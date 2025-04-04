During the day, 191 combat clashes took place, the greatest activity of the enemy was in the Pokrovsky direction, where 69 assaults were recorded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and destroyed 10 tanks.
Heavy fighting continues in Toretsk, Donetsk region: part of the city is occupied by the Russians, but Ukrainian soldiers are fighting back for every house. 48 civilians remain in the city.
The occupiers are focusing their efforts on destroying logistical routes and positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Toretsk direction. The Russian Federation launched more than 300 air strikes, actively using KABs and drones.
Russian troops tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Siversky and Kramatorsk directions. 18 motorcycles and enemy personnel were destroyed in the Siversky direction.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling attempts by the enemy to advance. The Russians launched 76 air strikes, involved 794 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,749 shellings.
During the day, 118 combat clashes took place on the front, 50 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Russians launched 59 air strikes and used more than 1,000 kamikaze drones.
Since the beginning of the day, 70 combat clashes have taken place, the greatest activity of the enemy is recorded in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions. Ukrainian troops are holding back attacks and exhausting the enemy.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the pressure of the occupiers. The Pokrovsk direction was the most active, where 53 battles took place.
During the day of March 20, 156 combat clashes took place. The greatest activity of the occupiers is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 51 offensive actions.
Russian troops are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several directions, including near Vovchansk, Chasovoy Yar and Kostyantynopil. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the defense.
Russian troops carried out 98 attacks in different directions of the front, most of them – 31 – in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders repel assaults and inflict significant losses on the occupiers.
Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat clashes have taken place. Russian invaders launched 70 air strikes and dropped 96 guided aerial bombs.
25 battles took place in the Pokrovsky direction, 17 in the Lyman direction. The enemy carried out the most air strikes in the Kursk direction, dropping 25 guided bombs.
Over the past day, 146 battles took place at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Kursk directions. The enemy launched 103 air strikes, carried out about six thousand shellings and involved 2,509 kamikaze drones.
The enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 84 times, a third of the battles were in the Pokrovsky direction. 5 attacks were repelled in the Kursk region, 4 more are ongoing, the enemy is actively using aviation.
The defense forces are repelling numerous enemy attacks, especially active fighting continues in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions. Russian aviation is carrying out strikes with KABs.
259 combat clashes took place during the day. The Russian Federation launched 2 missile and 74 air strikes, carried out more than 5,000 shellings, and involved 2,285 kamikaze drones.
Viktor Trehubov reported on prolonged urban battles in Toretsk and Chasiv Yar, where the situation remains complicated. The occupiers are trying to bypass Chasiv Yar from the north, but the Ukrainian forces continue to hold the defense.
In Toretsk, the occupiers tried to install Russian flags for propaganda videos, but all attempts were thwarted by Ukrainian drones. An enemy Su-25 was also shot down near the city.
An anti-aircraft missile unit of the 28th Brigade and the 57th Separate Tank Brigade shot down a Russian Su-25 with an Igla MANPADS near Toretsk. An enemy Mi-8 that had arrived to evacuate the pilot was attacked by Ukrainian drones and forced to retreat.
Heavy fighting continues in the urban areas of Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk. The enemy fired 140 artillery shells at Chasovyi Yar and over 80 at Toretsk, and lost equipment near Bila Hora.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of Russian troops as of January 28. Over the past day, 1380 occupants were eliminated, 5 tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers and other equipment were destroyed.
Russian troops continue to attack Toretsk in Donetsk region, but have not succeeded in ousting the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The most active fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy is constantly rotating troops.
Russian troops are planning to capture Toretsk to advance to Kostiantynivka. To intensify the offensive, the occupiers are redeploying units of the Eastern Military District to the Toretsk direction.
Russian troops have advanced in the area of Toretsk, near Andriivka and Novoyelizavetivka. This was reported by the analytical OSINT project DeepState in an updated map of the fighting.
Enemy troops advanced in the area of Toretsk, Nadiyivka, Dachne and Sukhy Yaliv.
In Toretsk, active fighting continues within the city, with no significant success for the occupiers. Russian military are trying to disguise themselves as civilians to conduct reconnaissance and sabotage activities.
The enemy is actively using the pipes of the Siversky Donets channel for cover and weather conditions in the Toretsk direction. Over the past day, 608 shelling incidents were recorded in the Toretsk area and 430 in the Chasovyi Yar area.
Russian troops conduct active assault operations in the urban area of Kurakhove and attack at the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk directions. The enemy tries to realize its numerical advantage, but suffers losses from Ukrainian forces.
Enemy troops occupied Lozova, Ivanivka and Shevchenko in eastern Ukraine. The enemy also continues offensive actions in the area of Toretsk, where fighting continues.