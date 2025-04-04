$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15498 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28184 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64570 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213492 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122440 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391693 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310575 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213719 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

General Staff on the situation at the front: the occupiers carried out 69 assaults in the Pokrovsky direction

During the day, 191 combat clashes took place, the greatest activity of the enemy was in the Pokrovsky direction, where 69 assaults were recorded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and destroyed 10 tanks.

War • April 2, 07:58 PM • 8882 views

A certain part of Toretsk is occupied by the occupiers, but street fighting is taking place - MBA

Heavy fighting continues in Toretsk, Donetsk region: part of the city is occupied by the Russians, but Ukrainian soldiers are fighting back for every house. 48 civilians remain in the city.

War • March 30, 10:53 AM • 50814 views

The Russian Federation has intensified strikes in Donetsk region: it is trying to destroy logistical routes in the Toretsk direction

The occupiers are focusing their efforts on destroying logistical routes and positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Toretsk direction. The Russian Federation launched more than 300 air strikes, actively using KABs and drones.

War • March 29, 10:57 PM • 14223 views

The occupiers on motorcycles tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Siversky and Kramatorsk directions

Russian troops tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Siversky and Kramatorsk directions. 18 motorcycles and enemy personnel were destroyed in the Siversky direction.

War • March 29, 03:42 PM • 53897 views

138 combat clashes at the front: the enemy launched 76 airstrikes and used 794 drones

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling attempts by the enemy to advance. The Russians launched 76 air strikes, involved 794 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,749 shellings.

War • March 24, 08:36 PM • 11220 views

Battles on the front: 118 clashes, Pokrovsk direction is the hottest point

During the day, 118 combat clashes took place on the front, 50 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Russians launched 59 air strikes and used more than 1,000 kamikaze drones.

War • March 23, 09:16 PM • 37660 views

70 battles at the front: the enemy is pressing in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions

Since the beginning of the day, 70 combat clashes have taken place, the greatest activity of the enemy is recorded in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions. Ukrainian troops are holding back attacks and exhausting the enemy.

War • March 22, 02:45 PM • 20061 views

Almost a third of the battles are on the Pokrovsk direction: the General Staff updated the map of hostilities

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the pressure of the occupiers. The Pokrovsk direction was the most active, where 53 battles took place.

War • March 21, 06:12 AM • 11875 views

156 combat clashes in a day: Ukrainian Armed Forces restrain the enemy's offensive in several directions

During the day of March 20, 156 combat clashes took place. The greatest activity of the occupiers is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 51 offensive actions.

War • March 20, 09:41 PM • 14723 views

Russian troops tried to break through the defense in the area of Kostyantynopil and Privilne - OSУV "Khortytsia"

Russian troops are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several directions, including near Vovchansk, Chasovoy Yar and Kostyantynopil. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the defense.

War • March 18, 09:24 AM • 54248 views

98 combat clashes at the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

Russian troops carried out 98 attacks in different directions of the front, most of them – 31 – in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders repel assaults and inflict significant losses on the occupiers.

War • March 17, 02:59 PM • 61246 views

General Staff on the situation at the front: 123 combat clashes per day, the enemy carried out 70 air strikes

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat clashes have taken place. Russian invaders launched 70 air strikes and dropped 96 guided aerial bombs.

War • March 14, 08:45 PM • 35431 views

90 battles on the front: the hottest on the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions

25 battles took place in the Pokrovsky direction, 17 in the Lyman direction. The enemy carried out the most air strikes in the Kursk direction, dropping 25 guided bombs.

War • March 14, 05:43 PM • 20324 views

Almost half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Over the past day, 146 battles took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Kursk directions. The enemy launched 103 air strikes, carried out about six thousand shellings and involved 2,509 kamikaze drones.

War • March 14, 06:15 AM • 32848 views

The hottest areas are Pokrovsky and Toretsk direction, 4 battles are ongoing in the Kursk region - General Staff

The enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 84 times, a third of the battles were in the Pokrovsky direction. 5 attacks were repelled in the Kursk region, 4 more are ongoing, the enemy is actively using aviation.

War • March 13, 02:33 PM • 14669 views

General Staff: 66 enemy attacks, hottest in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions

The defense forces are repelling numerous enemy attacks, especially active fighting continues in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions. Russian aviation is carrying out strikes with KABs.

War • March 12, 02:22 PM • 14774 views

259 combat clashes in 24 hours: where it's hottest - General Staff map

259 combat clashes took place during the day. The Russian Federation launched 2 missile and 74 air strikes, carried out more than 5,000 shellings, and involved 2,285 kamikaze drones.

War • March 12, 06:59 AM • 25785 views

Spokesman of the OSUV "Khortytsia" on Toretsk and Chasiv Yar: a difficult hell, but the cities are holding on

Viktor Trehubov reported on prolonged urban battles in Toretsk and Chasiv Yar, where the situation remains complicated. The occupiers are trying to bypass Chasiv Yar from the north, but the Ukrainian forces continue to hold the defense.

War • March 3, 06:40 PM • 21340 views

Russians tried six times to plant their flags in Toretsk - how it all ended

In Toretsk, the occupiers tried to install Russian flags for propaganda videos, but all attempts were thwarted by Ukrainian drones. An enemy Su-25 was also shot down near the city.

War • February 10, 07:42 AM • 23594 views

Not only Su-25: an enemy Mi-8 also came under attack by Ukrainian defenders

An anti-aircraft missile unit of the 28th Brigade and the 57th Separate Tank Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 with an Igla MANPADS near Toretsk. An enemy Mi-8 that had arrived to evacuate the pilot was attacked by Ukrainian drones and forced to retreat.

War • February 8, 04:46 PM • 32341 views

Heavy fighting in urban development of Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk - JFO “Khortytsia”

Heavy fighting continues in the urban areas of Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk. The enemy fired 140 artillery shells at Chasovyi Yar and over 80 at Toretsk, and lost equipment near Bila Hora.

War • January 28, 08:57 AM • 104137 views

Plus 1380 more occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian troops as of January 28. Over the past day, 1380 occupants were eliminated, 5 tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers and other equipment were destroyed.

War • January 28, 05:59 AM • 29543 views

Russians failed to drive the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Toretsk, despite very long and active attacks - Khortytsia separate military unit

Russian troops continue to attack Toretsk in Donetsk region, but have not succeeded in ousting the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The most active fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy is constantly rotating troops.

War • January 27, 04:56 PM • 28633 views

Offensive on Toretsk direction may indicate a change in Russia's priorities - ISW

Russian troops are planning to capture Toretsk to advance to Kostiantynivka. To intensify the offensive, the occupiers are redeploying units of the Eastern Military District to the Toretsk direction.

War • January 27, 05:20 AM • 104486 views

The enemy has moved forward: DeepState updated the map of hostilities

Russian troops have advanced in the area of Toretsk, near Andriivka and Novoyelizavetivka. This was reported by the analytical OSINT project DeepState in an updated map of the fighting.

War • January 27, 01:32 AM • 83078 views

The enemy has become more active in the east: what is happening near Toretsk and other cities - DeepState

Enemy troops advanced in the area of Toretsk, Nadiyivka, Dachne and Sukhy Yaliv.

War • January 25, 01:14 AM • 44570 views

City battles continue in Toretsk: are the occupiers making progress

In Toretsk, active fighting continues within the city, with no significant success for the occupiers. Russian military are trying to disguise themselves as civilians to conduct reconnaissance and sabotage activities.

War • January 16, 07:37 PM • 44546 views

Occupants use the pipes of the Siversky Donets channel for cover - OTU "Luhansk"

The enemy is actively using the pipes of the Siversky Donets channel for cover and weather conditions in the Toretsk direction. Over the past day, 608 shelling incidents were recorded in the Toretsk area and 430 in the Chasovyi Yar area.

War • January 16, 12:37 PM • 24040 views

Occupants continue to storm Kurakhove's urban development: what is known

Russian troops conduct active assault operations in the urban area of Kurakhove and attack at the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk directions. The enemy tries to realize its numerical advantage, but suffers losses from Ukrainian forces.

War • January 7, 11:02 AM • 29088 views

Terrorists seize three settlements and advance in Toretsk area

Enemy troops occupied Lozova, Ivanivka and Shevchenko in eastern Ukraine. The enemy also continues offensive actions in the area of Toretsk, where fighting continues.

War • January 7, 02:19 AM • 24950 views