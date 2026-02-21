$43.270.00
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a group of unknown individuals attacked soldiers of the "Aidar" battalion, and one of the attackers used firearms. One serviceman was wounded, and two suspects have been detained.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained

In one of the cities of Dnipropetrovsk region, a group of unknown individuals attacked soldiers of the "Aidar" battalion, and during the incident, one of the attackers used firearms, reported the 24th separate assault regiment "Aidar". The communication department of the Dnipropetrovsk region police commented to UNN that one serviceman was wounded, and two suspects were detained.

Details

"In one of the cities of Dnipropetrovsk region, an emergency occurred. A group of six unknown individuals attacked servicemen of "Aidar". During the attack, one of the attackers used firearms," reads the "Aidar" post.

According to preliminary data provided by "Aidar", at the time of the incident, the servicemen were not on duty and were engaged in personal affairs, did not provoke anyone, and did not commit any actions against other persons.

"The attack was committed without any grounds! We must say directly: attacking military personnel is dangerous and irresponsible. We are talking about trained, experienced assault troopers who have every legal right to defend themselves in case of a threat. During this incident, the servicemen deliberately did not use weapons, although the law allows their use to repel an attack. They showed restraint so as not to endanger civilians," the post emphasizes.

The communication department of the Dnipropetrovsk region police commented to UNN that two men were detained as a result of the incident. It is also known that during the conflict, the suspects opened fire, as a result of which a serviceman was injured.

For committing hooligan acts against a military man in the city of Kamianske, the police detained two men. The suspects provoked a conflict with servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the skirmish, one of the suspects fired several shots from an object resembling a pistol at the military. In addition, during the conflict, one of the servicemen received bodily injuries

- reported the regional police.

According to preliminary data, the incident occurred on February 20 at about 4:00 p.m. in the city center, and an investigative and operational group and other police units worked at the scene. Law enforcement officers inspected the scene, interviewed witnesses and eyewitnesses.

"Also, during the initial operational and investigative actions, the police identified the participants of the conflict and detained them in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The detainees were local residents aged 37 and 42. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for them is currently being decided," the communication department of the Dnipropetrovsk region police emphasizes.

Recall

In Odesa, on Fontanska Road, a shooting occurred, as a result of which a man died. The police are establishing the circumstances of the incident and the person involved.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kamianske
Odesa