Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The oldest whale bone tools found in Spain: details of the find

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

Scientists have discovered 20,000-year-old whale bone tools in Spain. The find indicates a close connection between ancient people and the marine environment.

The oldest whale bone tools found in Spain: details of the find

The artifacts found provide a new understanding of the relationships between humans and whales in the Late Paleolithic period. Also, the identification suggests that the Bay of Biscay, north of Spain and west of France, was an ecologically rich area.

UNN reports with reference to El Pais and Nature Communications.

Details

A recent study sheds new light on the ancient relationship between humans and whales 20,000 years ago, in the Late Paleolithic era in the Bay of Biscay region (Spain). Scientists analyzed 83 bone tools and 90 bone fragments from the Santa Catalina cave. Researchers were able to accurately identify several species of cetaceans and determine the period of use of these remains. Advanced tools were used during the work:

  • mass spectrometry (ZooMS);
    • radiocarbon dating;
      • isotopic analysis.

        The collected data show that the bones belong to at least six different species of large cetaceans:

        • sperm whales;
          • fin whales;
            • blue whales;
              • gray whales;
                • North Atlantic right whales;
                  • Greenland whales

                    Some of them have traces of blows, which may indicate the possible removal of meat or fat.

                    Comment

                    Whale bones and other products were likely used for a variety of purposes. The fact that some of these baleen whale artifacts were transported over long distances suggests that they were valuable and potentially highly desirable items

                    - says Krista McGrath, a biomolecular archaeologist at the Autonomous University of Barcelona and co-author of the study.

                    "Our results suggest that marine resources and coastal habitats were more important to some prehistoric communities than is usually thought," she concludes.

                    Human-whale interaction in the Paleolithic

                    Reconstructing the early use of whale products has been a challenge for science due to the fragility of coastal sites and the effects of marine erosion and sea level rise.

                    After sea levels reached their lowest point about 20,000 years ago, they rose by more than 100 meters at the end of the last ice age, flooding coastal areas once inhabited by these groups

                    - explains archaeologist Alexander Lefebvre of the University of Cantabria and co-author of the study.

                    Paleolithic hunter-gatherers maintained a close connection with the marine environment, the expert noted, thanks to the discovery of resources such as shellfish, fish and seabirds.

                    Archaeologists find the oldest Christian artifact north of the Alps in a Roman tomb11.12.24, 16:25 • 94972 views

                    Cetaceans, however, have been less studied. There is no evidence of organized whaling in the European Paleolithic. The necessary technologies, such as marine navigation or specialized weapons, had not yet been developed. People used carcasses thrown on the beaches.

                    Human groups settled on the coast, although the use of stranded whales "did not play a central role in the survival strategies of Paleolithic hunter-gatherers who lived in the Bay of Biscay at the end of the Ice Age."

                    In general, the new study highlights the "wide variety of whale species discovered" on the northern coast of Spain. The results demonstrate how marine resources played an important role in the daily and cultural life of Paleolithic communities in southwestern Europe.

                    Archaeologists have excavated an elite female tomb on the coast of Peru that is five thousand years old. 25.04.25, 17:57 • 17245 views

                    Ihor Telezhnikov

                    Ihor Telezhnikov

                    CultureTechnologies
                    El País
                    France
                    Spain
