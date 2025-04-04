The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Reintegration of Ukraine denied information about demands to stop assistance to Ukrainian refugees in the EU. The agencies emphasize the creation of conditions only for the voluntary return of citizens.
Donald Trump urged Zelenskyy to think about a ceasefire and abandoning the occupied territories. The elected President of the United States stated that it is inexpedient to return the destroyed cities.
According to Western intelligence, a small number of North Korean troops are already in Ukraine. Their presence is expected to increase after the completion of training in Russia.
In the city of Mosejon in Spain, an unknown masked youth attacked children on a soccer field with a knife. An 11-year-old boy was killed in the attack, and the city declared three days of mourning.
Venezuela's President Maduro demands tough government action after protests against his re-election. The opposition calls for a new 'global' rally on August 17, challenging the election results.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv and Madrid agreed on strengthening Ukraine's air defense.
Zelenskyy will visit Spain to sign a bilateral security agreement with Madrid that will provide long-term military support for Ukraine and cooperation in defense, intelligence, sanctions against Russia, and war crimes prosecution.
Spain will send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, which will arrive at the logistics base within four days, and provide other military assistance, including machine guns, vehicles, anti-tank weapons, and howitzers over the next two months.
Spain has agreed to provide Ukraine with a limited number of missiles for the Patriot air defense system, despite pressure from NATO and the EU.
Spanish prosecutors ask to close the case against the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez due to lack of evidence.
Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales was arrested at Madrid airport in connection with corruption charges, including illegal contracts, mismanagement and money laundering during his presidency of the Spanish Football Association.
NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană said that Russia uses nuclear threats to intimidate, NATO sees no immediate threat of Russia using these weapons, although such statements undermine trust.
NATO's deputy secretary general says the Alliance has no plans to send troops to Ukraine.
NATO's Deputy Secretary General said that Ukraine will eventually join NATO, but he could not say when exactly.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell called on EU member states to increase and accelerate assistance to Ukraine, pointing out that the outcome of the war could be decided in the coming months.
Man shot dead in Spain identified as Russian pilot.
NATO plans to open a training center for Ukraine's Armed Forces to help the country adopt NATO standards and increase its support for Ukraine.