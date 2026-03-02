Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards

Hollywood once again erupted over the situation surrounding the relationship between actors Zendaya and Tom Holland. In particular, the topic of the couple legalizing their love resurfaced in the information space. This is reported by UNN with reference to Access Hollywood.

Details

Thus, the couple's friend and famous stylist Law Roach, on the red carpet of the Actor Awards, directly stated in a comment to journalists that his friends are already married. He directly stated that "the wedding has already taken place" and that everyone supposedly missed it. When asked for clarification, he replied that it was "absolutely true," but did not provide any details.

Currently, representatives of the couple are not rushing to make any statements regarding Law's comment. In turn, followers are quite actively discussing the situation surrounding the alleged spouses.

It is known that the couple's relationship began in 2016 — that's when they met on the set of the film Spider-Man: Homecoming. At the end of 2024, rumors of a possible engagement appeared in the media after the actress was spotted with a ring on her ring finger.

In addition, rumors of Zendaya's possible pregnancy are circulating online. However, these assumptions have not yet received any confirmation.



