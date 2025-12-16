SAP to appeal the overturning of the verdict against ex-investigators caught taking a $50,000 bribe

$42.250.05
10:57 AM • 6296 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 10875 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 13508 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 19295 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 18598 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 20545 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 28193 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21208 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16820 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12596 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 yearsDecember 16, 03:17 AM • 20435 views
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 18381 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murderDecember 16, 04:06 AM • 17622 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - StarmerDecember 16, 04:19 AM • 23827 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 12546 views
Publications
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 2862 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 10509 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 62976 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 58581 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 65154 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Germany
Netherlands
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 38524 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 55636 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 55914 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 59707 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 94391 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Diia (service)
Coca-Cola

SAP to appeal the overturning of the verdict against ex-investigators caught taking a $50,000 bribe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will appeal the decision of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) dated December 15, 2025, which overturns the verdict against two former investigators and an operative for bribery. The proceedings were closed due to the expiration of the pre-trial investigation period in accordance with the "Lozovyi amendments."

SAP to appeal the overturning of the verdict against ex-investigators caught taking a $50,000 bribe

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will appeal the decision of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court dated December 15, 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

This decision overturns the verdict against two former investigators of the Podilskyi Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv and a former operative of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, who were exposed for bribery.

This refers to a case in which law enforcement officers were exposed for receiving 50 thousand US dollars in undue benefit. For these funds, they promised the suspect in a case of illegal circulation of precursors not to prosecute him for other episodes and not to obstruct further illegal activities.

This proceeding was closed on the basis of paragraph 10, part 1, article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine - due to the expiration of the pre-trial investigation period. This norm is part of the so-called "Lozovyi amendments" - a series of changes to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, proposed by People's Deputy of Ukraine Andriy Lozovyi and introduced in 2017. Currently, these amendments have been partially repealed.

At the same time, the court of first instance found the ex-policemen guilty under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced them to 9 years of imprisonment, a ban on holding positions in law enforcement agencies for 3 years, and confiscation of half of their property. In turn, the SAP prosecutor will appeal the decision of the appellate court in cassation.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office stated that this case is another example of how the "Lozovyi amendments" allow closing high-profile corruption cases, including those involving receiving multi-thousand bribes.

SAP also called on the Verkhovna Rada to completely repeal the "Lozovyi amendments." They also emphasized the importance of repealing the part that allows closing criminal proceedings due to the expiration of pre-trial investigation periods.

Recall

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv canceled the decision to close the criminal proceedings against the director of the legal department of the NBU, Oleksandr Zyma. The case concerns possible abuse of power and has been returned for investigation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

