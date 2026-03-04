Sofia Rotaru honored the memory of Volodymyr Ivasyuk, who would have turned 77

Photo: Sofia Rotaru's Instagram

Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru honored the memory of the legendary composer Volodymyr Ivasyuk. This is reported by UNN with reference to Rotaru's Instagram.

Details

In her Instagram-stories, the artist published an archival photo where she is depicted with the author of immortal hits against the backdrop of Carpathian landscapes. She captioned the photo concisely and touchingly: "Volodymyr Ivasyuk" and added words of gratitude: "Thank you for your friendship and songs."

Volodymyr Ivasyuk is one of the most famous Ukrainian composers of the 20th century, the author of songs that became symbols of an era. He wrote "Chervona Ruta" - a composition that brought nationwide fame to Sofia Rotaru and became a true hallmark of Ukrainian pop music. Their creative tandem in the 1970s defined a new vector for the development of Ukrainian popular music.

"Chervona Ruta" still remains one of the most recognizable Ukrainian songs in the world, and Ivasyuk's name is a symbol of talent that was ahead of its time. Rotaru's publication became another reminder of the strong creative friendship and the composer's significant contribution to the history of Ukrainian culture.

