Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with snow and black ice: weather forecast for December 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

On Tuesday, December 30, 2025, cloudy weather with clearings, light snow, and black ice on the roads is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature at night will be 1-6 degrees below zero, and during the day – from 4 degrees below zero to 4 degrees above zero.

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with snow and black ice: weather forecast for December 30

On Tuesday, December 30, 2025, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. Light snow will fall almost throughout the country, although during the day it will only be local in places. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

During December 30, cloudy weather with clearings is forecast for most of Ukraine. Light snow is possible at night and during the day, in places during the day. Only at night in most southern regions are no precipitation expected. Ice will form on the roads in some places.

According to  Ukrhydrometeorological Center, the wind will be westerly at a speed of 7-12 m/s. In the daytime hours in the western regions, as well as in Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, wind gusts of up to 15-20 m/s are forecast.

The air temperature at night will range from 1-6 degrees below zero, in the northeast of the country in places up to 9 degrees below zero. During the day, the thermometers will show from 4 degrees below zero to 1 degree above zero, in the far south - 2-4 degrees above zero.

Moderate snow is expected in the Carpathians. The temperature in the mountainous areas during the day will be - 3-8 degrees 

In Kyiv and Kyiv region, a level I danger (yellow) has been declared due to black ice. Forecasters warn that difficult weather conditions can lead to complications in traffic on the roads and streets of the city.

Wind is westerly, with a speed of 7-12 m/s.

Air temperature:

  • In the region: during the day from 4° below zero to 1° above zero.
    • In Kyiv during the day 1-3° below zero.

      Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities29.12.25, 19:57 • 13746 views

      Vita Zelenetska

      Weather and environment
      Frosts in Ukraine
      Ukrhydrometcenter
      Snow in Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Kyiv