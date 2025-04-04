Staromayorskoye

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15907 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29092 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64963 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214072 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122752 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391999 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310876 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213781 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244249 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255118 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

94 military clashes occurred at the front during the day – General Staff

Ukrainian servicemen are steadfastly defending their native land, resolutely repelling 94 enemy attacks and counterattacking in certain areas, improving their tactical positions, despite the superiority of the Russian occupiers in manpower and equipment.

War • May 21, 08:17 PM • 49328 views

General Staff: 37 combat engagements took place today, the hottest - in the Pokrovske sector

In some areas of the frontline, Ukrainian troops are succeeding in repelling Russian attacks, in particular in the Pokrovsk sector, which remains the hottest, with 37 combat engagements so far.

War • May 21, 08:53 AM • 42454 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces record 95 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 95 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which the enemy carried out 5 missile attacks, 39 air strikes, 309 kamikaze attacks, and 2910 attacks on Ukrainian positions using various types of weapons.

War • May 20, 08:27 PM • 90044 views

General Staff: situation on the frontline escalated, fighting in Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village

The situation at the front remains tense, with fighting continuing in the Kharkiv sector in the direction of Starytsia village. Since the beginning of the day, Russian occupants have fired 533 times and used more than 50 kamikaze drones, but Ukrainian troops are repelling the attacks and keeping the situation under control.

War • May 20, 09:05 AM • 37859 views

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 39 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day, fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kramatorsk sectors

Intense fighting continued on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war yesterday: 110 combat engagements and 39 additional combat engagements took place, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks, inflicting significant losses on the enemy, including 274 occupants killed and wounded, and 19 pieces of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged.

War • May 19, 08:23 AM • 38537 views

russia launched 3 missile and 38 air strikes, used 404 kamikaze drones and conducted more than three thousand attacks

Over the past day, russia launched 3 missile strikes, 38 air strikes, used 404 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,000 times at Ukrainian positions, with intense fighting in different directions.

War • May 18, 11:34 PM • 91242 views

Ivanivske and Kurdyumivka became new areas of russian assault during the day - General Staff

Ivanivske and Kurdiumivka became new areas of Russian attacks during the day, while the Kramatorsk sector remains one of the hottest spots in the frontline.

War • May 18, 02:46 PM • 47726 views

Russians are conducting active assault operations at the Pokrovske and Prydniprovskyi directions - General Staff

Russian-terrorist forces continue active offensive and assault operations in the Pokrovske and Prydniprovsky directions, launching 15 missile and 70 air strikes at Ukrainian positions, while Ukrainian troops steadfastly hold their positions in the face of intense fighting.

War • May 17, 06:25 PM • 60843 views

General Staff: enemy is most active in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Russian troops are currently most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, and Ukrainian forces have repelled numerous enemy attacks.

War • May 17, 11:26 AM • 24125 views

Russians continue to increase efforts in the Pokrovske direction - General Staff

Russian invaders continue to increase their efforts in the Pokrovsk sector, the number of combat engagements there has increased to 30, while Ukrainian soldiers are holding the line and responding to the invaders' actions.

War • May 16, 02:13 PM • 38709 views

Intense fighting continues at the frontline, Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattack near Vovchansk - General Staff

On May 16, intense fighting continued along almost the entire frontline, with 58 combat engagements recorded, with the Russian occupiers being most active in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, and Ukrainian troops taking measures to prevent their advance.

War • May 16, 11:37 AM • 28081 views

Since the beginning of the day 23 combat engagements took place - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 23 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, with Russian troops unsuccessfully trying to break through the defense in the area of Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka three times, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports.

War • May 16, 08:46 AM • 22796 views

Situation in Kharkiv region partially stabilized, but occupants attack along almost the entire frontline - General Staff

Ukraine's defense forces managed to stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv sector, particularly on the northwestern outskirts of Vovchansk, despite intense fighting along the entire front line, which resulted in significant losses in manpower and equipment.

War • May 15, 05:57 PM • 41982 views

The enemy has not succeeded: Pletenchuk denies Russian claims of seizing Robotyno village

Russian troops suffered casualties and were forced to retreat from Robotyn after seven unsuccessful assaults over three days, despite continuing attacks as Ukrainian southern defenders effectively held off the offensive.

War • May 15, 03:13 PM • 24154 views

Russians continue attempts to break through the defense near Staromayorske - General Staff

Russians continue to try to break through the Ukrainian defense near Staromayorske in the Orikhivsk sector - the occupants conducted 18 assault operations in the area of this settlement alone.

War • May 15, 02:32 PM • 26688 views

Defense Forces partially drive enemy out of Vovchansk - General Staff

In the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces partially drove the Russian occupiers out of the city of Vovchansk. Defensive actions are underway in the northern and northwestern outskirts of the city.

War • May 15, 11:45 AM • 29891 views

Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Lypky and Neskuchne in Kharkiv sector - General Staff

Combat actions continued in almost all areas of the frontline, but the occupants were most active in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, where 73 combat engagements took place. the Russian army unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Liptsy and Neskuchne in the Kharkiv sector.

War • May 14, 10:51 AM • 28839 views

Defense Forces change positions near Lukianets in Kharkiv region, comb through urban areas in Vovchansk - General Staff

Ukrainian troops continue to defend themselves against Russian attacks on several fronts in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, repelling numerous attacks and inflicting casualties on the enemy.

War • May 14, 08:18 AM • 23859 views

In the morning, the occupants intensified their efforts in the areas of Staromayorske, Krynky and Robotyne

This morning, Russian occupants intensified their activities in the areas of Staromayorske, Krynky and Robotyne, but Ukrainian troops did not lose ground.

War • May 14, 06:24 AM • 20547 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces engage in 148 combat engagements in the frontline

Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled 148 enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremia and Prydniprovsky, improving tactical positions in some areas despite intense enemy fire.

War • May 13, 09:16 PM • 45587 views

About 140 combat engagements in the frontline, Ukrainian Armed Forces consolidate positions in Kharkiv region - General Staff

On May 13, about 140 combat engagements took place on the frontline, 13 of them in the Kharkiv sector, where Ukrainian troops inflicted fire damage on the enemy, strengthening their positions and evacuating civilians from the affected settlements.

War • May 13, 05:45 PM • 25292 views

The enemy did not conduct a single assault on Krynky over the past day: Ukrainian Armed Forces give the reason

The enemy did not conduct any attacks in the Krynok area of Kherson region yesterday, possibly due to increased pressure in the Orikhivsk sector, where 19 attacks took place.

War • May 13, 07:34 AM • 52563 views

Russia continues to put pressure in the area of Staromayorskoye

Russian troops continue to put pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of Staromayorske in Donetsk region, making 13 out of 22 assault attempts.

War • May 12, 09:58 AM • 29622 views

Ukrainian troops engage in 95 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Over the past day, 95 combat engagements took place, during which the enemy launched 6 missile and 80 air strikes, and fired 127 times at Ukrainian positions and localities from multiple launch rocket systems.

War • May 10, 03:41 AM • 27224 views

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 76 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians attacked in two sectors with air support

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 76 combat engagements along the frontline over the last day, with the enemy conducting most of its attacks in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors, trying to improve its tactical position with the support of aviation, but suffering heavy losses.

War • May 9, 04:35 PM • 44569 views

Ukrainian troops engage in 146 combat engagements in the frontline - General Staff

Over the past day, 146 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline, during which the enemy launched 60 missile attacks, 90 air strikes and 107 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian positions and localities.

War • May 9, 04:32 AM • 39008 views

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 64 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, Russians attacked in several sectors with air support

On May 7, the Russian occupation forces conducted 64 combat engagements, launching 1 missile, 40 air strikes and 72 rocket attacks, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure, while Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks in many directions.

War • May 7, 05:14 PM • 28401 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 87 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day, most attacks in the Avdiivka sector - General Staff

On May 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 87 combat engagements along the frontline, in particular in the Bakhmut, Novopavlivka and Avdiivka sectors, with the enemy launching 2 missile and 69 air strikes and using multiple launch rocket systems 52 times.

War • May 6, 04:54 PM • 29880 views

Enemy intensifies pressure near Staromayorsk, Donetsk region

The enemy increased pressure in the area of Staromayorske, making three assault attempts and losing four tanks, while the situation in Robotyn remained difficult, with six guided aerial bombs dropped in the morning.

War • May 6, 07:28 AM • 21137 views

russian troops occupy Kyslivka, advance in the area of Pervomaiske and Netailove - DeepState

The russian federation occupied Kyslivka and advanced near Pervomayske and Netaylove, with fighting continuing in many places.

War • May 5, 10:27 PM • 27683 views