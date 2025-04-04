$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15134 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27440 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64195 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212910 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122129 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391294 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310222 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213648 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244169 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255067 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131106 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212910 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391294 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253973 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310223 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2676 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13646 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44772 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71962 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57071 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Kamianske

News by theme

The enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones: three wounded

On the night of April 4, Dnipropetrovsk region was again subjected to a massive drone attack. Three people were injured, there is damage in Dnipro and Kamianske, including fires and damage to administrative buildings.

War • April 4, 12:04 AM • 11425 views

Dnipropetrovsk region under attack by Shaheds: a house is on fire in the regional center

russia attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with Shaheds. Dnipro and Kamianske were under attack, fires broke out in the regional center, and administrative buildings were damaged.

War • April 3, 10:03 PM • 3630 views

Murder of former Deputy Mayor of Kamianske Plakhotnik: a man has been notified of suspicion

A resident of Dnipropetrovsk region has been notified of suspicion in the murder of Oleksandr Plakhotnik. The investigation believes that the motive for the crime was the non-repayment of the debt, the suspect had been watching the victim for several months.

Crimes and emergencies • April 2, 09:00 AM • 13302 views

13 detained and a million in cash: a joint EU operation was carried out in Ukraine due to a call-center scheme

Law enforcement officers of Ukraine, Lithuania and Latvia exposed 14 members of a criminal organization. Fraudsters extorted money from EU citizens, posing as bankers and law enforcement officers.

Crimes and emergencies • March 13, 08:29 AM • 148377 views

Dnipro region detains hacker who sold databases of thousands of users

Cyberpolice detained a 25-year-old hacker from Kamianske who hacked about 10,000 email accounts. The offender was selling stolen personal and financial data on the darknet.

Crimes and emergencies • September 18, 09:13 AM • 19228 views

Occupants shelled 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 333 times

Russian troops conducted 333 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. They used air strikes, UAVs, MLRS and artillery, and damaged residential buildings and infrastructure.

War • August 19, 06:20 AM • 46544 views

Two juveniles detained in Dnipropetrovs'k region for setting fire to cars of a military man and a volunteer

A 17-year-old boy and girl were detained in Kamianske for setting two cars on fire. The suspects face up to 10 years in prison, and law enforcement is checking the version of the order from the Russian special services.

Crimes and emergencies • July 31, 02:14 PM • 26636 views

SBI uncovers scheme of dismissal from military service due to care for relatives using fake documents

In Kamianske, a scheme to falsify documents for the dismissal of military personnel was exposed. Fake certificates of disability of relatives were issued for 80 thousand UAH, which allowed avoiding service.

Crimes and emergencies • July 24, 12:34 PM • 22939 views

Series of explosions heard in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Repeated explosions were heard in Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kryvyi Rih after the air force warned of approaching missiles.

War • July 8, 07:54 AM • 52874 views

Six communities received mobile CPAMs - Fedorov

Six Ukrainian communities in Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovs'k oblasts have received mobile Administrative Service Centers that will help residents of frontline areas access public services faster and more comfortably.

Society • July 5, 09:03 AM • 31167 views

Over the past day, the invaders fired 404 times at 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region

Over the past day, russian troops shelled 8 localities in Zaporizhzhia region 404 times, including air strikes, drone attacks and artillery shelling, destroying residential buildings, but causing no civilian casualties.

Society • June 18, 04:11 AM • 31299 views

Air Defense Forces Destroy Five Shahedin in Dnipropetrovs'k Region

Air defense units destroyed five kamikaze drones in different districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region during night attacks by the enemy.

Society • June 14, 04:43 AM • 35469 views

Air defense forces shoot down 11 "Shaheeds" over Dnipro region

Ukraine's air defense system shot down 11 Shaheds over the Dnipro region at night, with drones destroyed in different areas.

Society • May 26, 05:15 AM • 37572 views

Russian army strikes 434 times in Zaporizhzhia region, one killed

One person died as a result of hostile shelling in Vasylivskyi district of Zaporizhzhia region, where the occupants fired 434 times at 10 settlements, using 189 UAVs, 16 MLRS and 229 artillery strikes, destroying residential buildings.

War • May 21, 06:16 AM • 25514 views

General Staff: situation on the frontline escalated, fighting in Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village

The situation at the front remains tense, with fighting continuing in the Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village. Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have fired 533 times and used more than 50 kamikaze drones, but Ukrainian troops are repelling the attacks and keeping the situation under control.

War • May 20, 09:05 AM • 37859 views

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 39 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day, fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kramatorsk sectors

Intense fighting continued on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war yesterday: 110 combat engagements and 39 additional combat engagements took place, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks, inflicting significant losses on the enemy, including 274 occupants killed and wounded, and 19 pieces of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged.

War • May 19, 08:23 AM • 38537 views

Since the beginning of the day, 44 combat engagements have already taken place, most of them in the Pokrovske, Kramatorsk and Kurakhove sectors

Since the beginning of the day, 44 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske, Kramatorsk and Kurakhove sectors, as the enemy continues active offensive actions, trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops.

War • May 18, 12:10 PM • 33517 views

Situation in Kharkiv region partially stabilized, but occupants attack along almost the entire frontline - General Staff

Ukraine's defense forces managed to stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv sector, particularly on the northwestern outskirts of Vovchansk, despite intense fighting along the entire front line, which resulted in significant losses in manpower and equipment.

War • May 15, 05:57 PM • 41982 views

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 130 combat engagements in the frontline, Russians intensify attacks in the Pokrovsk sector

On May 14, 130 combat engagements took place on the contact line, during which the enemy intensively attacked Ukrainian positions, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, launching 2 missile strikes, 65 air strikes and 74 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

War • May 14, 05:02 PM • 34141 views

Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Lypky and Neskuchne in Kharkiv sector - General Staff

Combat actions continued in almost all areas of the frontline, but the occupants were most active in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, where 73 combat engagements took place. the Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Liptsy and Neskuchne in the Kharkiv sector.

War • May 14, 10:51 AM • 28839 views

Enemy attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region with "Shaheds" at night, 4 destroyed

At night, the enemy attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with long-range attack drones, but the Ukrainian military destroyed 4 drones in Novomoskovsk, Kamianske and Dniprovsky districts, restoring calm in the region around midnight.

War • May 14, 05:54 AM • 20564 views

Russians shelled Zaporizhzhya region 462 times

Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia region 462 times, including 208 unmanned aerial vehicles and 232 artillery strikes, targeting 7 settlements.

Society • May 14, 05:02 AM • 40625 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces engage in 148 combat engagements in the frontline

Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled 148 enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremia and Prydniprovsky, improving tactical positions in some areas despite intense enemy fire.

War • May 13, 09:16 PM • 45587 views

Ukraine's General Staff: 103 combat engagements over the last day, enemy carried out 100 air strikes and over 50 attacks

Over the past day, 103 combat engagements took place, the enemy carried out 100 air strikes and over 50 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, and Ukrainian troops struck 13 enemy concentrations and 7 objects, including radar stations and air defense systems.

War • May 5, 04:56 PM • 68130 views

In Ukraine, 7794 subscribers in 21 settlements are disconnected due to bad weather - Ministry of Energy

Due to bad weather and enemy shelling in Ukraine, 7,794 subscribers in 21 settlements in different regions were disconnected from electricity and gas supply.

Society • April 21, 10:27 AM • 76525 views

russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region, explosions occurred in Kamianske district - RMA

The head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration reported explosions in Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovs'k region during an air raid alert.

War • April 20, 08:42 AM • 39549 views

Three people killed, 3 wounded as a result of Russian Grad attack in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA

3 people died and 3 were wounded as a result of Grad shelling of Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region, against the background of 357 enemy attacks on 8 settlements.

War • April 8, 05:25 AM • 29302 views

russian strikes damage buildings, cars and power lines in Dnipropetrovs'k region

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, russian strikes damaged buildings, cars, power lines and caused explosions in some settlements.

War • April 7, 05:27 AM • 46521 views

Son of Yanukovych's security chief to stand trial in Zaporizhzhia region

A 28-year-old Russian FSB officer illegally detained Ukrainians, ran a filtration camp in Zaporizhzhia region where detainees were tortured, and organized mock executions.

War • April 2, 09:26 AM • 27068 views

Night attack on Dnipro: fire station and 2-storey building damaged

An overnight attack on Dnipro caused fires, damaging a 2-story building and a fire station after air defense forces destroyed 9 "shaheds" over the region.

Society • April 2, 04:35 AM • 103675 views