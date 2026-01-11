Trump declares national emergency to protect Venezuelan oil revenues

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
06:05 AM • 3762 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
04:31 AM • 11875 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 23386 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 42624 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 32412 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 29321 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 33851 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 57146 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 39737 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 39151 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−13°
2m/s
89%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Venezuela frees political prisoners as government vows to "rescue" detained MaduroJanuary 10, 09:46 PM • 6890 views
Viktor Orbán postponed the announcement of Hungary's prime ministerial candidate amid falling ratingsJanuary 10, 09:59 PM • 13956 views
In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayorJanuary 10, 11:59 PM • 11835 views
CIA-linked cargo plane spotted in Caracas amid US diplomatic visitJanuary 11, 01:06 AM • 8780 views
Zaporizhzhia and part of Dnipropetrovsk regions left without electricity - OVAJanuary 11, 01:12 AM • 10831 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 87814 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 114138 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 84972 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 105712 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 110389 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Benjamin Netanyahu
Keir Starmer
Elon Musk
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Iran
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 12321 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 15381 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 71339 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 72723 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 93312 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Shahed-136
YouTube

Trump declares national emergency to protect Venezuelan oil revenues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to protect Venezuelan oil revenues from seizure by private creditors. These funds are critical to U.S. national security and regional stability.

Trump declares national emergency to protect Venezuelan oil revenues

US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to protect Venezuelan oil revenues held by the US government from confiscation by private creditors, calling them critical to US national security and regional stability, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Details

Control over Venezuelan oil — approximately $2.5 billion — is now a cornerstone of the White House's Western Hemisphere strategy and an opportunity for American companies after Nicolás Maduro's takeover.

US oil giants did not commit to quickly investing in the South American country during a meeting with Trump on Friday, but senior officials previously told Axios that the US plans to manage sales and revenues from Venezuelan oil "indefinitely."

In a recent executive order signed late Friday, Trump stated that losing control of Venezuelan oil revenues "would significantly harm the national security and foreign policy of the United States," undermining efforts to stabilize Venezuela.

The White House links this stability to "stopping the dangerous influx of illegal immigrants and the flow of illicit drugs" and to countering "malign actors such as Iran and Hezbollah."

The order defines "foreign government deposit funds" as funds of the Venezuelan government in specially designated Treasury accounts, derived from the sale of natural resources or diluents.

Any "attachment, judgment, decree, lien, execution, garnishment, or other judicial process" against these funds "is prohibited and deemed invalid" unless specifically licensed, Trump said in the order.

The US President said on Saturday on Truth Social, though without providing details: "I love the Venezuelan people and am already making Venezuela rich and safe again."

Trump's control over Venezuela's oil threatens OPEC's influence, Washington to own 30% of market - WSJ11.01.26, 07:25 • 1908 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Social network
Nicolas Maduro
White House
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States
Iran