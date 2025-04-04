Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Lypky and Neskuchne in Kharkiv sector - General Staff

Combat actions continued in almost all areas of the frontline, but the occupants were most active in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, where 73 combat engagements took place. the Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Liptsy and Neskuchne in the Kharkiv sector.