The United States is "gradually turning away" from some allies and "ignoring international rules." This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron in his annual address to French ambassadors, reports UNN with reference to Le Monde.

"Multilateral institutions are functioning less and less effectively. We are developing in a world of great powers that have a real temptation to divide the world among themselves," the French president said.

Earlier, Reuters wrote that the US capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro deprived Vladimir Putin of an ally and could strengthen US "oil influence." At the same time, Moscow is considering possible benefits from President Donald Trump dividing the world into spheres of influence.