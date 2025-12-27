Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor

As a result of a prolonged shelling of the capital, numerous hits and debris falls were recorded in eight districts of the city. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the number of injured has risen to 22 people. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Destruction in the city districts:

Darnytskyi: A hit on a 24-story building (upper floors destroyed) and another multi-story building at the 7th floor level. A tram depot was damaged. Residents of a nursing home were evacuated due to the threat of fire from the private sector.

Dniprovskyi: Three multi-story buildings were damaged. In an 18-story building, a search for a person under the rubble on the 5th floor is ongoing. Fires broke out in a 25-story building and on the roof of a 19-story building.

Holosiivskyi and Obolonskyi: Cars caught fire near a car service station and on the territory of a dacha cooperative.

Shevchenkivskyi: A UAV hit the top floor of a 10-story building, a fire was recorded.

Desnianskyi: Debris fell on a garage cooperative and hit a nine-story building.

Solomianskyi: Windows in a multi-story building were damaged by the blast wave.

Emergency services continue search and rescue operations. Energy workers and utility workers are working to restore resource supply.

Emergency blackouts applied in Kyiv: schedules not working - Ukrenergo