October 15, 10:41 AM • 16877 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 32985 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 26838 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 27225 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 24338 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18845 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17885 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 34751 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 34767 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13871 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:17 AM • 34753 views
Life imprisonment

Launch of the Special Tribunal for Russian crimes will take place in three stages – MFA

The Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine will be launched in three stages. Preparations are currently underway for the conclusion of an expanded partial agreement on the Steering Committee of the Special Tribunal.

Politics • October 14, 03:14 PM • 2836 views
Murder on the funicular in Kyiv: man sentenced to life imprisonment files appeal

The former UDO employee, sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a young man on the funicular, has filed an appeal.

Society • October 14, 09:45 AM • 3248 views
Exclusive
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children

People's Deputy Yulia Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for serious crimes against children. She emphasized the helplessness of children before an abuser and discussed this issue with Ruslan Kravchenko.

Society • October 14, 08:16 AM • 14517 views