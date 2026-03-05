Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - AP

Cyprus states that the "Shahed" drone that struck a British airbase on the southern coast of the island nation was launched not from Iran, but from the Lebanese capital Beirut, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

On Thursday, a Cypriot official confirmed that "the drone that damaged a hangar at RAF Akrotiri airbase shortly after midnight on Monday took off from the Lebanese capital."

Two more drones, detected at noon on Monday, were intercepted by British fighter jets that took off from RAF Akrotiri airbase.

Since these initial strikes, there have been several false alarms related to drone detections.

