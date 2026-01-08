US "gradually turning away" from some allies and "ignoring international rules" - Macron

$42.720.15
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
12:02 PM • 4906 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideo
10:13 AM • 11653 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 9626 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
07:21 AM • 44147 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 35515 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 36896 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 44475 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 45639 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 33951 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Ukraine increased weapons production by 1.5 times in a year - Ministry of DefenseJanuary 8, 04:04 AM • 7978 views
Slovakia is ready to monitor a peace agreement in Ukraine, but without military aid - FicoJanuary 8, 04:35 AM • 24764 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highways07:54 AM • 23721 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 20260 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo09:50 AM • 23161 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 57180 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 62131 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 65205 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 104738 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 141723 views
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideo08:37 AM • 20355 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 32437 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 58205 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 77481 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 119159 views
US "gradually turning away" from some allies and "ignoring international rules" - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the United States is "gradually turning away" from some allies and "ignoring international rules." He noted that multilateral institutions are functioning less effectively, and major powers are tempted to divide the world.

US "gradually turning away" from some allies and "ignoring international rules" - Macron

The United States is "gradually turning away" from some allies and "ignoring international rules." This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron in his annual address to French ambassadors, reports UNN with reference to Le Monde.

"Multilateral institutions are functioning less and less effectively. We are developing in a world of great powers that have a real temptation to divide the world among themselves," the French president said.

Trump demands Venezuela kick out China and Russia, partner only with US on oil - ABC News07.01.26, 08:58 • 4456 views

Recall

Earlier, Reuters wrote that the US capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro deprived Vladimir Putin of an ally and could strengthen US "oil influence." At the same time, Moscow is considering possible benefits from President Donald Trump dividing the world into spheres of influence.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
US Elections
Vladimir Putin
Nicolas Maduro
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
United States