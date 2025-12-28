Trump announced a "good" conversation with Putin before meeting with Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump had a "good conversation" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
US President Donald Trump said he had a "good and very productive phone conversation" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UNN reports.
I just had a good and very productive phone call with Putin before my meeting with Zelensky today
Zelenskyy and Trump to meet today at 8:00 PM, then hold talks with European leaders28.12.25, 17:02 • 1764 views
Recall
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has already arrived in Miami, where he is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump.