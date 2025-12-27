$41.930.00
49.430.00
uken
08:50 AM • 2 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor
06:01 AM • 11156 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 21984 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 53636 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 37000 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 41151 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 54787 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 28934 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22661 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20102 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4.7m/s
76%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Explosion rocks Kyiv amid ballistic missile threat: what is knownDecember 26, 11:50 PM • 15738 views
Russia launched a large number of drones at UkraineDecember 27, 12:49 AM • 14691 views
New Year: NBU determined the working schedule of the banking system for the holidayDecember 27, 01:32 AM • 13772 views
Ukrainians generated over half a million gun permits via Diia - Ministry of Internal AffairsDecember 27, 02:27 AM • 16810 views
Five injured as a result of night attack on the capital - Kyiv mayor05:42 AM • 12674 views
Publications
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 25624 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 53622 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 26036 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 54778 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 52085 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Karoline Leavitt
Kash Patel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhoto07:40 AM • 2158 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 25622 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 13967 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 13634 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 15359 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Heating

Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

As a result of a massive attack on Kyiv, the number of injured increased to 22 people, including children. Numerous hits and falling debris were recorded in eight districts of the city, leading to damage to infrastructure, buildings, and cars.

Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor

As a result of a prolonged shelling of the capital, numerous hits and debris falls were recorded in eight districts of the city. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the number of injured has risen to 22 people. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Destruction in the city districts:

  • Darnytskyi: A hit on a 24-story building (upper floors destroyed) and another multi-story building at the 7th floor level. A tram depot was damaged. Residents of a nursing home were evacuated due to the threat of fire from the private sector.
    • Dniprovskyi: Three multi-story buildings were damaged. In an 18-story building, a search for a person under the rubble on the 5th floor is ongoing. Fires broke out in a 25-story building and on the roof of a 19-story building.
      • Holosiivskyi and Obolonskyi: Cars caught fire near a car service station and on the territory of a dacha cooperative.
        • Shevchenkivskyi: A UAV hit the top floor of a 10-story building, a fire was recorded.
          • Desnianskyi: Debris fell on a garage cooperative and hit a nine-story building.
            • Solomianskyi: Windows in a multi-story building were damaged by the blast wave.

              Emergency services continue search and rescue operations. Energy workers and utility workers are working to restore resource supply.

              Emergency blackouts applied in Kyiv: schedules not working - Ukrenergo27.12.25, 10:33 • 390 views

              Stepan Haftko

              SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
              Electricity outage schedules
              Energy
              Air raid alert
              War in Ukraine
              Power outage
              Blackout
              Electricity
              Ukrenergo
              Vitali Klitschko
              Kyiv