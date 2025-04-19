AFU advanced near Toretsk, the enemy had success in four areas of the front: ISW maps

$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Popular news

124 battles on the front line per day: General Staff released data on all front directions

April 18, 07:28 PM

Zaporizhzhia region is under attack by Russian drones, air defense is working

April 18, 07:34 PM

US scientists discovered a color that can only be seen under laser pulses

April 18, 08:42 PM

Downing of UIA plane: Iran files lawsuit against Ukraine and three countries at UN court

April 18, 09:23 PM

Explosions were heard in Odessa: drones recorded them

11:19 PM
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Andrii Sybiha

Ivan Fedorov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

White House

China

UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM
Actual

9K720 Iskander

The Guardian

Twitter

Shahed-136

TikTok

AFU advanced near Toretsk, the enemy had success in four areas of the front: ISW maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2244 views

Ukrainian troops advanced near Toretsk, while Russian occupiers had success in several directions. According to ISW data, Russian advances were recorded near Kupyansk, Lyman, Kurakhove, and in the Kursk region.

AFU advanced near Toretsk, the enemy had success in four areas of the front: ISW maps

Ukrainian defenders recently advanced near Toretsk. Meanwhile, Russian occupiers are reportedly advancing near Kupyansk, Lyman, Kurakhove, and in the Kursk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the analytical report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

AFU operation in Russia

An advance by RF troops is reported in the Kursk region. Geolocated footage published on April 17 shows that the Russians advanced to the northern outskirts of the settlement Gornal (southwest of Sudzha).

Fighting continued near the settlements Gornal and Oleshnya on April 17 and 18. On April 17, a Russian "milblogger" reported that these settlements were disputed "gray zones".

Fighting continued in the northwestern part of Belgorod Oblast on April 18, but RF troops were unable to advance there.

Russian bloggers claimed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked near Popivka and Demidivka.

"Northern Axis"

Neither Ukrainian nor Russian ISW sources reported ground activity in the border area of Sumy Oblast on April 18.

Eastern Ukraine. RF operation No. 1 - Kharkiv Oblast

On April 18, Russian occupiers conducted limited offensive operations in northern Kharkiv Oblast near Vovchansk, but did not advance.

RF operation No. 2 - Luhansk Oblast

Russian invaders recently advanced in the Kupyansk direction. As geolocated footage published on April 17 and 18 shows, RF troops advanced near the R-79 Kupyansk - Dvorichna highway southwest of Zakhidne and to the eastern outskirts of Mala Shapkivka.

On April 17 and 18, Russian occupiers attacked in the areas of Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Kamyanka, and Petropavlivka.

On April 18, RF troops continued attacking in the Borova direction but were unable to advance. On April 17 and 18, Russian invaders attacked in the direction of Borova, near Zahryzove, Nadiia, Novovodyane, and Novoserhiivka.

A Ukrainian brigade operating in the Borova direction reported on April 18 that it repelled a Russian mechanized attack of approximately reduced platoon size, consisting of at least 2 armored vehicles, 3 buggies, and an unspecified number of civilian vehicles in an unspecified part of Kharkiv Oblast (presumably referring to the Borova direction).

Russian occupiers recently advanced in the Lyman direction. Geolocated footage published on April 17 shows that RF troops advanced in the center of Nove (northeast of Lyman).

RF troops attacked near Novomykhailivka, Nove, Ridkodub, and Yampolivka, near Torske, and in the Serebryanske forest area on April 17 and 18.

On April 18, the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration stated that Russian invaders had significantly increased the pace of artillery shelling along the front line in the Lyman direction.

RF operation No. 3 - Donetsk Oblast

On April 18, Russian occupiers continued attacking in the Siversk direction but did not advance. On April 17 and 18, RF troops attacked near Bilohorivka and from positions near Verkhnokamyanske. A Russian "milblogger" reported that the AFU counterattacked near Bilohorivka.

RF troops continued ground offensive operations in the direction of Chasiv Yar on April 18 but were unable to advance. On April 17 and 18, Russian invaders attacked in the area of Chasiv Yar itself, in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Ozaryanivka, Bila Hora, and in the direction of Stupochky.

Ukrainian Defense Forces advanced in the Toretsk direction. Geolocated footage published on April 18 shows that the AFU advanced northwest of Druzhba (northeast of Toretsk).

On April 17 and 18, RF troops attacked in the area of Toretsk itself, in the areas of Dachne and Dyliivka, Druzhba and Krymske, Sukha Balka, and Oleksandropil.

The RF Ministry of Defense stated on April 18 that Russian troops had allegedly captured Valentynivka (southwest of Toretsk), but ISW believes that Putin's forces had already occupied this settlement as of April 14.

RF troops continued offensive actions in the Pokrovsk direction on April 18 but did not advance. Russian invaders attacked near Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myrolyubivka, Vodyane Druhe, Novotoretske, Malynivka, Myrnyi, Promin, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, and Udachne on April 17 and 18.

Russian "milbloggers" claimed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces counterattacked near Lysivka, Udachne, and Zelene (south of Pokrovsk).

A Russian blogger reported that the situation in the Pokrovsk direction is unstable due to frequent counterattacks by the AFU.

On April 18, RF troops continued attacking in the Novopavlivka direction but did not advance.

A Russian "milblogger" claimed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces entered Uspenivka (northeast of Novopavlivka), but ISW did not see confirmation.

On April 17 and 18, RF troops attacked in the areas of Uspenivka, Novoserhiivka, Preobrazhenka, and Bohdanivka.

Russian occupiers recently advanced in the Kurakhove direction. As geolocated footage published on April 18 shows, RF troops advanced in the center of Kostiantynopol (west of Kurakhove).

On April 17 and 18, Russian invaders attacked in the areas of Kostiantynopol, Andriivka, Bahatyr, and Rozlyv. Russian bloggers claimed that the AFU periodically counterattacked near Bahatyr.

Russian invaders continued offensive actions in the Velyka Novosilka direction on April 18 but did not advance. RF troops attacked near Odrade, Vilne Pole, Komar, Vesele, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, and Pryvilne on April 17 and 18.

Russian "milbloggers" claimed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces counterattacked near Komar, Odrade, Vesele, and Shevchenko.

"Southern Axis"

Neither Ukrainian nor Russian ISW sources reported ground troop activity in the Huliaipole direction on April 18.

On April 18, Russian occupiers continued offensive actions in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast but did not advance. RF troops attacked near Shcherbaky and Mala Tokmachka on April 17 and 18.

The ISW report indicates that neither Ukrainian nor Russian sources reported ground activity in the Dnipro direction on April 18.

Situation at the front

It is worth noting that in the evening report on April 18, the General Staff of the AFU reported that from the beginning of the day, there were 124 combat engagements at the front. The highest enemy activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy conducted 46 attacks during the day.

DeepState Maps: AFU pushed back the enemy in Udachne, occupiers advanced in Donetsk Oblast18.04.25, 23:03 • 2494 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Pokrovsk
Kursk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
Dnipro
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Kurakhovo
Kupyansk
