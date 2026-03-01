Fierce clashes erupt in Baghdad between police and protesters near the US embassy

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
01:50 AM • 10972 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
12:05 AM • 18516 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 35131 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 43508 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 53867 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 44727 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 48592 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 50411 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 56443 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 50126 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.4m/s
72%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
There are signs that Khamenei is no more - NetanyahuFebruary 28, 07:53 PM • 10591 views
Israel's Ambassador to Washington Confirms Death of Ayatollah Khamenei - AxiosFebruary 28, 08:17 PM • 11292 views
Kallas convenes European foreign ministers for extraordinary meeting over IranFebruary 28, 08:25 PM • 5934 views
Iranian ballistic missile hit Tel Aviv causing significant destruction and injuriesFebruary 28, 09:37 PM • 7316 views
Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme Leader04:37 AM • 6244 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 48692 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 52796 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 44612 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 48489 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 49422 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Masoud Pezeshkian
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Tehran
Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 26573 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 26122 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 25655 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 25653 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 39587 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Fierce clashes erupt in Baghdad between police and protesters near the US embassy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

In Baghdad, hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets after reports of the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. They attempted to storm the "Green Zone" and the US embassy, leading to clashes with police.

Fierce clashes erupt in Baghdad between police and protesters near the US embassy

In the Iraqi capital, hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets after official reports of the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, demanding immediate revenge. This was reported by Iraqi media, writes UNN.

Details

Supporters of the liquidated Ayatollah, armed with Hezbollah flags, attempted to storm the "Green Zone" - Baghdad's most protected area, where government buildings and foreign diplomatic missions are located. Law enforcement agencies were forced to use force to stop the crowd, which was trying to break directly into the American embassy building.

Attempted storming of the "Green Zone" and calls for retaliation

Protesters chanted aggressive slogans against the US and Israel, accusing them of killing the Iranian leader. According to local sources, the main core of the demonstrators consisted of representatives of radical groups who tried to break through police cordons on the approaches to the diplomatic quarter.

The situation escalated when demonstrators began throwing stones and pyrotechnics at law enforcement officers, which led to appropriate measures by the Iraqi police to stabilize the security perimeter.

Increased security measures around diplomatic missions

Due to the real threat of the US embassy being seized, security measures in the Iraqi capital were raised to the maximum level.

Military units blocked the main access roads to the city center, and personnel of foreign diplomatic missions received instructions on actions in emergency situations. Currently, the police have managed to push the main mass of protesters away from the "Green Zone", but tension in the city remains critical due to constant calls for new protests.

Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.01.03.26, 03:50 • 10979 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Baghdad
Iraq
United States