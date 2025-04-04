George W. Bush

$
41.34
↑
0.03
€
45.85
↑
1.22
uk
en
ru
06:51 PM
• 8396 views
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:32 PM
• 15960 views
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
Exclusive
01:24 PM
• 56723 views
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM
• 200026 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
April 4, 10:10 AM
• 115381 views
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM
• 378909 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 05:56 AM
• 302549 views
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
April 3, 07:36 PM
• 212580 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM
• 243595 views
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM
• 254782 views
Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife
April 4, 09:23 AM
• 120424 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM
• 50103 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM
• 64076 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
01:48 PM
• 35782 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
02:15 PM
• 119080 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
02:15 PM
• 120042 views
02:15 PM
• 120042 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM
• 200026 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM
• 378909 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it
April 4, 06:14 AM
• 248569 views
April 4, 06:14 AM
• 248569 views
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
April 4, 05:56 AM
• 302549 views
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
China
France
United Kingdom
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled
05:58 PM
• 10726 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
01:48 PM
• 36468 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM
• 64748 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM
• 50778 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife
April 4, 09:23 AM
• 121093 views
Fox News
Telegram
The New York Times
P-800 Oniks
Leopard 2
George W. Bush
President of the United States from 2001 to 2009
