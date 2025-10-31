94 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Kupyansk directions

Since the beginning of the day, 94 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kupyansk, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, communities of border settlements, including Senkivka, Buchky of Chernihiv Oblast; Bobylivka, Shalyhyne of Sumy Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery fire. - the report says.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, seven enemy attacks have occurred since the beginning of the day, and two combat engagements are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropping nine guided aerial bombs, and carried out 91 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area and in the directions of Dvorichanske and Kolodyazne. Combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 attacks by the occupiers; the enemy is trying to break through in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and in the directions of Novoplatonivka, Novoosinove. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Torske, Karpivka, Derylove, and towards the settlements of Koroviy Yar, Lyman; two combat engagements are ongoing.

Seven times the occupiers tried to advance in the Sloviansk direction; the aggressor attacked in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Pereyizne, Siversk, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor advanced once in the Chasiv Yar area and was stopped by our soldiers.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out ten assault actions in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, and in the direction of Sofiivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 26 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove. Five combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Verbove, Pavlivka, and in the direction of Orestopil, Rybne, Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the area of Novomykolaivka and in the direction of Nove. Zaliznychne was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, our soldiers repelled an assault action by the invaders in the area of Novoandriivka. Lukyanivske and Novoyakovlivka came under air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy tried to approach our defenders twice and was repelled.

Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat map