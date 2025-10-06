IAEA recorded a series of shellings one kilometer from the perimeter of the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Specialists from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) heard a series of shots in the area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The distance was 1.25 km from the plant's perimeter. This is stated in a statement on the IAEA's X page.

Details

According to the official statement of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the agency's nuclear energy team heard several series of incoming and outgoing shelling in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Two series hit 1.25 km from the plant's perimeter. The shelling increases nuclear safety risks at the ZNPP, which has been without external power supply for almost two weeks. - the message says.

Recall

UNN reported that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine on restoring external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Earlier, Oleh Korikov, head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, stated:

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been operating in the occupied territory for nine days without external power due to a damaged line. - he warned.

The situation, according to the specialist, was critical. Threat of disaster.