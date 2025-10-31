94 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Kupyansk directions

$42.080.01
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
12:28 PM • 13807 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 23539 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 14122 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
10:56 AM • 26961 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 15556 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trial
October 31, 09:39 AM • 19528 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
October 31, 08:46 AM
October 31, 08:46 AM • 24912 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14581 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
October 31, 07:53 AM
October 31, 07:53 AM • 24323 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat map
October 31, 06:24 AM
Explosions rocked Yaroslavl: the largest oil refinery in northern Russia was hit
October 31, 06:50 AM
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure
October 31, 08:39 AM
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvest
October 31, 09:35 AM
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for Halloween
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:56 AM • 26965 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for Halloween
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvest
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
October 30, 07:41 PM
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went
October 29, 03:50 PM
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting
October 29, 01:18 PM
Technology
Heating
R-360 Neptune
Social network
Diia (service)

94 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Kupyansk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

Over the past day, 94 combat engagements took place, with the enemy showing activity in the Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, and Kostiantynivka directions. Border settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions were subjected to artillery shelling.

94 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Kupyansk directions

Since the beginning of the day, 94 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, communities of border settlements, including Senkivka, Buchky of Chernihiv Oblast; Bobylivka, Shalyhyne of Sumy Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

- the report says.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, seven enemy attacks have occurred since the beginning of the day, and two combat engagements are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropping nine guided aerial bombs, and carried out 91 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and in the directions of Dvorichanske and Kolodyazne. Combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 attacks by the occupiers; the enemy is trying to break through in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and in the directions of Novoplatonivka, Novoosinove. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Torske, Karpivka, Derylove, and towards the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Lyman; two combat engagements are ongoing.

Seven times the occupiers tried to advance in the Sloviansk direction; the aggressor attacked in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Pereyizne, Siversk, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor advanced once in the Chasiv Yar area and was stopped by our soldiers.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out ten assault actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, and in the direction of Sofiivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 26 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Verbove, Pavlivka, and in the direction of Orestopil, Rybne, Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the area of Novomykolaivka and in the direction of Nove. Zaliznychne was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled an assault action by the invaders in the area of Novoandriivka. Lukyanivske and Novoyakovlivka came under air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried to approach our defenders twice and was repelled.

Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat map
31.10.25, 08:24

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Chernihiv Oblast
Siversk
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar