Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe

For the second day in a row, Russia is attacking oil transportation infrastructure in southern Ukraine, Naftogaz Group reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

For two consecutive days, Russian troops have been attacking the oil transportation infrastructure of the Naftogaz Group in southern Ukraine with drones. As a result of the shelling, damage and destruction were recorded at one of the pumping stations. Fortunately, no one was injured. - Naftogaz reported.

Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", indicated that this is far from the first attack on various sections of the company's infrastructure.

"For what purpose did the Russians deliberately hit with drones and destroy the pumping station of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline in the city of Brody? Sooner or later we will find out the truth. But the reason for the deliberate attacks on pumping stations in southern Ukraine is obvious - to make alternative supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe impossible," Koretsky said.

As Naftogaz noted, "since the beginning of this year alone, Russia has carried out more than 30 attacks on the company's infrastructure facilities."

"State Emergency Service units, together with Naftogaz specialists, are working on site and eliminating the consequences of the shelling," Naftogaz reported.

Naftogaz head stated that restoring the Druzhba oil pipeline to its previous form makes no sense