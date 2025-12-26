Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy

Russia attacked energy facilities in Ukraine overnight, and as of this morning, there are power outages in 5 regions, with schedules in almost all regions of Ukraine today, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

The enemy shelled generation facilities and electricity transmission and distribution networks in several regions. As a result, as of this morning, there are blackouts in Donetsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions. Energy workers are working to restore power as soon as possible. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, "the enemy again attacked the Odesa region with attack drones overnight. Izmail and Odesa districts of the region, as well as the city itself, came under attack. Air strikes caused new damage to energy and port infrastructure facilities. Fires broke out, administrative buildings, equipment, and machinery were damaged."

DTEK clarified: "Odesa region: the enemy attacked two DTEK energy facilities in the south of the region. The damage is significant. It will take time to restore the equipment."

Outage schedules

Due to constant Russian attacks, consumption restriction measures are being forcibly applied in almost all regions of Ukraine today, which help balance the energy system. - indicated the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, the Ministry of Energy is working together with the State Energy Supervision and the Regional Military Administrations "to free up additional capacities and make a more fair and balanced distribution of electricity in conditions of restrictions and damage to the energy system." "Namely, to regulate the issue of disconnecting consumers who are supplied from the networks of critical infrastructure facilities that are not included in hourly outage schedules," the report says.

"Despite everything, Ukrainian energy works as a single organism. We remain a united energy system, work in parallel with Europe, all power flows are carried out in accordance with agreements reached with partners. We use import capacities and, if necessary, use emergency assistance," the Ministry of Energy noted.

