Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonment

Photo: t.me/ruslan_kravchenko_ua

The investigation into the murder of Ukrainian MP and former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Parubiy has been completed. The indictment against the 53-year-old suspect has been sent to court - the defendant faces life imprisonment. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Details

The detained Mykhailo Stselnikov is charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: high treason, assassination of a public figure committed in connection with his state and public activities, by prior conspiracy of a group of persons, public calls for violent change and overthrow of the constitutional order using mass media, illegal handling of weapons by prior conspiracy of a group of persons, as well as glorification of Russian aggression (Part 3 of Article 109; Part 2 of Article 111; Part 2 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Article 112; Part 2 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 263; Parts 1, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Context

Andriy Parubiy was killed on August 30, 2025, in Lviv near his home. A man disguised as a courier approached the politician and fired eight shots from a pistol from a few meters away - Parubiy died on the spot.

The killer fled the crime scene and tried to hide, but on the night of September 1, he was detained in the Khmelnytskyi region.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine found the weapon used to kill MP Andriy Parubiy. It is a Makarov pistol with a silencer: it was in a cache set up by the killer and contains his DNA.