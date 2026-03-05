$43.720.26
Naftogaz head stated that restoring the Druzhba oil pipeline to its previous form makes no sense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Naftogaz CEO Serhiy Koretskyy stated that restoring the Druzhba oil pipeline to its previous form makes no sense. The reason is the damage to the main pumping station in Brody and the unwillingness to transport Russian oil.

Naftogaz head stated that restoring the Druzhba oil pipeline to its previous form makes no sense

There is no point in restoring the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, which was damaged by shelling, to its previous state. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine Serhiy Koretskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

We needed missiles for Patriot, and I meet with the leader of one of the countries and say: "Can you give us missiles?" He says: "We have very few left in our warehouses." And I don't remember saying to him, can I come to you, go to your warehouse and check if you told me the truth or not. I didn't say that, because we need to respect each other.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine clearly stated that the "Druzhba" oil pipeline was damaged.

I don't think EU representatives don't trust us. This is regarding access (to inspect the oil pipeline - ed.). (...) To be honest, I wouldn't restore it. This is my position, because it's Russian oil. There are some things that are priceless. They are killing us, and we have to give oil to Orban, because he, poor thing, can't win elections without it.

- added Zelenskyy.

As Koretskyy noted, the main pumping station in the city of Brody was destroyed.

The 75,000-ton capacity of the oil pipeline, which is the largest in Central Europe, was destroyed. There is no technological or security sense in restoring it. Another shelling, another missile, or another drone will hit the target and can destroy it.

- added Koretskyy.

According to him, for security reasons, it is necessary to build underground, maneuverable tank farms of the casemate type, and also to make a discharge tank.

Recall

Ukraine is under pressure from the EU to allow inspection of the damaged "Druzhba" pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia. Kyiv claims significant damage from a Russian airstrike, but Hungary and Slovakia accuse Ukraine of deliberately blocking it.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Naftogaz
MIM-104 Patriot
European Union
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine