The enemy did not conduct a single assault on Krynky over the past day: Ukrainian Armed Forces give the reason

The enemy did not conduct a single assault in the Krynok area in Kherson region yesterday, which may be due to increased pressure in the Orikhiv sector, where 19 attacks took place yesterday. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon on Monday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Today, there was another shelling of the KABs in Kherson region, but there were no assaults on Krynky yesterday. This may also be due to increased pressure in the Orikhivsk sector, where there were 19 attacks on Staromayorsk and Robotyne yesterday. However, the enemy had to retreat with losses, and did not succeed, so the front line is holding accordingly. I can also say that the situation remains rather complicated, but controlled - Pletenchuk said.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, Russia lost 1740 servicemen.