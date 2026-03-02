US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJ

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
08:23 PM • 7044 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
06:27 PM • 13262 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:51 PM • 15513 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 25061 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 41204 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 58387 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 65534 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 75309 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 77034 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 73284 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.4m/s
73%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad reportedly killed in Tehran strikeMarch 1, 02:27 PM • 10710 views
Iran reported an attack on the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln with four missilesMarch 1, 02:50 PM • 10240 views
US reports three military deaths in Iran operationMarch 1, 03:13 PM • 7620 views
US claims Iranian Jamaran-class corvette hit, sinking in Gulf of OmanMarch 1, 03:34 PM • 7468 views
New Iranian leadership wants to talk to US President, Trump agrees to negotiations - MediaMarch 1, 04:56 PM • 8034 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 88139 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 93233 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 77638 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 79974 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 80201 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Iran
United States
Ukraine
Israel
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 45809 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 44497 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 41830 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 40993 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 54416 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Guardian
S-300 missile system

US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The US is seeking to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces as interceptor stockpiles to repel attacks are depleted. The shortage of precision weapons could affect US readiness for other conflicts.

US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJ

The US is rushing to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before it runs out of interceptors to repel Tehran's retaliatory strikes. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed current and former officials and analysts, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that during the planning of military operations against Iran, the American military warned about the risk of depleting ammunition supplies. Now this is becoming a critical factor for the American army.

The exact size of the American arsenal of air defense interceptors ... is classified. But repeated conflicts with Iran and its proxies in the Middle East are depleting air defense stockpiles in the region

- the article says.

It is indicated that the shortage of high-precision weapons could affect the US's readiness for other potential conflicts, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. At the same time, Israel, which is involved in hostilities, also faces a shortage of some interceptors.

"The US has transferred a large number of missiles and interceptor missiles to regions, including from partners who have interceptors. If the war drags on and more interceptor missiles are needed, the Pentagon will have to decide whether to access stockpiles in the Pacific," the publication quotes an unnamed American official.

Recall

Great Britain, France and Germany declared their readiness to cooperate with the US and partners to help stop Iran's retaliatory attacks.

Trump suggests Iran conflict could last 4 weeks01.03.26, 23:05 • 3626 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
The Pentagon
France
Great Britain
Germany
Iran