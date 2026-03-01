Zero Discrimination Day - Lubinets named key challenges for Ukraine

March 1st marks "Zero Discrimination Day" worldwide, a reminder that every person has the right to equal treatment regardless of gender, age, ethnic origin, religion, or other characteristics. This was stated by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, on his official Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Ukraine is moving along the path of combating discrimination, strengthening legal mechanisms for protecting human rights.

The principle of equality is enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine, and special laws form the basis for combating discrimination in various spheres of life.

Lubinets also noted that Ukraine ranks 35th among 142 countries in the World Justice Project's Rule of Law Index for "equal treatment and non-discrimination."

At the same time, according to the ombudsman, challenges remain: every year hundreds of people in Ukraine face unfair treatment. He urged to familiarize oneself with key facts about the fight against inequality in Ukraine, which are presented in the infographic.

Recall

A few days earlier, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Bill No. 13037, which improves mechanisms for ensuring military discipline, preventing and combating discrimination and sexual harassment. The document obliges military personnel to respect dignity and honor, and commanders to investigate cases of discrimination and violence.