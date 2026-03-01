Fierce clashes erupt in Baghdad between police and protesters near the US embassy

In the Iraqi capital, hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets after official reports of the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, demanding immediate revenge. This was reported by Iraqi media, writes UNN.

Details

Supporters of the liquidated Ayatollah, armed with Hezbollah flags, attempted to storm the "Green Zone" - Baghdad's most protected area, where government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions are located. Law enforcement agencies were forced to use force to stop the crowd, which was trying to break directly into the American embassy building.

Attempted storming of the "Green Zone" and calls for retaliation

Protesters chanted aggressive slogans against the US and Israel, accusing them of killing the Iranian leader. According to local sources, the main core of the demonstrators consisted of representatives of radical groups who tried to break through police cordons on the approaches to the diplomatic quarter.

The situation escalated when demonstrators began throwing stones and pyrotechnics at law enforcement officers, which led to appropriate measures by the Iraqi police to stabilize the security perimeter.

Increased security measures around diplomatic missions

Due to the real threat of the US embassy being seized, security measures in the Iraqi capital were raised to the maximum level.

Military units blocked the main access roads to the city center, and personnel of foreign diplomatic missions received instructions on actions in emergency situations. Currently, the police have managed to push the main mass of protesters away from the "Green Zone", but tension in the city remains critical due to constant calls for new protests.

Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.