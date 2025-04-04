Emmanuel Macron

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14120 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24984 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62720 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210554 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120805 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389292 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308892 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213417 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244051 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255010 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

russia is trying to bargain frozen assets from the West – Zelensky

russia is trying to return 300 billion dollars of frozen assets, offering countries to purchase goods in exchange for assistance. Zelensky stated that Europe is not going to give them back.

Politics • 06:19 PM • 6270 views

Trump's tariffs led to the sharpest fall in US stocks since COVID: the situation in the markets

Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&amp;M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.

Economy • April 4, 10:30 AM • 3592 views

Macron calls for suspension of EU investments in the US - Reuters

The French President has called on European companies to suspend investments in the US due to tariffs. He proposed a stronger response to tariffs and the use of a mechanism to counter coercion by the US.

News of the World • April 4, 06:37 AM • 6858 views

Germany and France are pushing for a more aggressive response to new US tariffs – Bloomberg

France and Germany are pushing for an aggressive EU response to new US tariffs, considering targeting American technology and services to protect the interests of the European Union.

Economy • April 3, 12:25 PM • 8974 views

"The law is the same for everyone": Macron comments on the court verdict against Marine Le Pen for the first time

The President of France commented on the verdict against Marine Le Pen in the case of embezzlement of funds. He emphasized that the law is the same for everyone, the judiciary is independent.

News of the World • April 2, 01:10 PM • 12100 views

Lithuania confirmed its readiness to join the "coalition of the willing" and calls for increased pressure on Russia

Lithuania is ready to join the "coalition of the willing" to help Ukraine. Kęstutis Budrys called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation through sanctions and the use of frozen assets.

War • April 1, 10:25 AM • 20977 views

Ukraine and Britain are preparing a meeting of representatives to prepare contingents - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy spoke with the British Prime Minister, discussed joint steps for peace and security. A meeting of military representatives is being prepared to prepare contingents.

War • March 31, 06:26 PM • 174654 views

Britain will support long-term peace for Ukraine - Speaker of the House of Commons

Lindsay Hoyle stated that Britain is determined to support peace in Ukraine. Britain is also ready to deploy its troops to Ukraine indefinitely.

War • March 31, 03:14 PM • 44030 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine in question due to disagreements in Europe - WP

London and Paris' military plans for Ukraine have met with reluctance from other European countries. Without US support, they doubt a lasting ceasefire.

War • March 30, 06:42 PM • 40678 views

Ukraine has agreed to expand access to intelligence data from some countries: Zelenskyy reveals details

Ukraine has gained access to European intelligence, technologies and ammunition depots. The state has also received licenses for the production of air defense systems and investments in the production of drones and missiles.

War • March 28, 05:32 PM • 43988 views

Ukraine in a narrow circle will hold a meeting on the contingent: Zelenskyy said who and when he expects

Ukraine plans to hold a meeting with representatives of the General Staffs of the main countries ready to provide a military contingent. France and Britain have been invited to discuss infrastructure.

War • March 28, 05:13 PM • 207867 views

Meloni expressed support for Trump and opposed European “appeasement forces” in Ukraine

The Italian Prime Minister expressed concern about sending a European contingent to Ukraine, considering it a provocation for Russia. She proposes extending Article 5 of NATO to Ukraine.

War • March 28, 03:42 PM • 36674 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, rejects Putin's request for SWIFT for banks - EUobserver

The EU is working on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, despite Moscow's demands to return one of its banks to SWIFT in exchange for a partial ceasefire. EU leaders rule out easing sanctions.

Politics • March 28, 09:22 AM • 39588 views

There is no consensus among the participants of the "coalition of the willing" regarding the military contingent in Ukraine - NYT

European leaders have not reached an agreement on peacekeepers in Ukraine. France and Britain are insisting on their own troops, Italy is ready for a UN mission, and Poland has refused to send troops.

War • March 28, 07:34 AM • 148728 views

Zelenskyy did not rule out expanding the Franco-British mission in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that other countries may join the Franco-British mission. He invited representatives of the coalition to develop a plan regarding the contingent.

War • March 27, 07:22 PM • 38539 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587544 views

Ukraine wants to obtain licenses for weapons production from partners and is ready to share its technologies - Zelensky

Ukraine seeks to obtain licenses for weapons production from partners to accelerate and reduce the cost of the process. In return, it is ready to share its own technologies, particularly in the field of drones and missiles.

War • March 27, 05:43 PM • 56425 views

The "Coalition of the Willing" summit considered specific steps to strengthen Ukraine - Tykhyi

The summit discussed strengthening Ukraine with aid, resources and aid packages, as well as pressure on Russia. A decision was made to support Ukraine and build security in Europe.

War • March 27, 05:24 PM • 50662 views

Europe at the negotiating table regarding the end of the war will be represented by France and Britain - Zelensky

Ukraine sees Europe, represented by France and Great Britain, at the negotiating table regarding the end of the war. Zelensky emphasized the importance of their participation.

War • March 27, 04:46 PM • 33719 views

Participants of the summit in Paris support the fact that Ukraine should maintain a strong army - Zelensky

Participants of the summit in Paris supported maintaining a strong army of Ukraine. Zelensky emphasized that the Russian Federation cannot dictate the number of Ukrainian military personnel, and this is the common position of all participating countries.

War • March 27, 04:27 PM • 30522 views

Starmer reveals details on deterrence forces for Ukraine: US support needed

Keir Starmer stated that US support is needed to deter Russia. He added that a group of countries is coordinating efforts, and the coalition includes 200 planners from 30 countries.

War • March 27, 04:07 PM • 31530 views

Starmer: The issue of British troops in Ukraine may be put to a parliamentary vote

Keir Starmer has stated that Parliament should approve the deployment of British troops to Ukraine on a long-term basis. He also emphasized the leadership role of Britain and France.

War • March 27, 03:53 PM • 21835 views

No soldier will be here: Croatian President speaks out about peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

No Croatian soldier will participate in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. President Milanovic stressed that this is his election promise.

Politics • March 27, 03:26 PM • 21319 views

Starmer accused Russia of "playing games" regarding the ceasefire

The British Prime Minister criticized Russia for ignoring Ukraine's ceasefire proposal. He emphasized the need for pressure to start real negotiations.

War • March 27, 03:03 PM • 24990 views

Zelensky invited representatives of the "coalition of the resolute" to Ukraine to develop a plan for the contingent

Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited representatives of the countries of the "coalition of the resolute" to develop a plan for a foreign contingent. He emphasized the need for a clear plan of action for the forces of the partners.

War • March 27, 02:54 PM • 23790 views

Macron responded to Witkoff's criticism regarding the involvement of European forces for Ukraine

The French President stated that Europe must be prepared for any development, even if the United States does not join in support. He emphasized the importance of Europe's ability to defend its own interests.

War • March 27, 02:42 PM • 29540 views

Lifting sanctions from Russia now would be a disaster for diplomacy - Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that sanctions are an important tool for negotiations with Russia. Lifting them would lead to a disaster for diplomacy and a loss of faith in sanctions.

War • March 27, 02:24 PM • 28999 views

Frozen assets of the Russian Federation may be part of the recovery fund, but cannot be used now - Macron

Frozen Russian assets can be used to rebuild Ukraine after a peace agreement, but cannot be used now. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Politics • March 27, 02:20 PM • 20076 views

Macron on "assurance forces" for Ukraine: they will not be on the contact line, not every country has stated that it wants to participate

France is initiating the creation of "assurance forces" to support Ukraine, which will be stationed in strategic areas. Not all countries have expressed a desire to join the initiative.

War • March 27, 02:09 PM • 262303 views

Zelenskyy on the summit in Paris: glad to see the commitment not to lift any sanctions against the Russian Federation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that sanctions against the Russian Federation will not be lifted until the war ends. He also emphasized the importance of increasing pressure on Russia with new sanctions packages.

War • March 27, 02:01 PM • 23306 views