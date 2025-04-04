Rafael Grossi

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11021 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 19232 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 58937 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 203945 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117385 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 382761 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304808 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212850 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243750 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254862 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52931 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66948 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17883 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38700 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123045 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123407 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 203945 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 382761 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250214 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304808 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11416 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38976 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67224 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53206 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122238 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Rafael Grossi

IAEA head Grossi is "seriously considering" running for UN Secretary-General

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has announced his intention to run for UN Secretary-General in 2026, when António Guterres' term expires. He also noted the "paralysis" of the UN Security Council.

Politics • April 2, 10:55 AM • 14947 views

Diesel generators at the ZNPP are operational, but the situation at the station is difficult - Grossi

The IAEA has denied reports of a fuel spill at the ZNPP, but will inspect fuel tanks after access is granted. Experts have confirmed that diesel generators can operate in the event of a loss of external power.

Technologies • March 28, 08:57 AM • 22430 views

No politics: Grossi explained the rotation of the IAEA mission at the Zaporizhzhia NPP without Ukraine's consent.

The head of the IAEA called the change of mission at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant without agreement from Ukraine an "extraordinary exception. " The decision was made due to the impossibility of safely conducting a rotation and the need to protect the lives of the staff.

War • March 4, 12:31 AM • 79425 views

Ukraine will demand approval of IAEA rotation at ZNPP

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine sent a letter to the IAEA Director General regarding the inadmissibility of rotating experts without Ukraine's approval. Halushchenko emphasized the need to conduct rotations through the territories controlled by Ukraine.

Politics • March 3, 02:07 PM • 30249 views

Work continues at Chornobyl NPP after drone strike

At the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the consequences of a Russian drone strike on the protective shelter of the fourth power unit are being eliminated. The IAEA team confirms that radiation levels remain normal despite the seriousness of the incident.

War • February 28, 11:00 AM • 28595 views

“Stop Russia's nuclear blackmail": Sibiga talks to IAEA Director General

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister held phone talks with the IAEA Director General on nuclear safety. They discussed the disruption of the rotation at ZNPP and the recent attack on Chornobyl NPP, and Sibiga emphasized the importance of an international response.

War • February 21, 03:48 PM • 24153 views

The United States successfully tests the launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile

The United States has successfully test-fired a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The missile traveled 4,200 miles to a test site in the Marshall Islands.

News of the World • February 19, 01:27 PM • 24912 views

IAEA rotation at Zaporizhzhya NPP has not yet taken place due to Russian provocative actions - regulator

The IAEA team was unable to carry out the planned rotation at the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP due to a Russian drone attack on December 10. The new group of experts was supposed to replace colleagues who have been at the plant for two months.

War • February 17, 10:09 AM • 25344 views

IAEA makes statement on Russian drone strike on Chernobyl NPP

After a Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl NPP confidentiality, IAEA experts found significant damage, including a 6-meter hole. The radiation level at the facility remains unchanged.

War • February 16, 05:03 AM • 103957 views

Tripling nuclear energy by 2050 is possible - Grossi

The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said it is possible to triple nuclear power by 2050. The key factors are the attitude of countries to climate change and energy security, especially in the context of refusing Russian gas.

News of the World • February 14, 03:40 PM • 24004 views

Grossi: the main task is to end the conflict in Ukraine without a nuclear accident

The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, announced the suspension of the rotation of experts due to increased military activity. This happened after the Russian drone attack on the Chornobyl sarcophagus on February 14.

War • February 14, 03:05 PM • 23941 views

IAEA postpones mission rotation to ZNPP due to lack of security guarantees from Russia

The IAEA is forced to postpone the rotation of its mission to the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP due to the lack of security guarantees from Russia. russia uses blackmail and intimidation of experts, even striking a drone at an IAEA vehicle earlier.

War • February 5, 09:13 AM • 23421 views

Russia has problems with army replenishment - ISW

Monthly conscription to the Russian army does not cover the losses of the military at the front. Members of the State Duma justify the refusal to mobilize again, despite staffing problems.

War • February 5, 04:11 AM • 75283 views

The dates and composition are being agreed upon: Zelensky on Kellogg's team's visit to Ukraine

The President of Ukraine announced that the working dates of the visit of Keith Kellogg's team had been agreed upon. The American delegation plans to arrive in Kyiv after February 11.

Politics • February 4, 04:30 PM • 28571 views

IAEA Head will not visit Zaporizhzhya NPP this time

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that he would not be visiting Zaporizhzhia NPP due to his busy schedule. He also expressed concern about the degradation of the power grid and the upcoming reconstruction of the plant.

War • February 4, 01:38 PM • 23619 views

The Ministry of Energy on the situation at ZNPP: equipment degradation is underway

Energy Minister Halushchenko said that equipment at ZNPP had degraded during the occupation.

War • February 4, 01:14 PM • 22612 views

Grossi plans to meet with Trump's team

Rafael Grossi announced talks with the Trump team in Washington and other places to discuss global issues. The IAEA chief will also visit Moscow this week to maintain channels of communication.

Politics • February 4, 01:09 PM • 18868 views

IAEA Head arrives at Kyivska substation to assess nuclear safety

Rafael Grossi visited Kyivska substation to assess nuclear safety and possible risks. IAEA representatives are assessing the impact of attacks on the power grid and working to prevent nuclear incidents.

War • February 4, 12:42 PM • 23572 views

IAEA chief pays 11th visit to Ukraine to inspect nuclear safety

Rafael Grossi arrived in Ukraine to assess the damage at the Kyiv substation. The visit is aimed at preventing nuclear incidents and assessing the safety of the country's nuclear power industry.

War • February 3, 10:01 PM • 29829 views

We need solutions for peace: Zelenskyy announces talks with US and European partners

The Presidential Office is preparing for important talks with European partners and the United States. At a meeting with international experts, they discussed the need for joint solutions for a lasting peace.

War • January 31, 08:30 PM • 41210 views

IAEA head to visit Kyiv next week: details of the visit

Rafael Grossi will visit Kyiv on February 4 to discuss nuclear safety during the war. IAEA experts continue to record military activity and drones near Ukrainian NPPs.

War • January 31, 12:25 AM • 103834 views

IAEA head plans visit to Russia to discuss situation at ZNPP

Rafael Grossi will visit Russia in early February 2025 to meet with the head of Rosatom. It is planned to discuss the situation at the occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP, but without visiting the plant itself.

War • January 29, 05:23 PM • 28526 views

Iran is close to enriching uranium to the level required for nuclear weapons - IAEA

Iran has about 200 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity, which is close to the weapons-grade level of 90%. According to IAEA criteria, this is enough to produce five nuclear weapons with further enrichment.

News of the World • January 22, 12:13 PM • 28636 views

IAEA extends monitoring mission at key substations for NPP operation - Ministry of Energy

The IAEA has extended its monitoring mission at key substations for the operation of Ukrainian NPPs. The decision was made after a meeting between Herman Galushchenko and Rafael Grossi and the adoption of a resolution on the protection of energy infrastructure.

Society • December 17, 01:52 PM • 14265 views

Three Ukrainian nuclear power plants have largely resumed operation after the November 28 attack by the Russian Federation - IAEA

Eight of the nine reactors at the Khmelnitsky, Rivne and South Ukrainian NPPs resumed operation after the November 28 attack. The IAEA confirms its support for Nuclear Safety at stations, despite the instability of the network.

War • December 6, 04:47 AM • 106994 views

Russia deliberately attacks substations, the goal is to deprive Ukraine of nuclear generation – Ministry of energy

The deputy minister of Energy reported on the deliberate attacks of the Russian Federation on critical substations to stop nuclear power plants. The IAEA makes visits to key sites to protect against shelling.

War • November 29, 10:47 AM • 19784 views

The IAEA is not a victim of the Ukrainian nuclear forces and the Russian Federation's missile attacks-Greenpeace

The IAEA does not fulfill its promises to protect Ukrainian nuclear power plants from Russian missile attacks. In three months, only six days of inspections were conducted, despite two massive attacks by the Russian Federation.

War • November 29, 12:46 AM • 105516 views

During the morning attack of the Russian Federation, three operating nuclear power plants reduced their capacity, one Raes power unit was disconnected from the grid - IAEA

Khmelnitsky, Rivne and South Ukrainian nuclear power plants reduced their power during a Russian missile attack. One power unit of Raes was disconnected from the grid, KHNPP lost two power lines.

Society • November 28, 10:12 PM • 19467 views

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine met with the IAEA Director General: what they discussed

Energy Minister Galushchenko discusses the consequences of Russian attacks on nuclear power plant substations with IAEA Head Grossi. The IAEA is ready to organize new monitoring missions to document the effects of the shelling.

War • November 21, 06:57 PM • 34970 views

Iran proposes to limit enriched uranium stockpiles, says IAEA

Iran proposed to the IAEA to limit its enriched uranium stockpile to 60% at 185 kg. The proposal was put forward in exchange for the postponement of the resolution against Tehran by Western powers at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

News of the World • November 20, 03:10 PM • 17099 views