Iranian hackers claimed to have carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the American medical company Stryker

A hacker group linked to the Iranian regime has claimed responsibility for breaching the systems of Stryker, one of the world's largest medical equipment manufacturers. The attack caused significant disruptions to the digital infrastructure of the company, which employs 56,000 people and has offices in over sixty countries worldwide. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Stryker management confirmed the problems in a report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), noting that access to some corporate systems remains limited. Company employees reported seeing the logo of the Iranian hacker group on the login pages of internal networks, which directly indicates the political nature of the hack.

Despite this, official company representatives deny the use of ransomware and assure that the incident has been localized, although the timing of full recovery is currently unknown.

We have no indication of ransomware or malware, and we believe the incident is localized. The company is currently experiencing an emergency affecting the operation of our offices and systems. – Stryker representatives said in an official statement.

The market immediately reacted to the news of the cyberattack: Stryker shares fell by 3.6% in Wednesday's trading, reflecting investors' concerns about the security of confidential data and the stability of medical equipment supplies.

Cybersecurity analysts warn that Iran's sophisticated cyber espionage capabilities could be used for further retaliation against American and Israeli organizations for airstrikes on Iranian territory.

