Iran's new supreme leader said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed - Media

Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, stated in his first public address that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed as a "tool of pressure." This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Khamenei's address was read on Iranian state television. He himself has not yet appeared publicly since his appointment to the country's highest position after the death of his father, the previous supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as a result of US and Israeli strikes.

In his address, the new Iranian leader emphasized that Iran would continue to use the Strait of Hormuz as leverage.

The Strait of Hormuz will remain a tool of pressure - Khamenei stated.

He also warned that Iran would continue to attack American military bases in Middle Eastern countries if they were not closed.

We have attacked these military bases and will continue to do so - he said.

In addition, Iran's new supreme leader stated that the US and Israel must pay compensation for their actions.

The US and Israel must pay compensation - Khamenei noted, calling these countries "the enemy."

In his address, he also thanked Iran's allies in the region, including the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and pro-Iranian groups in Iraq, calling them Tehran's "best friends" and urging them to continue the fight.

Khamenei dedicated a separate part of his speech to his father, the former supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei.

I had the honor of seeing his body after his martyrdom. What I saw was a mountain of strength - he said.

In his address, he also mentioned the attack on a school in the city of Minab, where, according to Iranian state media, at least 168 children and 14 teachers died.

We will be especially sensitive to the blood of our children - Khamenei stated, promising revenge.

Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed