Emmanuel Macron

russia is trying to return 300 billion dollars of frozen assets, offering countries to purchase goods in exchange for assistance. Zelensky stated that Europe is not going to give them back.
Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.
The French President has called on European companies to suspend investments in the US due to tariffs. He proposed a stronger response to tariffs and the use of a mechanism to counter coercion by the US.
France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.
The President of France commented on the verdict against Marine Le Pen in the case of embezzlement of funds. He emphasized that the law is the same for everyone, the judiciary is independent.
Lithuania is ready to join the "coalition of the willing" to help Ukraine. Kęstutis Budrys called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation through sanctions and the use of frozen assets.
Zelenskyy spoke with the British Prime Minister, discussed joint steps for peace and security. A meeting of military representatives is being prepared to prepare contingents.
Lindsay Hoyle stated that Britain is determined to support peace in Ukraine. Britain is also ready to deploy its troops to Ukraine indefinitely.
London and Paris' military plans for Ukraine have met with reluctance from other European countries. Without US support, they doubt a lasting ceasefire.
Ukraine has gained access to European intelligence, technologies and ammunition depots. The state has also received licenses for the production of air defense systems and investments in the production of drones and missiles.
Ukraine plans to hold a meeting with representatives of the General Staffs of the main countries ready to provide a military contingent. France and Britain have been invited to discuss infrastructure.
The Italian Prime Minister expressed concern about sending a European contingent to Ukraine, considering it a provocation for Russia. She proposes extending Article 5 of NATO to Ukraine.
The EU is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, despite Moscow's demands to return one of its banks to SWIFT in exchange for a partial ceasefire. EU leaders rule out easing sanctions.
European leaders have not reached an agreement on peacekeepers in Ukraine. France and Britain are insisting on their own troops, Italy is ready for a UN mission, and Poland has refused to send troops.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that other countries may join the Franco-British mission. He invited representatives of the coalition to develop a plan regarding the contingent.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Ukraine seeks to obtain licenses for weapons production from partners to accelerate and reduce the cost of the process. In return, it is ready to share its own technologies, particularly in the field of drones and missiles.
The summit discussed strengthening Ukraine with aid, resources and aid packages, as well as pressure on Russia. A decision was made to support Ukraine and build security in Europe.
Ukraine sees Europe, represented by France and Great Britain, at the negotiating table regarding the end of the war. Zelensky emphasized the importance of their participation.
Participants of the summit in Paris supported maintaining a strong army of Ukraine. Zelensky emphasized that the Russian Federation cannot dictate the number of Ukrainian military personnel, and this is the common position of all participating countries.
Keir Starmer stated that US support is needed to deter Russia. He added that a group of countries is coordinating efforts, and the coalition includes 200 planners from 30 countries.
Keir Starmer has stated that Parliament should approve the deployment of British troops to Ukraine on a long-term basis. He also emphasized the leadership role of Britain and France.
No Croatian soldier will participate in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. President Milanovic stressed that this is his election promise.
The British Prime Minister criticized Russia for ignoring Ukraine's ceasefire proposal. He emphasized the need for pressure to start real negotiations.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited representatives of the countries of the "coalition of the resolute" to develop a plan for a foreign contingent. He emphasized the need for a clear plan of action for the forces of the partners.
The French President stated that Europe must be prepared for any development, even if the United States does not join in support. He emphasized the importance of Europe's ability to defend its own interests.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that sanctions are an important tool for negotiations with Russia. Lifting them would lead to a disaster for diplomacy and a loss of faith in sanctions.
Frozen Russian assets can be used to rebuild Ukraine after a peace agreement, but cannot be used now. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron.
France is initiating the creation of "assurance forces" to support Ukraine, which will be stationed in strategic areas. Not all countries have expressed a desire to join the initiative.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that sanctions against the Russian Federation will not be lifted until the war ends. He also emphasized the importance of increasing pressure on Russia with new sanctions packages.