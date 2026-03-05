China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
March 4, 08:04 PM • 10584 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 27186 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 38057 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 46296 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 31031 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 32378 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 57085 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 80877 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 68125 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 69465 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.7m/s
83%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US to gain full control over Iranian airspace in coming hours - White HouseMarch 4, 06:45 PM • 7160 views
The White House stated that deploying American troops to Iran is not in the plans "at this moment."March 4, 07:03 PM • 5856 views
White House criticized "free" transfer of weapons to Ukraine, but assured there would be enough ammunition for war with IranMarch 4, 07:28 PM • 5576 views
Kurdish forces from Iraq launched a ground offensive on Iran - MediaMarch 4, 08:42 PM • 5196 views
Sofia Rotaru honored the memory of Volodymyr Ivasyuk, who would have turned 77PhotoMarch 4, 09:48 PM • 4874 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 26402 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 38073 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 46309 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 40855 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 40306 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Karoline Leavitt
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
White House
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 15353 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 30541 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 36657 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 44035 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 47873 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
FIFA (video game series)

China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

China has imposed an urgent ban on diesel and gasoline exports due to the escalating conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran. This decision could lead to a shortage of petroleum products in the Asia-Pacific region.

China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War

Beijing has imposed an urgent ban on diesel and gasoline exports for its largest state-owned and private oil refineries due to a massive escalation of the military conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

By order of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), PetroChina, Sinopec, and CNOOC must immediately cease signing new export agreements and cancel existing arrangements. The restrictions do not apply only to supplies to Hong Kong and Macau, as well as aviation fuel already in customs warehouses. Despite having strategic reserves for 4-5 months, Beijing has switched to a strict resource-saving regime, as hostilities in the Persian Gulf region have already led to a jump in Brent oil prices above $82 per barrel.

Market reaction and changes in global energy flows

Experts note that China's decision could provoke a severe shortage of petroleum products throughout the Asia-Pacific region, where many countries depended on Chinese exports. While global diesel prices are rising faster than crude oil, China is forced to seek alternative supply sources, increasingly relying on Russian energy resources. The war in the Middle East has effectively paralyzed traditional logistics routes, forcing global players to radically revise their energy strategies.

China will take necessary measures to protect its own energy security

– emphasized the country's Foreign Ministry, commenting on the situation in the Persian Gulf.

The cost of transporting American oil to Asia has risen to a historical high05.03.26, 00:34 • 3822 views

 

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
Hong Kong
China
United States
Iran