Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad reportedly killed in Tehran strike

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
12:03 PM • 8792 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 21981 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 43288 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 53423 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 66378 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 70332 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 69533 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 51923 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 52832 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 55048 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.4m/s
54%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme LeaderMarch 1, 04:37 AM • 34500 views
Escalation in Iran triggers the biggest crisis in the global gas market since 2022March 1, 05:21 AM • 19190 views
Fierce clashes erupt in Baghdad between police and protesters near the US embassyVideoMarch 1, 05:47 AM • 13214 views
Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani planes over KabulMarch 1, 06:01 AM • 28353 views
US used Ukrainian tactics for the first time in strikes on Iran - PoliticoMarch 1, 08:21 AM • 21710 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 75060 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 79573 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 67479 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 70662 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 71175 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Masoud Pezeshkian
John Healey
Actual places
Iran
United States
Ukraine
Tehran
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 40172 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 38707 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 36758 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 36164 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 50237 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating
S-300 missile system

Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad reportedly killed in Tehran strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

N12News journalist Amit Segal reported the alleged death of former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. Iranian media has not commented on this.

Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad reportedly killed in Tehran strike

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has reportedly died during a US and Israeli strike on Tehran. This was reported by N12News journalist Amit Segal, according to UNN.

Details

Former Iranian President and Israel-hater Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was eliminated last night. The surprising fact is that his whereabouts were known, as he had been under house arrest since attempting a coup a few weeks ago.

- the post reads.

At the same time, Iranian media did not comment on this.

Additionally

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad served as President of Iran from August 3, 2005, to August 3, 2013. Before becoming president, he held the positions of governor of Ardabil province and governor of Tehran.

In foreign policy, he adhered to conservative views, sharply criticized the administration of George W. Bush (Jr.), and advocated for strengthening Iran's ties with Russia and the Arab world. He also repeatedly made harsh statements against Israel and denied the Holocaust.

In 2022, he spoke out against Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Recall

Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This statement came after US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of the Islamic Republic's leader as a result of a large-scale military operation.

Media, including Iranian outlets, also reported that as a result of the strikes on Iran on February 28, the commanders of the country's armed forces were eliminated. Among them were the Chief of the General Staff and the Minister of Defense.

Meanwhile, UNN reported that after Ali Khamenei's death, a temporary new leader was appointed in Iran – high-ranking cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
George W. Bush
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Donald Trump
Tehran
Ukraine
Iran