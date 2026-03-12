$43.860.0351.040.33
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Iranian hackers claimed to have carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the American medical company Stryker

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

An Iran-linked group attacked the medical equipment manufacturer Stryker. The company's shares fell by 3.6% due to disruptions in its digital network.

Iranian hackers claimed to have carried out a large-scale cyberattack on the American medical company Stryker
Photo: Reuters

A hacker group linked to the Iranian regime has claimed responsibility for breaching the systems of Stryker, one of the world's largest medical equipment manufacturers. The attack caused significant disruptions to the digital infrastructure of the company, which employs 56,000 people and has offices in over sixty countries worldwide. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Stryker management confirmed the problems in a report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), noting that access to some corporate systems remains limited. Company employees reported seeing the logo of the Iranian hacker group on the login pages of internal networks, which directly indicates the political nature of the hack.

Russian hackers are trying to trick Signal and WhatsApp users into revealing verification codes and PINs - Center for Countering Disinformation10.03.26, 15:21 • 2928 views

Despite this, official company representatives deny the use of ransomware and assure that the incident has been localized, although the timing of full recovery is currently unknown.

We have no indication of ransomware or malware, and we believe the incident is localized. The company is currently experiencing an emergency affecting the operation of our offices and systems.

– Stryker representatives said in an official statement.

The market immediately reacted to the news of the cyberattack: Stryker shares fell by 3.6% in Wednesday's trading, reflecting investors' concerns about the security of confidential data and the stability of medical equipment supplies.

Cybersecurity analysts warn that Iran's sophisticated cyber espionage capabilities could be used for further retaliation against American and Israeli organizations for airstrikes on Iranian territory.

Hackers gained "superpowers" through AI chatbots, deceiving them despite programming - media10.03.26, 10:45 • 3960 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Cyberattack
Israel
Reuters
United States
Iran