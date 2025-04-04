$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14763 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26596 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63691 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212107 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121670 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390565 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309730 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213559 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244125 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255046 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130417 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212107 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390565 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253652 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309730 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2364 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13132 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44265 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71847 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56974 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Baghdad

News by theme

One of the most dangerous ISIS terrorists eliminated in Iraq: details of the special operation

Abdullah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, known as "Abu Khadija", was eliminated in Iraq during a special operation. He was one of the most dangerous terrorists and the "deputy caliph" of ISIS.

News of the World • March 15, 03:40 AM • 17645 views

British intelligence prevents assassination attempt on Pope Francis in Iraq

During Pope Francis' visit to Iraq in 2021, British intelligence prevented a terrorist attack. Suicide bombers, including a woman with explosives, were planning an attack in Mosul.

News of the World • December 18, 03:41 PM • 18608 views

Pope says he escaped double assassination attempt during visit to Iraq 2021

In his new autobiography, Pope Francis spoke about an attempted terrorist attack against him in Iraq in 2021. British intelligence warned of suicide bombers, who were later neutralized by the Iraqi police.

News of the World • December 18, 12:58 AM • 19204 views

In Georgia's elections: ballot stuffing and smashing of electronic ballot boxes

In Georgia's parliamentary elections, police are investigating mass ballot stuffing at a polling station in Marneuli. In Baghdat municipality, a voter smashed electronic voting equipment.

News of the World • October 26, 10:38 AM • 21498 views

In anticipation of Israel's revenge: Iran announces suspension of indirect talks with the US

Iran suspended indirect talks with the United States in Oman due to tensions with Israel. Iran's Foreign Minister said that the talks will not resume until the current crisis is overcome.

News of the World • October 14, 01:49 PM • 14291 views

US strikes in Iraq, killing four people - media

The US carried out an air strike on the base of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces south of Baghdad. As a result, 4 members of the group were killed and 4 others were wounded. This is the first known US strike in Iraq since February.

News of the World • July 31, 09:10 AM • 20530 views

British court allows WikiLeaks founder Assange to appeal extradition to the US

The High Court of London has ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will have the opportunity to appeal the decision to extradite him to the United States, where he faces espionage charges related to the publication of classified documents.

News of the World • May 20, 12:02 PM • 21784 views

EU and US express concern over criminalization of same-sex relations in Iraq

The EU and the US have expressed concern over Iraq's new law criminalizing LGBTQ+ relationships with up to 15 years in prison, criticizing it as a threat to human rights and freedoms.

News of the World • April 29, 09:22 AM • 61234 views

A military base south of Baghdad in Iraq was hit by an air strike

An airstrike on a military base south of Baghdad used by the Iraqi militant group al-Hashd al-Shaabi caused material damage, but no casualties were reported.

War • April 20, 12:07 AM • 40709 views

Iraq intends to launch an oil pipeline to supply Turkey in 10 years

Iraq is planning to repair the Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline to Turkey, which will allow it to export up to 350,000 barrels per day by the end of the month, which could cause tensions with the Kurdish authorities over control of oil revenues.

Economy • April 9, 02:38 AM • 31476 views

British court postpones extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange to the US

The High Court in London has decided to postpone the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States until the appeal is completed.

News of the World • March 26, 02:16 PM • 26478 views

US drone strike kills Iraqi group leader behind deadly attack on US base

A U. S. drone strike in Baghdad killed the commander of the Iraqi group Kataib Hezbollah, who was responsible for planning and participating in attacks on U.S. troops in the region.

News of the World • February 8, 12:20 PM • 24231 views

Reuters: 40 people killed in US air strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria

According to reports, 40 people were killed in US air strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria.

War • February 4, 02:50 AM • 107487 views

Iraq claims 16 killed in overnight US airstrikes

16 people are killed and 25 wounded in US airstrikes on pro-Iranian targets in Iraq, according to the Iraqi Prime Minister's office.

News of the World • February 3, 10:32 AM • 30745 views

"We are not afraid of war": Iran warns US it won't let any attack go unanswered

Iran warns that it will respond decisively to any US attack and will not tolerate threats in response to the ballistic missile attack on a US base in Jordan that killed three US soldiers.

News of the World • February 1, 08:24 AM • 22075 views

Bloomberg: Attack on US base in Jordan puts Biden in front of the most significant challenge of his presidency

The US said Iranian-backed militants attacked troops stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, killing three and wounding 25 others.

News of the World • January 29, 02:28 AM • 28489 views