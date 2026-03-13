Iran does not plan to close the Strait of Hormuz – country's representative to the UN

Iran has no intention of closing the Strait of Hormuz, despite the tense situation in the region. This was stated by Iran's Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, during a conversation with journalists, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

We are not going to close the Strait of Hormuz, but it is our inherent right to maintain peace and security in this waterway – said the diplomat.

His statement came after reports that Iran's new supreme leader had previously allegedly allowed the possibility of using the strait as a "tool of pressure."

Statements about US responsibility

Iravani emphasized that Tehran remains committed to the principle of freedom of navigation in the region. At the same time, he accused the United States of escalating the situation around the strategic sea route.

The current situation in the region, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, is not a result of Iran's legitimate exercise of its right to self-defense. Rather, it is a direct consequence of the destabilizing actions of the United States, which initiated aggression against Iran and undermined regional security. – stated the Iranian representative.

