, the situation is the most tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

The enemy conducted 7 air strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 17 combat aircraft.

War • October 20, 02:17 PM • 37756 views