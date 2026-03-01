Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad reportedly killed in Tehran strike

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has reportedly died during a US and Israeli strike on Tehran. This was reported by N12News journalist Amit Segal, according to UNN.

Details

Former Iranian President and Israel-hater Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was eliminated last night. The surprising fact is that his whereabouts were known, as he had been under house arrest since attempting a coup a few weeks ago. - the post reads.

At the same time, Iranian media did not comment on this.

Additionally

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad served as President of Iran from August 3, 2005, to August 3, 2013. Before becoming president, he held the positions of governor of Ardabil province and governor of Tehran.

In foreign policy, he adhered to conservative views, sharply criticized the administration of George W. Bush (Jr.), and advocated for strengthening Iran's ties with Russia and the Arab world. He also repeatedly made harsh statements against Israel and denied the Holocaust.

In 2022, he spoke out against Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Recall

Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This statement came after US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of the Islamic Republic's leader as a result of a large-scale military operation.

Media, including Iranian outlets, also reported that as a result of the strikes on Iran on February 28, the commanders of the country's armed forces were eliminated. Among them were the Chief of the General Staff and the Minister of Defense.

Meanwhile, UNN reported that after Ali Khamenei's death, a temporary new leader was appointed in Iran – high-ranking cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi.