US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJ

The US is rushing to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before it runs out of interceptors to repel Tehran's retaliatory strikes. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed current and former officials and analysts, according to UNN.

It is noted that during the planning of military operations against Iran, the American military warned about the risk of depleting ammunition supplies. Now this is becoming a critical factor for the American army.

The exact size of the American arsenal of air defense interceptors ... is classified. But repeated conflicts with Iran and its proxies in the Middle East are depleting air defense stockpiles in the region - the article says.

It is indicated that the shortage of high-precision weapons could affect the US's readiness for other potential conflicts, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. At the same time, Israel, which is involved in hostilities, also faces a shortage of some interceptors.

"The US has transferred a large number of missiles and interceptor missiles to regions, including from partners who have interceptors. If the war drags on and more interceptor missiles are needed, the Pentagon will have to decide whether to access stockpiles in the Pacific," the publication quotes an unnamed American official.

Great Britain, France and Germany declared their readiness to cooperate with the US and partners to help stop Iran's retaliatory attacks.

