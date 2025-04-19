AFU advanced near Toretsk, the enemy had success in four areas of the front: ISW maps

Ukrainian defenders recently advanced near Toretsk. Meanwhile, Russian occupiers are reportedly advancing near Kupyansk, Lyman, Kurakhove, and in the Kursk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the analytical report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

AFU operation in Russia

An advance by RF troops is reported in the Kursk region. Geolocated footage published on April 17 shows that the Russians advanced to the northern outskirts of the settlement Gornal (southwest of Sudzha).

Fighting continued near the settlements Gornal and Oleshnya on April 17 and 18. On April 17, a Russian "milblogger" reported that these settlements were disputed "gray zones".

Fighting continued in the northwestern part of Belgorod Oblast on April 18, but RF troops were unable to advance there.

Russian bloggers claimed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked near Popivka and Demidivka.

"Northern Axis"

Neither Ukrainian nor Russian ISW sources reported ground activity in the border area of Sumy Oblast on April 18.

Eastern Ukraine. RF operation No. 1 - Kharkiv Oblast

On April 18, Russian occupiers conducted limited offensive operations in northern Kharkiv Oblast near Vovchansk, but did not advance.

RF operation No. 2 - Luhansk Oblast

Russian invaders recently advanced in the Kupyansk direction. As geolocated footage published on April 17 and 18 shows, RF troops advanced near the R-79 Kupyansk - Dvorichna highway southwest of Zakhidne and to the eastern outskirts of Mala Shapkivka.

On April 17 and 18, Russian occupiers attacked in the areas of Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Kamyanka, and Petropavlivka.

On April 18, RF troops continued attacking in the Borova direction but were unable to advance. On April 17 and 18, Russian invaders attacked in the direction of Borova, near Zahryzove, Nadiia, Novovodyane, and Novoserhiivka.

A Ukrainian brigade operating in the Borova direction reported on April 18 that it repelled a Russian mechanized attack of approximately reduced platoon size, consisting of at least 2 armored vehicles, 3 buggies, and an unspecified number of civilian vehicles in an unspecified part of Kharkiv Oblast (presumably referring to the Borova direction).

Russian occupiers recently advanced in the Lyman direction. Geolocated footage published on April 17 shows that RF troops advanced in the center of Nove (northeast of Lyman).

RF troops attacked near Novomykhailivka, Nove, Ridkodub, and Yampolivka, near Torske, and in the Serebryanske forest area on April 17 and 18.

On April 18, the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration stated that Russian invaders had significantly increased the pace of artillery shelling along the front line in the Lyman direction.

RF operation No. 3 - Donetsk Oblast

On April 18, Russian occupiers continued attacking in the Siversk direction but did not advance. On April 17 and 18, RF troops attacked near Bilohorivka and from positions near Verkhnokamyanske. A Russian "milblogger" reported that the AFU counterattacked near Bilohorivka.

RF troops continued ground offensive operations in the direction of Chasiv Yar on April 18 but were unable to advance. On April 17 and 18, Russian invaders attacked in the area of Chasiv Yar itself, in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Ozaryanivka, Bila Hora, and in the direction of Stupochky.

Ukrainian Defense Forces advanced in the Toretsk direction. Geolocated footage published on April 18 shows that the AFU advanced northwest of Druzhba (northeast of Toretsk).

On April 17 and 18, RF troops attacked in the area of Toretsk itself, in the areas of Dachne and Dyliivka, Druzhba and Krymske, Sukha Balka, and Oleksandropil.

The RF Ministry of Defense stated on April 18 that Russian troops had allegedly captured Valentynivka (southwest of Toretsk), but ISW believes that Putin's forces had already occupied this settlement as of April 14.

RF troops continued offensive actions in the Pokrovsk direction on April 18 but did not advance. Russian invaders attacked near Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myrolyubivka, Vodyane Druhe, Novotoretske, Malynivka, Myrnyi, Promin, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, and Udachne on April 17 and 18.

Russian "milbloggers" claimed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces counterattacked near Lysivka, Udachne, and Zelene (south of Pokrovsk).

A Russian blogger reported that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction is unstable due to frequent counterattacks by the AFU.

On April 18, RF troops continued attacking in the Novopavlivka direction but did not advance.

A Russian "milblogger" claimed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces entered Uspenivka (northeast of Novopavlivka), but ISW did not see confirmation.

On April 17 and 18, RF troops attacked in the areas of Uspenivka, Novoserhiivka, Preobrazhenka, and Bohdanivka.

Russian occupiers recently advanced in the Kurakhove direction. As geolocated footage published on April 18 shows, RF troops advanced in the center of Kostiantynopol (west of Kurakhove).

On April 17 and 18, Russian invaders attacked in the areas of Kostiantynopol, Andriivka, Bahatyr, and Rozlyv. Russian bloggers claimed that the AFU periodically counterattacked near Bahatyr.

Russian invaders continued offensive actions in the Velyka Novosilka direction on April 18 but did not advance. RF troops attacked near Odrade, Vilne Pole, Komar, Vesele, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, and Pryvilne on April 17 and 18.

Russian "milbloggers" claimed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces counterattacked near Komar, Odrade, Vesele, and Shevchenko.

"Southern Axis"

Neither Ukrainian nor Russian ISW sources reported ground troop activity in the Huliaipole direction on April 18.

On April 18, Russian occupiers continued offensive actions in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast but did not advance. RF troops attacked near Shcherbaky and Mala Tokmachka on April 17 and 18.

The ISW report indicates that neither Ukrainian nor Russian sources reported ground activity in the Dnipro direction on April 18.

Situation at the front

It is worth noting that in the evening report on April 18, the General Staff of the AFU reported that from the beginning of the day, there were 124 combat engagements at the front. The highest enemy activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy conducted 46 attacks during the day.

