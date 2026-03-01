Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8

This week is one of the key weeks in 2026. We are expecting a lunar eclipse in Virgo and the continuation of retrograde Mercury. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers what the stars have prepared for us.

On March 3, at 13:33 Kyiv time, a lunar eclipse will occur in the sign of Virgo.

"This is the end of the eclipse corridor, but its influence will shape events until mid-September. What manifests now will become the basis for further processes," explains the astrologer.

The eclipse will have the strongest impact on countries where it will be clearly visible. These include North America (USA, Canada), parts of Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

It is there, the astrologer believes, that the most significant events are possible — both political and social. But other regions of the world will also feel its energy, as the eclipse affects global processes.

According to Ksenia Bazylenko, it is important that the eclipse will occur in Virgo. Health, work, daily life, discipline, systematicity, and economic issues will come to the fore.

"Virgo demands specifics. The one who thinks practically, does not panic, and controls their reactions will win," says the astrologer.

At the same time, the three days before the eclipse, the three days after, and the day of the eclipse itself are full of emotionality. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are additionally intensified by tense aspects of the Moon. This can cause irritability, anxiety, increased fears, and loss of internal stability.

During this time, it is important not to sort out relationships, not to make impulsive decisions, and not to draw categorical conclusions.

The influence of the eclipse on nature

Separately, it is worth paying attention to natural processes. Lunar eclipses are traditionally associated with the element of Water, as the Moon governs liquids, oceans, and all water cycles. During the eclipse, an intensification of natural phenomena associated with the water element is possible: stormy processes, floods, sharp changes in weather conditions.

The Moon is also responsible for the physiological fluids of the body, so an increase in the sensitivity of the immune system and an increase in infectious processes are possible. During this period, it is especially important to protect your health, maintain water balance, and not ignore the body's signals.

Retrograde Mercury: slowing down thinking

Mercury continues its retrograde motion in Pisces.

Closer to the weekend, its exact conjunction with the Sun will occur — the so-called "burning" of Mercury. In astrology, this means that its influence will weaken.

Retrograde Mercury causes informational confusion, delays, and errors in documents. That is why it is worth waiting with important negotiations, emotional stress, and planned medical interventions.

Political background: karmic processes

The combination of a lunar eclipse and retrograde Mercury creates a very complex political background, explains the astrologer.

"Unpredictable situations, sharp statements, and informational leaks may arise. But not everything that will be voiced this week will have real meaning. Some processes will remain hidden. Some decisions that seem final may change," said Ksenia Bazylenko.

Therefore, it is not worth drawing categorical conclusions now.

Horoscope for all zodiac signs for March 2–8

Aries

For you, this is a deep inner week. The subconscious zone, hidden fears, and the completion of old stories are activated.

Experiences that you have long put off may arise. Don't pressure yourself — it's better to realize and let go.

Advice: don't start new projects. Finish old ones and rest more.

Taurus

The week is associated with friends, teams, and social contacts. Relationships in your environment may be reviewed.

Don't trust rumors and don't draw conclusions based on emotions.

Advice: check information and don't get involved in conflicts.

Gemini

Emphasis on career and professional issues. Delays or changes in plans may arise.

Don't rush to make decisions about work. Let the situation stabilize.

Advice: calm and systematicity are more important than speed now.

Cancer

The topic of worldview, learning, documents, and travel may come to the fore.

Avoid legal haste. Check papers twice.

Advice: do not sign important documents without careful verification.

Leo

A week of deep financial and emotional transformations. Issues of debt, shared resources, or trust may arise.

Do not engage in financial risks.

Advice: maintain a balance between emotions and calculation.

Virgo

The lunar eclipse occurs in your sign. This is a responsible period for you.

Changes in personal life or internal self-perception are possible. Do not react sharply.

Advice: control your emotions and do not make fateful decisions in the first days of the eclipse.

Libra

The week requires more attention to health and routine.

Overwork or exacerbation of old symptoms is possible.

Advice: do not overload yourself and do not experiment with treatment.

Scorpio

The theme of love, children, and creativity is activated.

The return of past feelings or disappointments is possible. Do not idealize the situation.

Advice: look at the facts, not expectations.

Sagittarius

Focus on home, family, and internal stability.

Tense conversations with loved ones are possible. Do not escalate.

Advice: it's better to keep silent than to say too much.

Capricorn

A week of active communication, but with the risk of misunderstandings.

Delays in trips or documents are possible.

Advice: do not rush to conclusions and decisions.

Aquarius

Financial issues may require review.

Do not make large purchases and do not risk investments.

Advice: stability is more important than impulse.

Pisces

For you, this is a very responsible period. The Sun in your sign enhances all processes.

Relationships may become strained or important decisions regarding partnership may arise.

Advice: do not rush to act. First analyze, then react.