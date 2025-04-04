Staromayorskoye

Ukrainian servicemen are steadfastly defending their native land, resolutely repelling 94 enemy attacks and counterattacking in certain areas, improving their tactical positions, despite the superiority of the Russian occupiers in manpower and equipment.
In some areas of the frontline, Ukrainian troops are succeeding in repelling Russian attacks, in particular in the Pokrovsk sector, which remains the hottest, with 37 combat engagements so far.
Since the beginning of the day, 95 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which the enemy carried out 5 missile attacks, 39 air strikes, 309 kamikaze attacks, and 2910 attacks on Ukrainian positions using various types of weapons.
The situation at the front remains tense, with fighting continuing in the Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village. Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have fired 533 times and used more than 50 kamikaze drones, but Ukrainian troops are repelling the attacks and keeping the situation under control.
Intense fighting continued on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war yesterday: 110 combat engagements and 39 additional combat engagements took place, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks, inflicting significant losses on the enemy, including 274 occupants killed and wounded, and 19 pieces of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged.
Over the past day, russia launched 3 missile strikes, 38 air strikes, used 404 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,000 times at Ukrainian positions, with intense fighting in different directions.
Ivanivske and Kurdiumivka became new areas of Russian attacks during the day, while the Kramatorsk sector remains one of the hottest spots in the frontline.
Russian-terrorist forces continue active offensive and assault operations in the Pokrovske and Prydniprovsky directions, launching 15 missile and 70 air strikes at Ukrainian positions, while Ukrainian troops steadfastly hold their positions in the face of intense fighting.
Russian troops are currently most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, and Ukrainian forces have repelled numerous enemy attacks.
Russian invaders continue to increase their efforts in the Pokrovsk sector, the number of combat engagements there has increased to 30, while Ukrainian soldiers are holding the line and responding to the invaders' actions.
On May 16, intense fighting continued along almost the entire frontline, with 58 combat engagements recorded, with the Russian occupiers being most active in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, and Ukrainian troops taking measures to prevent their advance.
Since the beginning of the day, 23 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, with Russian troops unsuccessfully trying to break through the defense in the area of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka three times, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports.
Ukraine's defense forces managed to stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv sector, particularly on the northwestern outskirts of Vovchansk, despite intense fighting along the entire front line, which resulted in significant losses in manpower and equipment.
Russian troops suffered casualties and were forced to retreat from Robotyn after seven unsuccessful assaults over three days, despite continuing attacks as Ukrainian southern defenders effectively held off the offensive.
Russians continue to try to break through the Ukrainian defense near Staromayorske in the Orikhivsk sector - the occupants conducted 18 assault operations in the area of this settlement alone.
In the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces partially drove the Russian occupiers out of the city of Vovchansk. Defensive actions are underway in the northern and northwestern outskirts of the city.
Combat actions continued in almost all areas of the frontline, but the occupants were most active in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, where 73 combat engagements took place. the Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Liptsy and Neskuchne in the Kharkiv sector.
Ukrainian troops continue to defend themselves against Russian attacks on several fronts in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, repelling numerous attacks and inflicting casualties on the enemy.
This morning, Russian occupants intensified their activities in the areas of Staromayorske, Krynky and Robotyne, but Ukrainian troops did not lose ground.
Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled 148 enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremia and Prydniprovsky, improving tactical positions in some areas despite intense enemy fire.
On May 13, about 140 combat engagements took place on the frontline, 13 of them in the Kharkiv sector, where Ukrainian troops inflicted fire damage on the enemy, strengthening their positions and evacuating civilians from the affected settlements.
The enemy did not conduct any attacks in the Krynok area of Kherson region yesterday, possibly due to increased pressure in the Orikhivsk sector, where 19 attacks took place.
Russian troops continue to put pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of Staromayorske in Donetsk region, making 13 out of 22 assault attempts.
Over the past day, 95 combat engagements took place, during which the enemy launched 6 missile and 80 air strikes, and fired 127 times at Ukrainian positions and localities from multiple launch rocket systems.
Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 76 combat engagements along the frontline over the last day, with the enemy conducting most of its attacks in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors, trying to improve its tactical position with the support of aviation, but suffering heavy losses.
Over the past day, 146 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, during which the enemy launched 60 missile attacks, 90 air strikes and 107 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities.
On May 7, the Russian occupation forces conducted 64 combat engagements, launching 1 missile, 40 air strikes and 72 rocket attacks, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure, while Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks in many directions.
On May 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 87 combat engagements along the frontline, in particular in the Bakhmut, Novopavlivka and Avdiivka sectors, with the enemy launching 2 missile and 69 air strikes and using multiple launch rocket systems 52 times.
The enemy increased pressure in the area of Staromayorske, making three assault attempts and losing four tanks, while the situation in Robotyn remained difficult, with six guided aerial bombs dropped in the morning.
The russian federation occupied Kyslivka and advanced near Pervomayske and Netaylove, with fighting continuing in many places.