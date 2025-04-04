Abdullah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, known as "Abu Khadija", was eliminated in Iraq during a special operation. He was one of the most dangerous terrorists and the "deputy caliph" of ISIS.
During Pope Francis' visit to Iraq in 2021, British intelligence prevented a terrorist attack. Suicide bombers, including a woman with explosives, were planning an attack in Mosul.
In Georgia's parliamentary elections, police are investigating mass ballot stuffing at a polling station in Marneuli. In Baghdat municipality, a voter smashed electronic voting equipment.
Iran suspended indirect talks with the United States in Oman due to tensions with Israel. Iran's Foreign Minister said that the talks will not resume until the current crisis is overcome.
The US carried out an air strike on the base of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces south of Baghdad. As a result, 4 members of the group were killed and 4 others were wounded. This is the first known US strike in Iraq since February.
The High Court of London has ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will have the opportunity to appeal the decision to extradite him to the United States, where he faces espionage charges related to the publication of classified documents.
The EU and the US have expressed concern over Iraq's new law criminalizing LGBTQ+ relationships with up to 15 years in prison, criticizing it as a threat to human rights and freedoms.
An airstrike on a military base south of Baghdad used by the Iraqi militant group al-Hashd al-Shaabi caused material damage, but no casualties were reported.
Iraq is planning to repair the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline to Turkey, which will allow it to export up to 350,000 barrels per day by the end of the month, which could cause tensions with the Kurdish authorities over control of oil revenues.
A U. S. drone strike in Baghdad killed the commander of the Iraqi group Kataib Hezbollah, who was responsible for planning and participating in attacks on U.S. troops in the region.
According to reports, 40 people were killed in US air strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria.
Iran warns that it will respond decisively to any US attack and will not tolerate threats in response to the ballistic missile attack on a US base in Jordan that killed three US soldiers.
The US said Iranian-backed militants attacked troops stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, killing three and wounding 25 others.