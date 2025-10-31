$42.080.01
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
06:45 AM • 8458 views
IAEA recorded damage to substations critical for nuclear safety after Russia's attack on Ukraine
05:58 AM • 10917 views
Russian attacks overnight damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions: there are changes in the schedule – Ukrzaliznytsia
October 30, 04:50 PM • 37593 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 41350 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 33356 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 65046 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 13073 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 28020 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 26910 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic Council
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10575 views

Over the past day, 132 combat engagements were recorded, which is almost a quarter less than the day before. The enemy concentrated a third of its attacks on the Pokrovsk direction, carrying out 48 assault operations.

Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat map

The number of combat engagements over the past day decreased by almost a quarter compared to the previous day's figure - to 132. The enemy continues to exert the most pressure in the Pokrovsk direction, which accounted for a third of the battles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 31, showing a map of combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 132 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 88 air strikes, used 66 missiles, and dropped 168 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 4739 shellings, including 122 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 6725 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment," the summary states.

Situation by directions

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, two combat engagements took place yesterday. The enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropped 22 guided bombs, and carried out 200 shellings, including 11 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice near Fyholivka and towards Kolodiazhne.

In the Kupyansk direction, 13 attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Kupyansk, Stepova Novoselivka, and towards Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times, trying to break into our defense near Shandryholove, Novovodyane, Zarichne, and towards the settlement of Koroviy Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, our soldiers stopped ten enemy attacks in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Vyimka, Pereyizne, and towards Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers carried out one attack towards Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 48 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Novotoretske, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chunyshche, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Stepove, Novohryhorivka, and Novovasylivske.

In the Huliaipole direction, two combat engagements were recorded in the area of the settlement of Uspenivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements took place – the enemy tried to advance in the area of Lobkove.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated enemy combat losses as of October 31, 2025 - plus 970 eliminated occupiers31.10.25, 07:00 • 2064 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupyansk