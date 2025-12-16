SAP to appeal the overturning of the verdict against ex-investigators caught taking a $50,000 bribe

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office will appeal the decision of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court dated December 15, 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

This decision overturns the verdict against two former investigators of the Podilskyi Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv and a former operative of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, who were exposed for bribery.

This refers to a case in which law enforcement officers were exposed for receiving 50 thousand US dollars in undue benefit. For these funds, they promised the suspect in a case of illegal circulation of precursors not to prosecute him for other episodes and not to obstruct further illegal activities.

This proceeding was closed on the basis of paragraph 10, part 1, article 284 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine - due to the expiration of the pre-trial investigation period. This norm is part of the so-called "Lozovyi amendments" - a series of changes to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, proposed by People's Deputy of Ukraine Andriy Lozovyi and introduced in 2017. Currently, these amendments have been partially repealed.

At the same time, the court of first instance found the ex-policemen guilty under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced them to 9 years of imprisonment, a ban on holding positions in law enforcement agencies for 3 years, and confiscation of half of their property. In turn, the SAP prosecutor will appeal the decision of the appellate court in cassation.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office stated that this case is another example of how the "Lozovyi amendments" allow closing high-profile corruption cases, including those involving receiving multi-thousand bribes.

SAP also called on the Verkhovna Rada to completely repeal the "Lozovyi amendments." They also emphasized the importance of repealing the part that allows closing criminal proceedings due to the expiration of pre-trial investigation periods.

Recall

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv canceled the decision to close the criminal proceedings against the director of the legal department of the NBU, Oleksandr Zyma. The case concerns possible abuse of power and has been returned for investigation.