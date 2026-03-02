The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history

$43.210.00
March 1, 08:23 PM • 19004 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 31981 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 31649 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 37767 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 50918 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 62903 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 68776 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 77284 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 79691 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 74747 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJ
Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNS
Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - Reuters
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terrorist
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - media
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get old
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ivan Fedorov
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Germany
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitions
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashion
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn Skyler
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader has plunged the Islamic Republic into strategic uncertainty. This jeopardizes the political stability built after the 1979 revolution.

The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's history

The assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has caused the largest political crisis in the Islamic Republic since its inception. The state found itself in a direct war, without a successor, and under increasing pressure on the power vertical. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

Despite military actions on its own territory and the elimination of the top leadership, the architecture of Iranian power, branched between spiritual institutions and the security apparatus, is trying to maintain state governability.

Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commanders01.03.26, 09:44 • 50918 views

Analysts note that the current situation will be the main test for a system that is now forced to choose between rigid militarization and forced pragmatism for its own survival.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a new center of gravity

In moments of political vacuum, the key role in ensuring the regime's viability passes to the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Experts emphasize that the country's future will depend on the Guards' ability to rally their ranks and avoid internal divisions amid significant losses on the battlefield.

The real question is whether Khamenei's death will deflate the IRGC – the force that effectively runs Iran – or whether they will rally their ranks and harden themselves

– says Alex Vatanka, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.

Destabilization strategy and internal security test

Washington and Jerusalem are likely implementing a plan aimed not only at undermining Tehran's military potential but also at testing the loyalty of ordinary Iranian security forces.

Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.01.03.26, 03:50 • 62903 views

According to former US intelligence officials, the success of this strategy depends on whether the security apparatus can maintain control in the event of mass civil unrest.

Currently, Tehran is focused on ensuring continuity of command, but the combination of external military pressure and the need for a quick successor creates conditions for a deep political rift within the Iranian elites.

Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi01.03.26, 14:03 • 37767 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
Reuters
Jerusalem
Washington, D.C.
Tehran
Iran