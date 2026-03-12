$43.860.0351.040.33
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6226 views

A sailor was killed due to Iranian boat attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC promises to stop oil exports, and Trump is preparing retaliatory strikes.

Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed
The situation in the Persian Gulf has reached a critical point after a series of attacks on tankers and cargo ships linked to the US and European countries. Over the past day, Iranian speedboats, laden with explosives, attacked two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters, killing one crew member and causing massive fires on the vessels. Four more ships were hit by shells directly in the Gulf's waters. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Representatives of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a radical statement, promising to completely block the export of energy resources from the Middle East if airstrikes on Iranian territory do not cease. Currently, shipping through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's oil volume passes, is almost completely paralyzed.

We will not allow a single liter of oil to be supplied from the Middle East to the US, Israel, or their partners if attacks on Iran continue. Merchant ships have become the frontline of this confrontation.

— stated the IRGC command.

Washington's Reaction and Donald Trump's Calls

US President Donald Trump reacted to Tehran's actions with a stern warning, urging oil companies not to stop transportation and to ignore the threats.

He emphasized that American intelligence is recording significant losses of Iranian naval forces, which, in his opinion, makes the blockade of the strait ineffective in the long term. At the same time, the White House is preparing plans to inflict even more powerful strikes on Iranian military facilities to ensure freedom of navigation and prevent the final closure of the world's main oil channel.

Trump considers seizing Strait of Hormuz over oil

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Energy
Skirmishes
Israel
White House
Reuters
Iraq
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran