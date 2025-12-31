Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

According to him, Russia has already lost geopolitically, because it has become a raw material appendage of China. At the same time, Ukraine will not be in the "Russian world" civilizationally, and Russia cannot solve this issue globally by military actions.

In the paradigm of decades, Russia will think exclusively about how not to split. And all because of the course chosen by Putin. The problem of Russia is Putin's regime and the model of elites that he built. The problem of Russia is that in the 90s they chose the model of the USSR within the borders of Russia. Yeltsin (the first president of the Russian Federation - ed.) drank himself and did not turn this Asian civilization into a democracy. - the post says.

According to Kovalenko, only China can save Russia from collapse in the future.

Additionally

Russian dictator confirmed his intention to seize territories that he considers "historical lands of Russia." This primarily concerns the south and east of Ukraine.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that Vladimir Putin's Russia cannot be returned to the civilized world, just as it was impossible to create democracy in Russia during the time of its first president, Boris Yeltsin. According to him, democracy in Russia is possible only if the Russian Federation disintegrates as a state.

Recall

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Georgy Tikhiy reacted to the declassified transcript of conversations between Vladimir Putin and then-US President George W. Bush. The Russian leader openly opposed Ukraine's accession to NATO in the early 2000s and warned of an inevitable conflict.

In addition, in 2005, during a speech to the federal assembly of the Russian Federation, Putin stated that the collapse of the Soviet Union was the "greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century" for Russia.