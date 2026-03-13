$44.160.1950.960.02
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cooking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3546 views

Chefs use the mimicry effect to create dishes that visually resemble other objects. Salads are served in the form of rolls, and cakes imitate household items.

Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cooking

In today's variety of dishes, it's hard to surprise with taste alone. Food bloggers and famous restaurants on social media turn the presentation of their dishes into entire gastronomic shows. Professional chefs and amateurs experiment with presentation forms, creating dishes that visually resemble completely different things. This is called culinary mimicry — when familiar recipes get a new look and become a true table decoration. UNN has gathered everything about the new culinary trend.

Unusual presentation as a trend

Competing in the creativity of their dish presentation, chefs have started a new trend. Nowadays, even when hosting guests at home, hosts and hostesses try to present treats in an original way.

The bright appearance of food attracts attention and adds color to everyday life; neither guests nor social media followers will remain indifferent. Even long-known recipes will surprise.

How to create a mimicry effect

Mimicry in cooking involves changing the shape or structure of a dish so that it resembles another. Salads are served as rolls or arranged in layers. Also, during serving, molds can be used or the dish can be cut into non-standard portions.

For example, a salad can be served not in a salad bowl, but in the form of rolls, wraps, or even small "cakes." This approach allows for an interesting presentation while keeping the old delicious recipe.

Salads in the form of rolls

One popular option is forming salads into rolls. For this, ingredients are layered on a thin sheet of lavash, omelet, or nori, then tightly rolled up and cut into portioned pieces.

As a result, the dish resembles a roll or sushi, but inside there can be completely different ingredients — from vegetables and cheese to chicken or fish.

New life for herring under a fur coat 

The traditional salad "herring under a fur coat" can also be served unconventionally. Instead of the classic layering in a salad bowl, it is formed into a roll or even a cake.

In the roll version, ingredients are placed on cling film or lavash, then rolled up and chilled. After slicing, the dish looks more modern and is convenient to serve in portions.

Sushi in the form of pizza or cake

Another popular example of culinary mimicry is sushi in the form of other dishes. They can be shaped like a pizza or a cake, which is then cut into slices.

Such variations retain classic ingredients — rice, fish, nori, avocado, or cheese — but look much more unusual than traditional rolls.

Mimicry in confectionery

Such desserts gained widespread popularity after the "Real or cake?" trend exploded on social media. Confectioners created various household items or completely non-sweet dishes. For example, a cake that looks like meat or a life-sized toilet. The trend is to guess: is the object in front of you real or a cake?

After that, these cakes started to go viral and caused a real sensation.

Such a dessert is an excellent gift, as it creates a wow effect. Also, a mimicry cake is about personalization: you can choose exactly what the person loves. For example, if the birthday person is fond of chess, then there's a cake in the shape of a chessboard.

If a person loves to read, then in the form of their favorite book.

Also, a mimicry cake is ideal for themed events or just to play a prank on someone. 

Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easier05.03.26, 16:41 • 45368 views

Oleksandra Mesenko

