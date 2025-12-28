Trump announced a "good" conversation with Putin before meeting with Zelenskyy

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
11:58 AM • 9910 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
11:16 AM • 14940 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 14692 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 32202 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 44807 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 43333 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 32207 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 27546 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 22303 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 43472 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
8.2m/s
90%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricityDecember 28, 07:20 AM • 14226 views
Battles decreased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff named the hottest directions and updated mapsPhotoDecember 28, 07:27 AM • 4520 views
New Samsung wireless speakers will focus on aesthetics: what are the featuresDecember 28, 07:39 AM • 10580 views
Fatal carbon monoxide poisoning near Kyiv due to a generator in the basementVideoDecember 28, 10:43 AM • 7664 views
Ski season opened in Bukovel: queues and traffic jams formed due to tourist influx02:44 PM • 4170 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 26784 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 74401 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 127574 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 58315 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 88622 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Gulyaypole
Kupiansk
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 14557 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 25048 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 74401 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 27095 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 26485 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
Bild

Trump announced a "good" conversation with Putin before meeting with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

US President Donald Trump had a "good conversation" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump announced a "good" conversation with Putin before meeting with Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump said he had a "good and very productive phone conversation" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UNN reports.

I just had a good and very productive phone call with Putin before my meeting with Zelensky today 

- Trump wrote on his social media.

Zelenskyy and Trump to meet today at 8:00 PM, then hold talks with European leaders28.12.25, 17:02 • 1764 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has already arrived in Miami, where he is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Social network
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy