Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - AP

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 10909 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 19993 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 20626 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 21401 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 33676 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 18617 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 41185 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 72095 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 88823 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 81675 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
5.1m/s
59%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Australia joins G7 global alliance for critical minerals extractionMarch 5, 04:09 AM • 28253 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf WarMarch 5, 04:30 AM • 104878 views
Pentagon identifies soldiers killed in Iranian drone attack in KuwaitMarch 5, 04:49 AM • 22508 views
Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - the Coordination Headquarters called for not making soldiers a "bargaining chip"March 5, 06:54 AM • 20726 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 39797 views
Publications
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 18511 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 33834 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 41000 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 58670 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 88915 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 13040 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 31482 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 47230 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 50494 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 57250 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
The Diplomat

Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16216 views

Cypriot officials confirmed that the Shahed drone that damaged a hangar at RAF Akrotiri airbase was launched from Beirut. Two more drones were intercepted by British fighter jets.

Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - AP

Cyprus states that the "Shahed" drone that struck a British airbase on the southern coast of the island nation was launched not from Iran, but from the Lebanese capital Beirut, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

On Thursday, a Cypriot official confirmed that "the drone that damaged a hangar at RAF Akrotiri airbase shortly after midnight on Monday took off from the Lebanese capital."

Two more drones, detected at noon on Monday, were intercepted by British fighter jets that took off from RAF Akrotiri airbase.

Since these initial strikes, there have been several false alarms related to drone detections.

New attacks reported in the Middle East - 6 wounded in Abu Dhabi, Qatar under missile attack, incident near airbase in Cyprus05.03.26, 13:24 • 3016 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Air raid alert
Royal Air Force
Associated Press
Lebanon
Shahed-136
Iran
Cyprus