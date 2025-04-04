On the night of April 4, Dnipropetrovsk region was again subjected to a massive drone attack. Three people were injured, there is damage in Dnipro and Kamianske, including fires and damage to administrative buildings.
russia attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with Shaheds. Dnipro and Kamianske were under attack, fires broke out in the regional center, and administrative buildings were damaged.
A resident of Dnipropetrovsk region has been notified of suspicion in the murder of Oleksandr Plakhotnik. The investigation believes that the motive for the crime was the non-repayment of the debt, the suspect had been watching the victim for several months.
Law enforcement officers of Ukraine, Lithuania and Latvia exposed 14 members of a criminal organization. Fraudsters extorted money from EU citizens, posing as bankers and law enforcement officers.
Cyberpolice detained a 25-year-old hacker from Kamianske who hacked about 10,000 email accounts. The offender was selling stolen personal and financial data on the darknet.
Russian troops conducted 333 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. They used air strikes, UAVs, MLRS and artillery, and damaged residential buildings and infrastructure.
A 17-year-old boy and girl were detained in Kamianske for setting two cars on fire. The suspects face up to 10 years in prison, and law enforcement is checking the version of the order from the Russian special services.
In Kamianske, a scheme to falsify documents for the dismissal of military personnel was exposed. Fake certificates of disability of relatives were issued for 80 thousand UAH, which allowed avoiding service.
Repeated explosions were heard in Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih after the air force warned of approaching missiles.
Six Ukrainian communities in Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovs'k oblasts have received mobile Administrative Service Centers that will help residents of frontline areas access public services faster and more comfortably.
Over the past day, russian troops shelled 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region 404 times, including air strikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling, destroying residential buildings, but causing no civilian casualties.
Air defense units destroyed five kamikaze drones in different districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region during night attacks by the enemy.
Ukraine's air defense system shot down 11 Shaheds over the Dnipro region at night, with drones destroyed in different areas.
One person died as a result of hostile shelling in Vasylivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region, where the occupants fired 434 times at 10 settlements, using 189 UAVs, 16 MLRS and 229 artillery strikes, destroying residential buildings.
The situation at the front remains tense, with fighting continuing in the Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village. Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have fired 533 times and used more than 50 kamikaze drones, but Ukrainian troops are repelling the attacks and keeping the situation under control.
Intense fighting continued on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war yesterday: 110 combat engagements and 39 additional combat engagements took place, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks, inflicting significant losses on the enemy, including 274 occupants killed and wounded, and 19 pieces of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged.
Since the beginning of the day, 44 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske, Kramatorsk and Kurakhove sectors, as the enemy continues active offensive actions, trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops.
Ukraine's defense forces managed to stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv sector, particularly on the northwestern outskirts of Vovchansk, despite intense fighting along the entire front line, which resulted in significant losses in manpower and equipment.
On May 14, 130 combat engagements took place on the contact line, during which the enemy intensively attacked Ukrainian positions, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, launching 2 missile strikes, 65 air strikes and 74 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.
Combat actions continued in almost all areas of the frontline, but the occupants were most active in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, where 73 combat engagements took place. the Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Liptsy and Neskuchne in the Kharkiv sector.
At night, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with long-range attack drones, but the Ukrainian military destroyed 4 drones in Novomoskovsk, Kamianske and Dniprovsky districts, restoring calm in the region around midnight.
Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia region 462 times, including 208 unmanned aerial vehicles and 232 artillery strikes, targeting 7 settlements.
Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled 148 enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremia and Prydniprovsky, improving tactical positions in some areas despite intense enemy fire.
Over the past day, 103 combat engagements took place, the enemy carried out 100 air strikes and over 50 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, and Ukrainian troops struck 13 enemy concentrations and 7 objects, including radar stations and air defense systems.
Due to bad weather and enemy shelling in Ukraine, 7,794 subscribers in 21 settlements in different regions were disconnected from electricity and gas supply.
The head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration reported explosions in Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovs'k region during an air raid alert.
3 people died and 3 were wounded as a result of Grad shelling of Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region, against the background of 357 enemy attacks on 8 settlements.
In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, russian strikes damaged buildings, cars, power lines and caused explosions in some settlements.
A 28-year-old Russian FSB officer illegally detained Ukrainians, ran a filtration camp in Zaporizhzhia region where detainees were tortured, and organized mock executions.
An overnight attack on Dnipro caused fires, damaging a 2-story building and a fire station after air defense forces destroyed 9 "shaheds" over the region.