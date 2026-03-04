$43.450.22
Sofia Rotaru honored the memory of Volodymyr Ivasyuk, who would have turned 77

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2226 views

Sofia Rotaru honored the memory of Volodymyr Ivasyuk by publishing an archival photo with him. The composer is the author of the song "Chervona Ruta", which brought fame to the singer.

Sofia Rotaru honored the memory of Volodymyr Ivasyuk, who would have turned 77
Photo: Sofia Rotaru's Instagram

Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru honored the memory of the legendary composer Volodymyr Ivasyuk. This is reported by UNN with reference to Rotaru's Instagram.

Details

In her Instagram-stories, the artist published an archival photo where she is depicted with the author of immortal hits against the backdrop of Carpathian landscapes. She captioned the photo concisely and touchingly: "Volodymyr Ivasyuk" and added words of gratitude: "Thank you for your friendship and songs."

Volodymyr Ivasyuk is one of the most famous Ukrainian composers of the 20th century, the author of songs that became symbols of an era. He wrote "Chervona Ruta" - a composition that brought nationwide fame to Sofia Rotaru and became a true hallmark of Ukrainian pop music. Their creative tandem in the 1970s defined a new vector for the development of Ukrainian popular music.

Oksana Pekun went beyond: the singer radically changed her musical style03.03.26, 00:30 • 47691 view

"Chervona Ruta" still remains one of the most recognizable Ukrainian songs in the world, and Ivasyuk's name is a symbol of talent that was ahead of its time. Rotaru's publication became another reminder of the strong creative friendship and the composer's significant contribution to the history of Ukrainian culture.

We remind you that earlier we wrote about how Sofia Rotaru commemorated the 4th anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion by publishing a touching post. The photo shows a destroyed street where blue and yellow flowers grew among the ruins.

Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"02.03.26, 21:57 • 50563 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Culture
Musician
Social network
War in Ukraine