Exclusive
12:11 PM • 428 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 1554 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
09:06 AM • 11119 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 23458 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 85174 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 78285 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 56147 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 49327 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 41568 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 22232 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

45-year-old Paris Hilton published a photoshoot where she poses in a bathtub with foam in pink decor. Her look was complemented by a tiara and a rhinestone choker.

Photo: www.instagram.com/parishilton

The famous 45-year-old American actress and socialite Paris Hilton is once again in the spotlight thanks to her latest photoshoot. This is reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

Details

In her photoblog, the celebrity shared a series of seductive photos. The corresponding shots were taken in a bathroom with bright pink decor. They show the star posing in a bathtub, wrapped in lush foam that barely covers her body.

Hilton's look was complemented by glamorous details - an elegant tiara on her head and a bright choker with rhinestones on her neck. Light, delicate makeup harmoniously emphasized her signature style and added even more charm to the photos.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote about how Selena Gomez vacationed in Mexico with friends, showing off her figure in a pink swimsuit. The star was spotted on the beach and a yacht in the company of, among others, Nina Dobrev.

Stanislav Karmazin

