IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has announced his intention to run for UN Secretary-General in 2026, when António Guterres' term expires. He also noted the "paralysis" of the UN Security Council.
The IAEA has denied reports of a fuel spill at the ZNPP, but will inspect fuel tanks after access is granted. Experts have confirmed that diesel generators can operate in the event of a loss of external power.
The head of the IAEA called the change of mission at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant without agreement from Ukraine an "extraordinary exception. " The decision was made due to the impossibility of safely conducting a rotation and the need to protect the lives of the staff.
The Minister of Energy of Ukraine sent a letter to the IAEA Director General regarding the inadmissibility of rotating experts without Ukraine's approval. Halushchenko emphasized the need to conduct rotations through the territories controlled by Ukraine.
At the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the consequences of a Russian drone strike on the protective shelter of the fourth power unit are being eliminated. The IAEA team confirms that radiation levels remain normal despite the seriousness of the incident.
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister held phone talks with the IAEA Director General on nuclear safety. They discussed the disruption of the rotation at ZNPP and the recent attack on Chornobyl NPP, and Sibiga emphasized the importance of an international response.
The United States has successfully test-fired a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The missile traveled 4,200 miles to a test site in the Marshall Islands.
The IAEA team was unable to carry out the planned rotation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP due to a Russian drone attack on December 10. The new group of experts was supposed to replace colleagues who have been at the plant for two months.
After a Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl NPP confidentiality, IAEA experts found significant damage, including a 6-meter hole. The radiation level at the facility remains unchanged.
The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said it is possible to triple nuclear power by 2050. The key factors are the attitude of countries to climate change and energy security, especially in the context of refusing Russian gas.
The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, announced the suspension of the rotation of experts due to increased military activity. This happened after the Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl sarcophagus on February 14.
The IAEA is forced to postpone the rotation of its mission to the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP due to the lack of security guarantees from Russia. russia uses blackmail and intimidation of experts, even striking a drone at an IAEA vehicle earlier.
Monthly conscription to the Russian army does not cover the losses of the military at the front. Members of the State Duma justify the refusal to mobilize again, despite staffing problems.
The President of Ukraine announced that the working dates of the visit of Keith Kellogg's team had been agreed upon. The American delegation plans to arrive in Kyiv after February 11.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that he would not be visiting Zaporizhzhia NPP due to his busy schedule. He also expressed concern about the degradation of the power grid and the upcoming reconstruction of the plant.
Energy Minister Halushchenko said that equipment at ZNPP had degraded during the occupation.
Rafael Grossi announced talks with the Trump team in Washington and other places to discuss global issues. The IAEA chief will also visit Moscow this week to maintain channels of communication.
Rafael Grossi visited Kyivska substation to assess nuclear safety and possible risks. IAEA representatives are assessing the impact of attacks on the power grid and working to prevent nuclear incidents.
Rafael Grossi arrived in Ukraine to assess the damage at the Kyiv substation. The visit is aimed at preventing nuclear incidents and assessing the safety of the country's nuclear power industry.
The Presidential Office is preparing for important talks with European partners and the United States. At a meeting with international experts, they discussed the need for joint solutions for a lasting peace.
Rafael Grossi will visit Kyiv on February 4 to discuss nuclear safety during the war. IAEA experts continue to record military activity and drones near Ukrainian NPPs.
Rafael Grossi will visit Russia in early February 2025 to meet with the head of Rosatom. It is planned to discuss the situation at the occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP, but without visiting the plant itself.
Iran has about 200 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity, which is close to the weapons-grade level of 90%. According to IAEA criteria, this is enough to produce five nuclear weapons with further enrichment.
The IAEA has extended its monitoring mission at key substations for the operation of Ukrainian NPPs. The decision was made after a meeting between Herman Galushchenko and Rafael Grossi and the adoption of a resolution on the protection of energy infrastructure.
Eight of the nine reactors at the Khmelnitsky, Rivne and South Ukrainian NPPs resumed operation after the November 28 attack. The IAEA confirms its support for Nuclear Safety at stations, despite the instability of the network.
The deputy minister of Energy reported on the deliberate attacks of the Russian Federation on critical substations to stop nuclear power plants. The IAEA makes visits to key sites to protect against shelling.
The IAEA does not fulfill its promises to protect Ukrainian nuclear power plants from Russian missile attacks. In three months, only six days of inspections were conducted, despite two massive attacks by the Russian Federation.
Khmelnitsky, Rivne and South Ukrainian nuclear power plants reduced their power during a Russian missile attack. One power unit of Raes was disconnected from the grid, KHNPP lost two power lines.
Energy Minister Galushchenko discusses the consequences of Russian attacks on nuclear power plant substations with IAEA Head Grossi. The IAEA is ready to organize new monitoring missions to document the effects of the shelling.
Iran proposed to the IAEA to limit its enriched uranium stockpile to 60% at 185 kg. The proposal was put forward in exchange for the postponement of the resolution against Tehran by Western powers at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.