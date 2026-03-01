$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
07:44 AM • 6534 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 21538 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 33516 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 48190 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 55990 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 63255 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 48254 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 51102 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 52504 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 58304 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
Zero Discrimination Day - Lubinets named key challenges for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

He assured that Ukraine is strengthening human rights protection mechanisms and combating discrimination, but the problem of unfair treatment of citizens remains relevant.

Zero Discrimination Day - Lubinets named key challenges for Ukraine

March 1st marks "Zero Discrimination Day" worldwide, a reminder that every person has the right to equal treatment regardless of gender, age, ethnic origin, religion, or other characteristics. This was stated by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, on his official Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Ukraine is moving along the path of combating discrimination, strengthening legal mechanisms for protecting human rights.

The principle of equality is enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine, and special laws form the basis for combating discrimination in various spheres of life.

Lubinets also noted that Ukraine ranks 35th among 142 countries in the World Justice Project's Rule of Law Index for "equal treatment and non-discrimination."

At the same time, according to the ombudsman, challenges remain: every year hundreds of people in Ukraine face unfair treatment. He urged to familiarize oneself with key facts about the fight against inequality in Ukraine, which are presented in the infographic.

Recall

A few days earlier, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Bill No. 13037, which improves mechanisms for ensuring military discipline, preventing and combating discrimination and sexual harassment. The document obliges military personnel to respect dignity and honor, and commanders to investigate cases of discrimination and violence.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

