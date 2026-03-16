Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or Catholics

$44.140.0350.670.29
ukenru
Exclusive
11:08 AM • 5496 views
Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer
March 16, 05:44 AM • 19152 views
"One Battle After Another" Triumphs at the 98th Academy Awards: Full List of WinnersPhoto
Exclusive
March 15, 06:40 PM • 41856 views
Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins
March 15, 05:46 PM • 54199 views
Israel prepares for a large-scale military campaign against Iran lasting three weeks - CNN
March 15, 01:39 PM • 45144 views
France votes in local elections - the result could influence the battle for the Élysée Palace
March 15, 10:18 AM • 51634 views
Kyiv imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of "Kometa" and "Oreshnik", as well as Russian Paralympians
March 15, 12:18 AM • 71485 views
The last person we need help from is Zelenskyy - Trump
March 14, 06:43 PM • 63324 views
EU extends personal sanctions for aggression against Ukraine for another six months
March 14, 06:22 PM • 49391 views
Netanyahu initiated talks with Zelenskyy to discuss cooperation on intercepting Iranian drones - Media
March 14, 04:51 PM • 37709 views
Naftogaz and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed to diplomats from 31 countries the consequences of attacks on "Druzhba"Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
2m/s
42%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump predicts "bad future" for NATO over refusal to help with IranMarch 16, 03:06 AM • 10261 views
Propaganda film "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" wins OscarPhotoMarch 16, 03:35 AM • 24465 views
Russia's losses for the day amounted to 760 occupiers and almost two thousand drones - General StaffMarch 16, 05:31 AM • 20511 views
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 18772 views
Largest dog breeds in the world10:19 AM • 13484 views
Publications
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhoto12:37 PM • 4112 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customs11:53 AM • 6082 views
Largest dog breeds in the world10:19 AM • 13759 views
Ukrainian Volunteer Day: The Story of Soldier Mykola Volokhov
Exclusive
March 14, 02:30 PM • 90782 views
Benefits and harms of pineapple – what everyone should knowMarch 14, 01:14 PM • 86442 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 19008 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 37028 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 41601 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 47753 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 41813 views
Actual
Film
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Tor missile system

Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or Catholics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4120 views

In 2026, Roman Catholics will celebrate Easter on April 5, while Orthodox and Greek Catholics will celebrate on April 12. The difference is due to different calendars.

Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or Catholics

In 2026, Catholics and Orthodox Christians will celebrate one of the biggest religious holidays - Easter - in the same month, but on different days.

UNN explains why this happens, how and why the most important date for Christians changes every year, and when the Resurrection of Christ will be celebrated in 2026.

When Easter is celebrated in Ukraine in 2026

For the Roman Catholic Church, Easter falls on Sunday, April 5. For Orthodox churches, as well as for the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Ukraine, Easter falls on April 12.

Why Orthodox and Catholic Easter are on different days

The reason for the discrepancy in the dates of Easter celebrations among Christians of different rites is historical and is related to both religious nuances and historical chronology.

In Old Testament times, the celebration of Passover always took place on the 15th day of the month of Nisan according to the lunar calendar.

The difference in the dates of Easter celebrations between the East and the West appeared after the Western Church switched to the Gregorian calendar in the 16th century. Since then, in the West, Easter is calculated according to the new style, while in the Eastern tradition, the Julian calendar is still used, so the countdown is from different dates of the vernal equinox.

Because the full moon, to which the celebration of Easter is tied, falls on different dates each year, the difference between Eastern and Western Easter also constantly changes. Most often, Western Easter is a week earlier, quite often the dates coincide, and sometimes the gap is four or even five weeks. At the same time, there is no difference of two or three weeks between them.

Why not all Catholics celebrate Easter on the same day

In the popular consciousness, Catholics are often perceived as a single tradition with a single celebration date. But in Ukraine, there are Roman Catholics who will celebrate Easter on April 5, 2026. However, there is also the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, which belongs to the Catholic Church but follows the Eastern tradition in calculating the date of Easter. That is why UGCC believers in Ukraine will celebrate Easter on April 12, 2026, together with the Orthodox.

Why everyone celebrated the Resurrection together in 2025, but not in 2026

Additional confusion is created by the fact that in 2025, the date of Easter coincided in different Christian traditions. Because of this, many may have gotten the impression that this would continue. But this is not the case.

The coincidence of dates happens only in certain years. Already in 2026, churches will again celebrate Easter on different days. That is, the common date in 2025 was an exception, not a new permanent rule.

The next time Orthodox and Catholics will celebrate Easter together will be in 2028, 2031, 2034, and 2037.

The difference in dates is explained by the fact that Western and Eastern church traditions calculate Easter differently: in the West, they focus on the Gregorian calendar, and in the East, on the Julian calendar. Because of this, the dates of Easter can either coincide or differ by several weeks.

But the main message of the holiday in both Christian traditions remains unchanged, and for believers for almost two centuries, Easter remains a day of triumph of hope, life, and victory over death.

NASA's discovery related to Jesus' crucifixion may indicate his exact date of death20.04.25, 17:55 • 8853 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyCulturePublications
Ukraine