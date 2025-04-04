$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13367 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23520 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61887 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209125 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120049 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387995 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307997 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213268 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243984 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20621 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127886 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127939 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209131 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388000 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252446 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308000 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1274 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12295 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42376 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70482 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56363 views
The Ministry of National Unity and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs refuted rumors about negotiations with the EU regarding the reduction of assistance to refugees

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Reintegration of Ukraine denied information about demands to stop assistance to Ukrainian refugees in the EU. The agencies emphasize the creation of conditions only for the voluntary return of citizens.

Politics • December 24, 01:16 PM • 33737 views

Trump sent a "message" to Zelensky urging him to think about a ceasefire and abandoning the occupied territories - El Pais

Donald Trump urged Zelenskyy to think about a ceasefire and abandoning the occupied territories. The elected President of the United States stated that it is inexpedient to return the destroyed cities.

War • December 22, 11:50 AM • 50266 views

A small number of DPRK troops are already in Ukraine - CNN

According to Western intelligence, a small number of North Korean troops are already in Ukraine. Their presence is expected to increase after the completion of training in Russia.

War • October 29, 10:28 PM • 77790 views

11-year-old boy killed by masked attacker in Spain

In the city of Mosejon in Spain, an unknown masked youth attacked children on a soccer field with a knife. An 11-year-old boy was killed in the attack, and the city declared three days of mourning.

Society • August 18, 08:50 PM • 21019 views

Protests intensify in Venezuela, Maduro calls for "an iron fist to uphold constitutional principles"

Venezuela's President Maduro demands tough government action after protests against his re-election. The opposition calls for a new 'global' rally on August 17, challenging the election results.

News of the World • August 13, 08:49 AM • 21229 views

There will be additional air defense from Spain - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv and Madrid agreed on strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

War • May 28, 04:54 PM • 97614 views

Zelenskyy to visit Spain to sign security agreement - media

Zelenskyy will visit Spain to sign a bilateral security agreement with Madrid that will provide long-term military support for Ukraine and cooperation in defense, intelligence, sanctions against Russia, and war crimes prosecution.

Politics • May 13, 11:58 AM • 19221 views

Spain to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine - Spanish Defense Ministry

Spain will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, which will arrive at the logistics base within four days, and provide other military assistance, including machine guns, vehicles, anti-tank weapons, and howitzers over the next two months.

War • April 26, 06:14 PM • 44372 views

Spain to provide Ukraine with a batch of missiles for Patriot systems - media

Spain has agreed to provide Ukraine with a limited number of missiles for the Patriot air defense system, despite pressure from NATO and the EU.

War • April 26, 06:58 AM • 18901 views

Madrid prosecutor's office asks to close case against wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Spanish prosecutors ask to close the case against the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez due to lack of evidence.

News of the World • April 25, 05:26 PM • 22323 views

Former Spanish football boss Rubiales arrested at Madrid airport

Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales was arrested at Madrid airport in connection with corruption charges, including illegal contracts, mismanagement and money laundering during his presidency of the Spanish Football Association.

Sports • April 3, 06:33 PM • 31630 views

Stoltenberg's deputy on Putin's nuclear threats: it's part of psychological pressure, NATO sees no immediate threat of Russia using these weapons

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană said that Russia uses nuclear threats to intimidate, NATO sees no immediate threat of Russia using these weapons, although such statements undermine trust.

News of the World • March 1, 10:57 AM • 22646 views

Stoltenberg's deputy on Macron's statement: we respect the right of allies to new ideas, but NATO has no plans to send troops to Ukraine

NATO's deputy secretary general says the Alliance has no plans to send troops to Ukraine.

War • March 1, 09:55 AM • 26655 views

Sovereign Ukraine will one day become part of NATO - Deputy Secretary General

NATO's Deputy Secretary General said that Ukraine will eventually join NATO, but he could not say when exactly.

War • March 1, 09:40 AM • 26839 views

"Europe does not quite understand what this war means for it": Borrell calls on EU countries to increase and accelerate assistance to Ukraine

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called on EU member states to increase and accelerate assistance to Ukraine, pointing out that the outcome of the war could be decided in the coming months.

War • February 26, 09:05 AM • 28254 views

"Media claim to identify shot dead man in Spain as Russian pilot Kuzminov by fingerprints

Man shot dead in Spain identified as Russian pilot.

War • February 20, 12:09 PM • 27270 views

NATO may create a new training center for the Ukrainian Armed Forces - media

NATO plans to open a training center for Ukraine's Armed Forces to help the country adopt NATO standards and increase its support for Ukraine.

War • February 15, 07:59 AM • 25606 views