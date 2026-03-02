The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history

The assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has caused the largest political crisis in the Islamic Republic since its inception. The state found itself in a direct war, without a successor, and under increasing pressure on the power vertical. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Despite military actions on its own territory and the elimination of the top leadership, the architecture of Iranian power, branched between spiritual institutions and the security apparatus, is trying to maintain state governability.

Analysts note that the current situation will be the main test for a system that is now forced to choose between rigid militarization and forced pragmatism for its own survival.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a new center of gravity

In moments of political vacuum, the key role in ensuring the regime's viability passes to the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Experts emphasize that the country's future will depend on the Guards' ability to rally their ranks and avoid internal divisions amid significant losses on the battlefield.

The real question is whether Khamenei's death will deflate the IRGC – the force that effectively runs Iran – or whether they will rally their ranks and harden themselves – says Alex Vatanka, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.

Destabilization strategy and internal security test

Washington and Jerusalem are likely implementing a plan aimed not only at undermining Tehran's military potential but also at testing the loyalty of ordinary Iranian security forces.

Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.

According to former US intelligence officials, the success of this strategy depends on whether the security apparatus can maintain control in the event of mass civil unrest.

Currently, Tehran is focused on ensuring continuity of command, but the combination of external military pressure and the need for a quick successor creates conditions for a deep political rift within the Iranian elites.

