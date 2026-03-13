$43.980.1150.930.10
March 12, 09:38 PM • 11592 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
March 12, 04:05 PM • 28681 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 30417 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
March 12, 03:26 PM • 39703 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 24047 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 19231 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
March 12, 01:11 PM • 16069 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
March 12, 11:13 AM • 22938 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
March 12, 09:02 AM • 39885 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
March 12, 07:14 AM • 49828 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Popular news
Billie Eilish may star in a new film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's novel "The Bell Jar"March 12, 06:52 PM • 4978 views
Nawrocki vetoed the SAFE law, Tusk called it a disgrace and convenes an extraordinary government meetingMarch 12, 09:29 PM • 6232 views
Iran threatened to destroy the region's oil and gas infrastructure in case of an attack on energy facilitiesMarch 12, 10:25 PM • 7482 views
US KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Iraqi airspaceMarch 12, 10:40 PM • 20616 views
Ukraine to be first to test new Michelangelo air defense dome from Leonardo11:58 PM • 11414 views
Publications
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 03:26 PM • 39688 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 27406 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 23471 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 52436 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 56144 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 15307 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 15936 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 14978 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 31478 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 50467 views
Iran does not plan to close the Strait of Hormuz – country's representative to the UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1442 views

Iran's ambassador to the UN stated there are no plans to block shipping in the region. Tehran accuses the US of destabilizing security on the waterway.

Iran does not plan to close the Strait of Hormuz – country's representative to the UN

Iran has no intention of closing the Strait of Hormuz, despite the tense situation in the region. This was stated by Iran's Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, during a conversation with journalists, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

We are not going to close the Strait of Hormuz, but it is our inherent right to maintain peace and security in this waterway

– said the diplomat.

His statement came after reports that Iran's new supreme leader had previously allegedly allowed the possibility of using the strait as a "tool of pressure."

Statements about US responsibility

Iravani emphasized that Tehran remains committed to the principle of freedom of navigation in the region. At the same time, he accused the United States of escalating the situation around the strategic sea route.

The current situation in the region, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, is not a result of Iran's legitimate exercise of its right to self-defense. Rather, it is a direct consequence of the destabilizing actions of the United States, which initiated aggression against Iran and undermined regional security.

– stated the Iranian representative.

Iran's new supreme leader said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed - Media12.03.26, 18:49 • 4592 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
The Diplomat
United Nations
United States
Iran