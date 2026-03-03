Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet

Photo: www.instagram.com/parishilton

The famous 45-year-old American actress and socialite Paris Hilton is once again in the spotlight thanks to her latest photoshoot. This is reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

Details

In her photoblog, the celebrity shared a series of seductive photos. The corresponding shots were taken in a bathroom with bright pink decor. They show the star posing in a bathtub, wrapped in lush foam that barely covers her body.

Hilton's look was complemented by glamorous details - an elegant tiara on her head and a bright choker with rhinestones on her neck. Light, delicate makeup harmoniously emphasized her signature style and added even more charm to the photos.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote about how Selena Gomez vacationed in Mexico with friends, showing off her figure in a pink swimsuit. The star was spotted on the beach and a yacht in the company of, among others, Nina Dobrev.