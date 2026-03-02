Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards

$43.100.11
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 5050 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 5310 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 33083 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 66346 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 62856 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 67727 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 75029 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 75086 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 78497 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Israel mobilizes 100,000 reservists for war against Iran - mediaMarch 2, 02:27 AM • 20819 views
ISW: Russia refuses to support Iran after Khamenei's death, despite accusations against the WestMarch 2, 03:04 AM • 19395 views
Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 2024March 2, 03:40 AM • 16212 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history07:24 AM • 23142 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhoto09:00 AM • 12026 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 898 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 126019 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 131809 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 112873 views
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Yuzhanina Nina Petrivna
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
UNN Lite
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 14 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 68289 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 66083 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 61472 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 59782 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian
S-300 missile system

Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

A friend of the couple, stylist Law Roach, stated that Zendaya and Tom Holland got married, and the wedding has already taken place. Representatives of the actors have not yet commented on this information.

Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards

Hollywood once again erupted over the situation surrounding the relationship between actors Zendaya and Tom Holland. In particular, the topic of the couple legalizing their love resurfaced in the information space. This is reported by UNN with reference to Access Hollywood.

Details

Thus, the couple's friend and famous stylist Law Roach, on the red carpet of the Actor Awards, directly stated in a comment to journalists that his friends are already married. He directly stated that "the wedding has already taken place" and that everyone supposedly missed it. When asked for clarification, he replied that it was "absolutely true," but did not provide any details.

Currently, representatives of the couple are not rushing to make any statements regarding Law's comment. In turn, followers are quite actively discussing the situation surrounding the alleged spouses.

It is known that the couple's relationship began in 2016 — that's when they met on the set of the film Spider-Man: Homecoming. At the end of 2024, rumors of a possible engagement appeared in the media after the actress was spotted with a ring on her ring finger.

In addition, rumors of Zendaya's possible pregnancy are circulating online. However, these assumptions have not yet received any confirmation.

David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn Skyler27.02.26, 18:49 • 59788 views

Stanislav Karmazin

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Film
Marriage