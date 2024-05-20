General Staff: situation on the frontline escalated, fighting in Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71414 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105251 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148232 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152455 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249010 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173800 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165103 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148275 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225165 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102284 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42358 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37156 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55518 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49406 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249010 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225165 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211344 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237126 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223984 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71407 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49406 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55513 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112636 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113560 views
General Staff: situation on the frontline escalated, fighting in Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37318 views

The situation at the front remains tense, with fighting continuing in the Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village. Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have fired 533 times and used more than 50 kamikaze drones, but Ukrainian troops are repelling the attacks and keeping the situation under control.

As of 10:30 a.m. on May 20, the situation at the front has been tense since the beginning of the day, with Russian invaders firing 533 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and using more than 50 kamikaze drones. At present, in the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces are repelling an enemy attack in the direction of the village of Starytsia, the situation is under control. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, reports UNN

Details 

According to the General Staff, the defense forces continue to focus their main efforts on repelling the occupiers. 

"Since the beginning of the day, the situation at the front has escalated, Russian invaders have fired 533 times at the positions of our troops, using more than 50 kamikaze drones. So far, more than 30 combat engagements, one missile and one air strike each have taken place," the General Staff said in a statement. 

In Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repel an enemy attack in the direction of Starytsia village. The situation is under control, the General Staff said. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken measures to strengthen defensive borders and positions in certain areas.

According to the updated data, over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this area amounted to 261 people and 40 units of weapons and military equipment. Ukrainian troops destroyed one tank, an artillery system, eight vehicles and special equipment, and 13 UAVs. In addition, two tanks, one armored combat vehicle, eight artillery systems and six vehicles were damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector , our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack in the direction of Sinkivka. In turn, Ukrainian troops are conducting assault operations in some areas. The situation is under control.

In the Northern sector, the number of hostile attacks slightly decreased compared to the previous day. Two firefights are currently underway. The invaders are trying to push Ukrainian units out of the area of Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region. 

Over the past day, the occupants paid a heavy price for their  activity, losing 99 people in wounded and killed and 21 pieces of weapons and military equipment. In particular, two tanks, eight armored combat vehicles and an anti-aircraft missile system were destroyed

- Gestapo said. 

In the Kramatorsk sector, two enemy attempts to advance in the areas of Ivanivske and Andriivka were repelled today. Two more firefights are ongoing near Klishchiyivka. The enemy is not successful. The situation is under control. 

The situation in the Pokrovsk sector   is currently tense. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 12 times. Fighting continues in the areas of Yevhenivka, Lozova, Sokol, Novopokrovske and Novoselivka Persha. The situation is tense southwest of Ocheretyne. Measures are being taken to stabilize the situation. 

Today, the enemy's losses in the Pokrovsk sector have been confirmed in the amount of 45 troops  and five armored combat vehicles.

More than 10.5 thousand people evacuated in Kharkiv region amid intensified enemy shelling20.05.24, 09:52 • 20581 view

According to the updated data, the invaders lost a total of 350 people killed and wounded, as well as 20 pieces of military equipment.  

In the Kurakhove sector, three enemy attacks continue near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka. The situation is under control. Two enemy attacks have already been successfully repelled in the areas of Vodiane and Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupants have already made two attempts to advance near Staromayorsk. One of them was repelled, and another battle is ongoing. The General Staff assured that there were no losses of positions. 

In the Prydniprovsky sector, a firefight  continues near Krynky. Our defenders have already repelled another attack today. The enemy was not successful.

Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to hold their defensive lines and positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The command is taking measures to allocate appropriate reserves and firepower

- assured the General Staff.
Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ocheretyneOcheretyne
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
donetsDonets
lozovaLozova
kamianskeKamianske
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
kramatorskKramatorsk
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising