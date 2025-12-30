Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with snow and black ice: weather forecast for December 30

On Tuesday, December 30, 2025, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. Light snow will fall almost throughout the country, although during the day it will only be local in places. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

During December 30, cloudy weather with clearings is forecast for most of Ukraine. Light snow is possible at night and during the day, in places during the day. Only at night in most southern regions are no precipitation expected. Ice will form on the roads in some places.

According to Ukrhydrometeorological Center, the wind will be westerly at a speed of 7-12 m/s. In the daytime hours in the western regions, as well as in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, wind gusts of up to 15-20 m/s are forecast.

The air temperature at night will range from 1-6 degrees below zero, in the northeast of the country in places up to 9 degrees below zero. During the day, the thermometers will show from 4 degrees below zero to 1 degree above zero, in the far south - 2-4 degrees above zero.

Moderate snow is expected in the Carpathians. The temperature in the mountainous areas during the day will be - 3-8 degrees

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, a level I danger (yellow) has been declared due to black ice. Forecasters warn that difficult weather conditions can lead to complications in traffic on the roads and streets of the city.

Wind is westerly, with a speed of 7-12 m/s.

Air temperature:

In the region: during the day from 4° below zero to 1° above zero.

In Kyiv during the day 1-3° below zero.

