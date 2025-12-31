$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 34 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 88 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
07:11 AM • 5668 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
06:00 AM • 11390 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 23995 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 56783 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 40106 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 34056 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 31916 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 21716 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3m/s
87%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odesa suffered a massive UAV attack: residential and energy infrastructure damaged, children injuredPhotoDecember 31, 01:06 AM • 24463 views
Bank robbed of 30 million euros in Germany during Christmas holidaysDecember 31, 01:42 AM • 17936 views
Ukraine set a record for attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in December 2025 - BloombergDecember 31, 02:15 AM • 4256 views
Explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai: a key primary oil refining unit at a local refinery is on fireVideoDecember 31, 03:24 AM • 3750 views
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for it04:30 AM • 10823 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 47145 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 50135 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 45355 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 72433 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 70057 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Oleh Kiper
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 15498 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 56783 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 26786 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 38272 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 51598 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that Putin is trying to withdraw from the peace process. He believes that Russia has already lost geopolitically, becoming a raw material appendage of China.

Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko.

Details

According to him, Russia has already lost geopolitically, because it has become a raw material appendage of China. At the same time, Ukraine will not be in the "Russian world" civilizationally, and Russia cannot solve this issue globally by military actions.

In the paradigm of decades, Russia will think exclusively about how not to split. And all because of the course chosen by Putin. The problem of Russia is Putin's regime and the model of elites that he built. The problem of Russia is that in the 90s they chose the model of the USSR within the borders of Russia. Yeltsin (the first president of the Russian Federation - ed.) drank himself and did not turn this Asian civilization into a democracy.

- the post says.

According to Kovalenko, only China can save Russia from collapse in the future.

Additionally

Russian dictator confirmed his intention to seize territories that he considers "historical lands of Russia." This primarily concerns the south and east of Ukraine.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that Vladimir Putin's Russia cannot be returned to the civilized world, just as it was impossible to create democracy in Russia during the time of its first president, Boris Yeltsin. According to him, democracy in Russia is possible only if the Russian Federation disintegrates as a state.

Recall

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Georgy Tikhiy reacted to the declassified transcript of conversations between Vladimir Putin and then-US President George W. Bush. The Russian leader openly opposed Ukraine's accession to NATO in the early 2000s and warned of an inevitable conflict.

In addition, in 2005, during a speech to the federal assembly of the Russian Federation, Putin stated that the collapse of the Soviet Union was the "greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century" for Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
George W. Bush
NATO
China
Ukraine