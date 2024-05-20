General Staff: situation on the frontline escalated, fighting in Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village

As of 10:30 a.m. on May 20, the situation at the front has been tense since the beginning of the day, with Russian invaders firing 533 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and using more than 50 kamikaze drones. At present, in the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces are repelling an enemy attack in the direction of the village of Starytsia, the situation is under control. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

According to the General Staff, the defense forces continue to focus their main efforts on repelling the occupiers.

"Since the beginning of the day, the situation at the front has escalated, Russian invaders have fired 533 times at the positions of our troops, using more than 50 kamikaze drones. So far, more than 30 combat engagements, one missile and one air strike each have taken place," the General Staff said in a statement.

In Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repel an enemy attack in the direction of Starytsia village. The situation is under control, the General Staff said. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken measures to strengthen defensive borders and positions in certain areas.

According to the updated data, over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this area amounted to 261 people and 40 units of weapons and military equipment. Ukrainian troops destroyed one tank, an artillery system, eight vehicles and special equipment, and 13 UAVs. In addition, two tanks, one armored combat vehicle, eight artillery systems and six vehicles were damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector , our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack in the direction of Sinkivka. In turn, Ukrainian troops are conducting assault operations in some areas. The situation is under control.

In the Northern sector, the number of hostile attacks slightly decreased compared to the previous day. Two firefights are currently underway. The invaders are trying to push Ukrainian units out of the area of Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

Over the past day, the occupants paid a heavy price for their activity, losing 99 people in wounded and killed and 21 pieces of weapons and military equipment. In particular, two tanks, eight armored combat vehicles and an anti-aircraft missile system were destroyed - Gestapo said.

In the Kramatorsk sector, two enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Ivanivske and Andriivka were repelled today. Two more firefights are ongoing near Klishchiyivka. The enemy is not successful. The situation is under control.

The situation in the Pokrovsk sector is currently tense. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 12 times. Fighting continues in the areas of Yevhenivka, Lozova, Sokol, Novopokrovske and Novoselivka Persha. The situation is tense southwest of Ocheretyne. Measures are being taken to stabilize the situation.

Today, the enemy's losses in the Pokrovsk sector have been confirmed in the amount of 45 troops and five armored combat vehicles.

According to the updated data, the invaders lost a total of 350 people killed and wounded, as well as 20 pieces of military equipment.

In the Kurakhove sector, three enemy attacks continue near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka. The situation is under control. Two enemy attacks have already been successfully repelled in the areas of Vodiane and Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupants have already made two attempts to advance near Staromayorsk. One of them was repelled, and another battle is ongoing. The General Staff assured that there were no losses of positions.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, a firefight continues near Krynky. Our defenders have already repelled another attack today. The enemy was not successful.